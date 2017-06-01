U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following a family phto at the Greek Theatre during a G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst | Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

“Justin from Canada” is the new Mike from Canmore.

At least, that may be the unintended effect after the President of the United States referred to the prime minister with those exact words last week.

President Donald Trump has used the casual moniker twice in May to reference Trudeau. The first was during a Bloomberg interview. He recycled it a second time in comments he made in Italy at an U.S. Naval Air Base on Saturday.



President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave as they board Air Force One before departing from US military Naval Air Station near Taormina in Sicily on May 27, 2017. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump pointed toward a helicopter in the sky, flying near the venue and wondered, out loud, who was inside.

“It may be Prime Minister Abe. It may be Justin, from Canada. Great people,” he said to the crowd.

The remark prompted some to crack jokes

"Oh, you're from Canada? I had a friend named Justin from Canada. Do you know him?" https://t.co/B9TKDMAmWI — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) May 27, 2017

"Our next caller is Justin from Canada. Justin you're on with Donald Trump, what's your question?" https://t.co/5Aeh3olBqY — David McGuffin (@mcguffindavid) May 27, 2017

And raised an important question

But did he mean Bieber? we need clarity! https://t.co/ijZYnBjTJd — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 27, 2017

Unsolicited reminder that Canada boasts two high-profile Justins. The other sings or something.

“Justin from Canada” is the latest in what could be an ongoing series of the Trump administration’s nomenclature improv as it describes people, places, and covfefe.

One memorable example was when White House press secretary Sean Spicer accidentally referred to the prime minister as “Joe Trudeau” during a briefing in February.

He probably forgot his covfefe that morning.

Watch Spicer’s memorable flub below:

Subscribe to our podcast

Follow us on Facebook