Emulating royal style has never been so doable.

A pair of well-loved Superga sneakers that Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing on more than one occasion retail for only £50 ($92).

The company told The Daily Mail its sales for the shoes have doubled since the Duchess of Cambridge began sporting them.

Kate debuted the sneakers on the last day of her and Prince William’s royal tour in Canada last October and has been donning them ever since, notably at the London Marathon, and more recently in a photoshoot with the Duke of Cambridge and their kids for GQ.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wears her Superga sneakers while meeting members of the Canadian public on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo: Danny Martindale via Getty Images)

The chic White 2750 Cotu Classics aren’t the first time the Duchess has stepped out wearing something in the average person’s price range.

In 2013, she was spotted wearing a £38 ($66) Topshop dress that sold out within an hour of her being seen in it.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Superga shoe detail, gives out medals to the finishers of the London Marathon on April 23, 2017. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

She also regularly wears items from H&M, The Gap, Zara, and other affordable brands.

And even her nail polish on her wedding day was affordable!

According to her manicurist on the day, Marina Sandoval, two Essie shades were used: Bourjois So Laque Nail Enamel (a pale pink) with Essie Nail Polish in Allure (a barely-there beige).

The polish is only $9 and not that dissimilar from the Essie hue the Queen has used for years.

It’s nice to be able to get that royal look without a royal budget.