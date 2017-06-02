Canada Living
New Study Reports Women Are More Likely To Suffer From Food Allergies

As if being a woman wasn’t hard enough.

According to a new study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, women are more likely to have food allergies than men.

The piece speculates this is because allergies as a whole are more common in women, but also acknowledges the results could be credited to women reporting their allergies more often. The research also noted peanuts were the exception — men were more often allergic to them than women.

The study also stated people of Asian backgrounds are more likely to have food allergies compared to their counterparts in other races, and this could be due to differences in food preparation.

“The higher prevalence documented among Asians was similar to that in previous studies in Western nations, but higher than that reported among Asian nations and Asian-born immigrants," the study said.

"This inconsistency may be partially attributable to the different preparation of peanuts; in Asian countries peanuts are primarily boiled whereas in Western countries they are roasted, a preparation that increases the allergenicity of the peanut."

Researchers examined the medical data of 2.7 million patients in the Boston area between 2000 and 2013 to come to the conclusions and determined overall that 3.6 per cent of Americans have physician-reported food allergies, which is less than what scientists had previously believed. Past rates had been reported from anywhere between five and eight per cent.

It’s hard to accurately gauge allergy rates because many people do not report mild to moderate reactions to their physicians.

In Canada, for example, the latest Health Canada statistics state seven per cent of Canadians self-report having a food allergy while physician-diagnosed allergy rates are more likely to be around 3 to 4 per cent in adults and 5 to 6 per cent in children.

According to the May 31 report, the most common symptoms associated with food allergies are hives, rashes, coughing, and vomiting, and almost half of the allergy sufferers in the study experienced some form of the less severe reactions. Only 16 per cent of allergy patients had anaphylactic reactions — the serious kind that results in the throat closing up quickly, making it hard to breathe.

The most common allergen was shellfish. Other common allergy foods are fruits and vegetables, dairy, and peanuts.

One big thing the study noted was the lack of allergists in the United States. Despite how common food allergies are, there are less than 7,000 allergists in the country, and patients who test positive for allergies aren’t getting the follow-up tests needed.

If you’re an allergy sufferer though, don’t fret. Doctors are experimenting with some scary-cool techniques to cure people of their allergies, including attempting to desensitize people over time by exposing them to their allergens in controlled quantities to hopefully build up the body’s immunity, according to HelloGiggles.

A Canadian doctor is even working on a type of cell that, when implanted into the body, reverses the signals that trigger the immune system during a reaction.

It’s about time.

  • Meat

    Yes, meat. Many people are allergic to chicken, beef, lamp or pork -- or any combination thereof. "Interestingly, in most allergic reactions, it's the protein that the body is responding to. But with meat allergies, it's the sugar," Dr. Hemant Sharma, Director of Food Allergy Program at Children's National in Washington DC. Sharma tells HuffPost Healthy Living that researchers now believe there's a connection between allergies to meat and tick exposure because the distribution of meat allergies mimics the distribution of tick populations in the south. He notes that Southern author John Grisham is an outspoken meat allergy sufferer -- he is unable to eat any red meat.

  • Sesame Seeds

    Sesame seeds are often thought of as the ninth common allergan, according to Sicherer, and are continuing to grow. Sharma explains that this may be simply a matter of changing food choices in the U.S. "It's a pretty common food allergy in other parts of the world, especially the Middle East where the diet is rich in sesame," he says. "Now the American diet is incorporating more and more sesame seed, which could explain the rise in prevalence."

  • Marshmallows

    Marshmallows are made of sugar and gelatin, which causes an allergic reaction in some people. That makes marshmallows, gummy candy and, interestingly, some gelatin-containing childhood vaccines off limits.

  • Apples

    Mild apple allergies are more common than you'd think, according to Sicherer. But it isn't anything inherent to the fruit that allergists believe cause the reaction. Instead, it's the birch pollen that's commonly found on the surface of raw apples that can cause an itchy throat. Birch pollen is also commonly found on peaches and plums, so those with hay fever beware!

  • Melon

    If you get an itchy mouth from eating melon, it could be a ragweed pollen allergy that's causing the discomfort, according to Sicherer.

  • Hot Dogs

    Often, if someone has an allergic or intolerant reaction to hot dogs, they assume it's the preservative nitrates found in many processed meats. But, according to Sicherer, it could very easily be the Annato seed, which is used as a natural dye to turn foods orange or pink.

  • Dried Fruit

    Just as with wine, the actual fruit may not be the problem. Instead, the preservative sulfites can cause a reaction in many, including an itchy jaw and flushed face.

