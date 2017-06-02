Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

5 Surprising Cucumber Health Benefits

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Eating healthy doesn't mean subsisting on superfoods like kale alone.

The lowly cucumber is a delicious source of vitamin K and C, magnesium, potassium and manganese, but the real reason you should be eating it on the regular is to reap all of the amazing health benefits it's been linked to.

Of course, there's the obvious plus — hydration. Since cucumbers are 95 per cent water, they're an ideal hydrating food.

cucumber

In the video above by Oxygen Two, we discover five more health benefits of cucumbers you may not have expected.

For example, did you know cucumbers can actually help curb bad breath? It's true. The next time your mouth starts to taste a little stale, chomp on some cucumber sticks instead of gum. The watery veggie increases saliva production, washing away odour-causing bacteria.

Cucumbers can also be used to improve your beauty game. No, we aren't talking about using them to reduce eye-baggies (although that trick does work) — cucumbers are proven anti-aging agents.

Which is kind of ironic considering the scent of cucumbers is most commonly associated with seniors.

Looking for more ways to add cucumber into your diet? Check out the slideshow below.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Cucumber Recipes
of
  • Quick Cucumber And Shiso Pickles

    Get the Quick Cucumber and Shiso Pickles recipe by Teri via Food52

  • Cucumber Bites With Garlic Herb Filling

    Get the Cucumber Bites with Garlic Herb Filling recipe by Annie's Eats

  • Cucumber Margarita

    Get the Cucumber Margarita recipe by A Beautiful Mess

  • Apple-Cucumber Salsa

    Get the Apple-Cucumber Salsa recipe

  • Cucumber-Yogurt Soup With Pepperoncini

    Get the Cucumber-Yogurt Soup with Pepperoncini recipe

  • Cucumber Lime Mint Agua Fresca

    Get the Cucumber Lime Mint Agua Fresca recipe by Simply Recipes

  • Tomato, Cucumber And Sweet Onion Salad With Cumin Salt

    Get the Tomato, Cucumber And Sweet Onion Salad With Cumin Salt recipe

  • Cucumber-Lime Pops With Gin

    Get the Cucumber-Lime Pops with Gin recipe

  • Cucumber Limeade

    Get the Cucumber Limeade recipe

  • Asian Cucumber Salad

    Get the Asian Cucumber Salad recipe

  • Taiwanese Sesame Cucumbers

    Get the Taiwanese Sesame Cucumbers recipe

  • Cucumber Salad

    Get the Cucumber Salad recipe by Simply Recipes

  • Matsuhisa Martini Recipe

    Get the Matsuhisa Martini Recipe recipe by Foodiecrush

  • Cucumber Mint Gazpacho

    Get the Cucumber Mint Gazpacho recipe by zahavah via Food52

  • Sesame Peanut Cucumber Salad

    Get the Sesame Peanut Cucumber Salad recipe by Bob Vivant via Food52

  • Cucumber And Apple Raita

    Get the Cucumber and Apple Raita recipe by Thirschfeld via Fodo52

  • Cucumber, Mint, And Basil Soda

    Get the Cucumber, Mint, and Basil Soda recipe by goodspoon via Food52

  • Avocado & Cucumber Sandwiches

    Get the Avocado & Cucumber Sandwiches recipe by Panfusine via Food52

  • Spring Rolls

    Get the Spring Rolls recipe by Macheesmo

  • Cucumber Avocado Salad

    Get the Cucumber Avocado Salad recipe by thecornerktichen via Food52

  • Fish Teriyaki With Sweet-And-Sour Cucumbers

    Get the Fish Teriyaki With Sweet-and-Sour Cucumbers recipe

  • Dill Pickles

    Get the Dill Pickles recipe

  • Tropical Cucumber Salad

    Get the Tropical Cucumber Salad recipe

  • Salmon And Cucumber Mini Smørrebrød

    Get the Salmon and Cucumber Mini Smørrebrød recipe

  • Grouper With Cucumber Salad And Soy-Mustard Dressing

    Get the Grouper with Cucumber Salad and Soy-Mustard Dressing recipe

  • Tangy Green Zebra Gazpacho

    Get the Tangy Green Zebra Gazpacho recipe

  • Cucumber-Cherry Salad

    Get the Cucumber-Cherry Salad recipe

  • Cucumber Lemonade Chiller

    Get the Cucumber Lemonade Chiller recipe

  • Bread And Butter Pickles

    Get the Bread and Butter Pickles recipe

  • Cucumber And Dill Salad

    Get the Cucumber and Dill Salad recipe

  • Cucumber Raita

    Get the Cucumber Raita recipe

  • Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette

    Get the Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette recipe

  • Sour Cream Cucumber Salad

    Get the Sour Cream Cucumber Salad recipe

  • Creamy Cucumber Soup

    Get the Creamy Cucumber Soup recipe

  • Greek Salad

    Get the Greek Salad recipe

  • Quick Cucumber Kimchi

    Get the Quick Cucumber Kimchi recipe

  • Japanese Cucumber Salad

    Get the Japanese Cucumber Salad recipe

  • Quinoa Salad With Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, And Arugula

    Get the Quinoa Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, and Arugula recipe

  • Tomato Salsa With Cucumber Chips

    Get the Tomato Salsa with Cucumber "Chips" recipe

  • Quick Pickles

    Get the Quick Pickles recipe

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations