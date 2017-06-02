Canada Living
How To Protect Yourself From Identity Theft: Welcome To Adulthood

Like most millennials, you love sharing your life.

Every single detail of what you're doing on a daily basis needs to be shared on at least three social media platforms.

Details of your fun youth on Facebook! Details of your cute dog's life on Instagram! Details of your thriving career on LinkedIn! Details on your opinion on that excellent long read on Twitter!

People love it, right?

Sure, as much as this real life content is great for your social media game, you probably have no idea that what you're doing could be putting you in a sticky situation. Ever heard about this thing called identity theft?

Yup, the more you share of your life on the good ol' Internet, the more you put yourself at risk of having your information hijacked (because let's face it, you totally put the name of your elementary school as one of the answers to your security question to access your online banking).



Look, young adult. There's something called a credit score at risk here. So protect yourself. Because scammers (and fishers phishers) are lurking everywhere — from the world wide web to your trash can.

In the video above, we brought in a real life adult to give you the (simple) lowdown on how to protect your identity in this day and age.

identity theft

So grab that social insurance number and find a safe and secure home for it. And while you're at it, invest in a shredder to chop up all your old documents that may have your information written all over them.

And before you go sharing your mother's maiden name with all your followers on Instagram, might we suggest thinking twice about that?

We don't mean to scare you or anything, but leave no trace of who you are and what you've done in this world.

I know, being a responsible adult is tough. Trust us.

On that note, stay safe friends!

6 Accessories For Travellers Afraid Of Identity Theft
of
  • Travelon Anti-Theft Tote

    Travellers looking to carry more than their wallet or purse while abroad may want to look into this tote. Travelon's bag is made of a slash-proof material and featured padded pockets for a tablets and slots that protect traveller's cards and passports from radio frequency identification. The shoulder straps are also made of the same slash proof material as the bag and can lock to chairs or tables thanks to a built-in carabiner. Price: $100 at www.travelonbags.com

  • Secrid Card Protector

    Like Travelon's tote, Secrid's card protector uses a metal casing that reflects radio frequencies attempting to glean your personal information. Price: $89.95

  • Cactus Creek Subrosa Scarves

    Most thieves will aim for the back pockets of traveller's pants or the straps of a purse when pickpocketing, but a scarf? Not as likely. For travellers looking to give thieves the slip, this garment features hidden pockets to stow away credit cards, phones or cash in compartments lined with a material that will also protect against those looking to steal personal information via RFID. Price: $44.95 at www.cactuscreek.ca

  • PacSafe's Anti-Theft Backpack

    PacSafe's Anti-Theft Backpack On the outside, it's an unassuming backpack but where this accessory shines is in its RFID blocking pockets, turn and lock security hook and "smart Zipper" security designed to prevent zipper tampering. Price: $279 at www.pacsafe.com

  • Mancini RFID Secure Mens' Wallet

    Mancini RFID Secure Mens' Wallet It's leather on the outside and RFID blocking technology on the inside for this classic bi-fold wallet. Price: $45.00 at mancinileather.com

  • Samsonite RFID Neck Pouch

    Samsonite RFID Neck Pouch It doesn't look like much but Samsonite designed this pouch to hang from a traveller's neck to foil any attempts from a pickpocket that targets a traveller's pockets or purse. Like the other accessories, it uses a RFID-blocking material to ward off signals that seek a traveller's personal information. Price: $14.97 at www.samsonite.com

