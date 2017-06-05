Jennifer Lopez Takes To Instagram To Share Her Pre-Show Ritual: No Makeup, No Hair, Just Flawless Skin
Sure, we're used to seeing Jennifer Lopez in full-glam mood...
Glowing, bronzed makeup and all.
But if there's one star who has perfected the 'no makeup' selfie, it's her.
The multi-talented beauty posted this makeup-free video to Instagram over the week, further proving just how stunning she is.
THAT RADIANT SKIN, THO!
In the video entitled, "Getting ready for show night...," the 47-year-old shares her pre-performance ritual with her 66 million followers from her dressing room.
"So this is what it's like before the show," she says softly, wearing a white robe. "I sit here — no hair, no makeup, no nothing. Trying to get mentally prepared to give you all I have."
Why yes, "All I Have" is the name of her Vegas show at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood.
And as we mentioned, J.Lo is all about that fresh-faced look and she isn't afraid to show it off on social media.
One time, she shared with us mere mortals this pre-workout makeup-free look...
"#thereIamwithnomakeupagain! Lol," she hashtagged.
Oh, and this was a gorgeous no makeup video taken in 2015.
And remember this iconic moment with then-boyfriend Casper Smart? Yup, the Dubsmash vid that will go down in history. Not just for flawless execution of the '#whitegirlsanthem,' but for that flawless bare-faced complexion.
So what's the secret to Jenny from the Block's radiant skin? Her low-maintenance daily beauty routine.
"I have to wear a lot of makeup for work, so when I am not working, I tend to wear little to no makeup," the mother of 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, shared with InStyle.
"I have a well-rounded regimen that helps me stay fit. First, meditation is one of my secrets for looking and feeling better. I work out regularly and love to dance. Two of my go-to workout pros are Tracy Anderson and David Kirsch. I also follow a healthy diet and don’t drink, smoke, or have any caffeine."
So there you have it! J.Lo's deepest beauty secrets.