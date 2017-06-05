Canada Parents
Child Speech Development: Is Your Child Progressing At A 'Normal' Rate?

Few things excite a new parent more than their child’s first words. And few things can stress a parent out as much as when those words don’t come when you think they ought to.

There’s a wide range of “normal” when it comes to children and speech development, which can be reassuring or can leave parents wondering where in that range their own child falls — especially if the words aren’t coming as expected.

"There are a variety of misconceptions around children's early language development,” says speech-language pathologist Nicole Magaldi, chair of the Department of Communication Disorders and Sciences at William Paterson University.

"I can't tell you how many times I have heard parents say, 'My mother said I didn't start speaking until I was three years old and I turned out fine.' This may be true, but it fuels the misconception that a significant delay is nothing to worry about."

There are several possible causes for speech delays in young children: neurological causes, behavioural difficulties, and lack of access to appropriate stimuli are among them, and multiple factors could be at play. Because the reasons behind speech delays can be complicated, it’s important to see the appropriate professionals to diagnose the cause and begin appropriate intervention at an early age.

Here are eleven things parents of infants and toddlers should know about speech development in young children, including how to encourage it, what to watch for, and when to seek outside help for delays.

Remember the range is wide: Children should begin speaking at about one year of age, Magaldi says. But the range of normal within that recommendation is quite wide. “Many children begin talking a little earlier, 10 to 12 months, and some a little later, 12 to 15 months, which is all considered perfectly 'normal,’” she says.

Build foundational skills: Your baby doesn’t start walking before figuring out skills like rolling, sitting, scooting, crawling, or standing; in the same way, talking needs to be preceded by babbling, smiling, engaging, pointing, gestures, and imitation. "When you see a child demonstrating these foundational skills, you know they are on the cusp of beginning to talk,” Magaldi says.

Talk to your child: "The most important thing to do to encourage a child to talk is to talk to them and engage with them,” Magaldi says. "Children learn to talk by hearing others doing it, so exposing a child to language is hugely important.” Talking to your child, reading, or singing to them are all great ways to encourage those first words.

Be a life narrator: If you aren’t sure how to talk to your non-verbal child, try simply narrating what you’re doing to them. "Narrate your actions to your baby as you are doing them,” says Jann Fujimoto, a speech-language pathologist with SpeechWorks. “It's time to put on your socks, now put your left foot in your shoe, next put your right foot in.”

Watch for words: "The most salient sign of a delay in language is when a child does not begin to use single words at the time they are expected,” Magaldi says. If a child hasn’t started using single words by the end of 15 months, an evaluation by a speech-language pathologist should be recommended, she says.

Know what a word is: Some parents think that a baby must say a word perfectly for it to count as a proper word. But what matters is that your child identifies that vocalization with a specific thing. "If a baby says ‘ba' for bottle and doesn't say ‘ba' for anything else, then ‘ba' can be counted as a word,” Fujimoto says.

Look for word combinations: Children will begin to string words together as toddlers, which is another important step in their language development. "At 18 months to two years, a child should begin to string together two words,” Fujimoto says. "'More milk' or 'Dada up' might be an example of a two-word combination."

Why not wait?: Some pediatricians recommend waiting until age two before referring a child for a speech evaluation, but there is no reason to wait if there are concerns, Magaldi says. "If a parent is concerned that their young child has not begun speaking yet or is not speaking as much as his/her peers, they should seek a complete evaluation,” she says.

Don’t pay too much heed to stereotypes: While on average girls begin to speak on the earlier end of the normal range and boys begin to speak on the later end, that isn’t a hard and fast rule, Fujimoto says. "While boys do tend to speak later than girls, parents of boys still need to know what the normal speech-language developmental milestones are so they don't let 'boys talk later than girls' rationale prevent them from being concerned about their son's development,” she says.

Preventing future problems: Seeing a speech-language pathologist now can save your child from more serious issues later on. "There is much research to indicate that some children tend to begin talking later but catch up to their peers soon after,” Magaldi says. "However, many children who begin talking late do not catch up and have lifelong difficulties with language. So, it's important to consult a speech-language pathologist when a parent suspects something is wrong."

Don’t discount hearing: Sometimes speech delays in young children are the result of undiagnosed hearing problems. Having your child’s hearing checked is an important part of finding out what is behind delayed speech.

Brain Development Through The Years
of
  • The Newborn Brain

    The brain is equipped with the largest amount of neurons it will ever have in utero -- between the third and sixth month of gestation. After birth, the infant will enter the time when all five senses are being used. Offer a baby a rattle, and she will first look at it, using her visual sense. Then she may grab onto it, using her tactile sense. Then she will shake it, using her auditory sense. She may try to smell it, but the artificial scent of plastic will make this sensory stimulation an unpleasant one. So she will move quickly onto the next sense. She will put the rattle into her mouth, exploring her sense of taste.

  • The Adolescent Brain

    Brain growth peaks in girls when they are 11, and in boys when they are 12-and-a-half: nerve-signal transmissions become faster and more efficient at these ages. Look at the brain functioning of adolescence is being like an efficient racing car: it has fewer connections, but operates faster. Part of the challenge of the adolescent brain is to balance the limited perception of long-term consequences with the powerful sense of urgency that the fast processing rate creates.

  • The Adult Brain

    Many higher cognitive skills, including judgment, emotional regulation and self-control, organization and planning, are not fully formed until adulthood. By the time we have reached our twenties, we have honed our sensory experiences. Taste, touch and smell have fallen into the background of the more ever-present auditory and visual senses. As adults, 90 percent of the conscious sensory experience we have, and 90 percent of the information we take into our brain will come from seeing and hearing. MRI brain scans show that white matter in the brain continues to increase until people are in their mid-to-late 40s.

  • The Mature Brain

    The brain keeps growing throughout adulthood, specifically in the temporal lobe and frontal lobe -- the parts of the brain that largely differentiates us from animals. This continued brain growth into late middle-age and old age can be associated with better emotional development and wisdom and perspective. But research verifies that the changes in the mature brain are much more complex: it loses reaction time, short-term memory ability and processing speed. The sensory input is weaker and less accurate in the mature brain; older adults neither see, hear, feel, taste nor smell as accurately as teenagers. In fact, in the diminishment of the fine articulation of sensory input, the mature brain begins to resemble its earliest origin: the new-born brain. Yet, in spite of these diminutions of certain abilities, complex reasoning skills improve.     One of the best examples of a mature brain functioning at a high level was renowned physicist Hans Berthe who, until his death in 2005, was the oldest living scientist who had worked on the atomic bomb. He also gave us the best explanation of how the sun works. His publishers apparently felt confident in his brain, as well as his health; they signed him onto a five-year book contract when he was ninety. He fulfilled the contract, dying at the young age of 98.

