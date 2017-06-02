ADVERTISEMENT

Like most millennials, you love sharing your life.

Every single detail of what you're doing on a daily basis needs to be shared on at least three social media platforms.

Details of your fun youth on Facebook! Details of your cute dog's life on Instagram! Details of your thriving career on LinkedIn! Details on your opinion on that excellent long read on Twitter!

People love it, right?

Sure, as much as this real life content is great for your social media game, you probably have no idea that what you're doing could be putting you in a sticky situation. Ever heard about this thing called identity theft?

Yup, the more you share of your life on the good ol' Internet, the more you put yourself at risk of having your information hijacked (because let's face it, you totally put the name of your elementary school as one of the answers to your security question to access your online banking).







Look, young adult. There's something called a credit score at risk here. So protect yourself. Because scammers (and fishers phishers) are lurking everywhere — from the world wide web to your trash can.

In the video above, we brought in a real life adult to give you the (simple) lowdown on how to protect your identity in this day and age.

So grab that social insurance number and find a safe and secure home for it. And while you're at it, invest in a shredder to chop up all your old documents that may have your information written all over them.

And before you go sharing your mother's maiden name with all your followers on Instagram, might we suggest thinking twice about that?

We don't mean to scare you or anything, but leave no trace of who you are and what you've done in this world.

I know, being a responsible adult is tough. Trust us.

On that note, stay safe friends!