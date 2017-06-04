ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber delivered one of the more emotional moments at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester fundraiser on Sunday.

Bieber roused the crowd of 50,000 to chant, "love, love, love," before breaking into "Cold Water."

As he ended the song, the Canadian singer delivered a quick message of support to the crowd.

"I just want to take this moment to honour the people that were lost, that were taken. We love you so much. To the families we love you so much," he said, holding back tears.

Watch that emotional moment below:

The fundraiser featured performances from Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and many others. It took place less than two weeks after a bombing struck Grande's concert in Manchester and less than a day after a deadly attack in London.

You can watch the full concert: