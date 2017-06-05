Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Old Friends Breakdance At High School Reunion And Absolutely Kill It

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Who knew reunions could be just as wild as high school parties?

Atlanta dad Gregg Kearney was excited to see his old friends at his 30th high school reunion in Baltimore last week. Clearly the party did its job and brought them straight back to their youth, because they felt completely confident hitting the dance floor with their breakdancing moves.

To everyone’s surprise, they absolutely killed it!

Kearney attended his high school reunion with his wife, Lourdes, who said she had a feeling something was going to happen.

“When my husband saw that the dance floor was kind of empty, I was like, ‘Go for it!’ and then I was pulling out my phone,” Lourdes told Today.com. “I know my husband — when he went out there, I was like, ‘Let me get my phone out because I know something’s about to happen. I don’t know what, but I know something’s going to happen.’”

"I know my husband — when he went out there, I was like, ‘Let me get my phone out because I know something’s about to happen.'"

In a 40-second video, Lourdes captured Kearney and his pals performing classic breakdancing moves, including locking and headstands. She then shared the clip with her stepdaughter Skylar, who posted it to Twitter.

“So my dad goes to his 30th high school reunion and him & his boys decide to relive the good ole days,” she wrote in her caption.

Since the video was posted to Twitter last week, it has garnered tons of attention. In fact, besides receiving over 17,000 likes, it has also been turned into a meme and shared by the one and only Snoop Dogg on his Instagram page.

On Twitter, people could not be more impressed with Kearney and his friends.

Skylar also tweeted another short clip of her dad dancing, proving he’s always been (and always will be) young at heart.

Speaking to the Independent about her dad’s dance moves, Skylar said: “Dad used to tell us a ton of stories about him growing up, playing football, dancing. We grew up watching him jam to all his favourites without a care in the world so this is nothing new.”

“My sister and I have tons of videos of him busting a move to his favorite songs,” she added. “He may be 48 but he’s 20 at heart. Always one of the boys.”

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Celebs Who Married Their High School Sweethearts
of
  • Snoop Dogg

    Married: 18 years Snoop Dogg married his high school love Shante Broadus in 1997. The two have been married for 18 years and have four kids together: Corde, Cori, Cordelle, and Julian.

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Married: 28 years The "Seinfeld" alum married her high school sweetheart Brad Hall in 1987. They then went on to have two kids: Henry and Charles.

  • Samuel L. Jackson

    Married: 35 years While Samuel L. Jackson didn’t attend the same college as his wife LaTanya Richardson, they met while attending different schools. They tied the knot in 1980 and had one daughter together named Zoe.

  • Bill & Hillary Clinton

    Married: 40 years Bill and Hillary both attended Yale University, which is where they met. They began dating in 1971 and tied the knot a few years later. The couple only has one daughter, Chelsea, and recently welcomed their first granddaughter Charlotte in September 2014.

  • Bono

    Married: 33 years Bono and his wife Ali Hewson began dating at the age of 15. At the time, both were attending Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin, Ireland. Since then, the couple has had four children: Eve, John, Elijah, and Jordan.

  • Elizabeth Banks

    Married: 12 years Elizabeth Banks met Max Handelman on her first day at college at the University of Pennsylvania. They began dating in 1992 and wed in 2003. The couple are now parents to two sons: Magnus and Felix.

  • Jon Bon Jovi

    Married: 26 years Jon Bon Jovi met his future wife Dorothea Hurley at Sayreville War Memorial High and married her in 1989. They then went on to have four kids: Jesse, Jacob, Stephanie, and Romeo.

  • LL Cool J

    Married: 20 years LL Cool J and his wife Simone Johnson met thanks to Simone’s cousin, who was friends with the rapper’s friend. The two dated and then married in 1995. They have four kids: Najee, Italia, Nina, and Samaria.

  • Paula Patton & Robin Thicke

    Married: 10 years This famous couple met when they were just 16 years old! They then dated throughout high school and finally tied the knot in 2005. Paula and Robin have one son together, but sadly the couple divorced in spring 2015.

  • Chelsea Clinton

    Married: 5 years Like her parents, Chelsea also met her husband Mark Mezvinsky at school. First, Mark attended Stanford and soon after Chelsea followed. The two wed in 2010 and welcomed their first child, Charlotte, in September 2014.

  • Timothy Olyphant

    Married: 24 years Timothy Olyphant and his future wife Alexis Knief met at the University of Southern California. The two married in 1991 and now have three kids: Henry, Vivian, and Grace.

  • Prince William & Kate Middleton

    Married: 4 years That’s right. The royal couple also met while they were in school. In fact, the two met when they were attending the University of St. Andrews. They began dating in 2002 and famously wed in 2011. The royals are now proud parents to 2-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who was born earlier this year.

  • Jeff Daniels

    Married: 36 years Jeff Daniels and his wife Kathleen Treado both attended the same high school in Michigan. They tied the knot in 1979 and have been together ever since. The couple has three children: Nellie, Ben, and Lucas.

  • LeBron James

    Married: 2 year Last year, basketball star LeBron James married his high school sweetheart Savannah Brinson. The pair first met while attending the same high school in Akron, Ohio. The couple has three kids: Bryce Maximus, Lebron James Jr. and Zhuri James.

  • Ron Howard

    Married: 40 years Ron Howard met his future wife Cheryl Alley in his high school English class in Burbank, California. He then married her in 1975, four years after they first met. The couple are parents to actress Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as three other kids: Paige, Jocelyn, and Reed.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations