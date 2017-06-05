Canada Style
Jennifer Lopez Takes To Instagram To Share Her Pre-Show Ritual: No Makeup, No Hair, Just Flawless Skin

Sure, we're used to seeing Jennifer Lopez in full-glam mood...

Glowing, bronzed makeup and all.

But if there's one star who has perfected the 'no makeup' selfie, it's her.

The multi-talented beauty posted this makeup-free video to Instagram over the week, further proving just how stunning she is.

Getting ready for show night... #jlovegas #allihave #letsgetit

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on


THAT RADIANT SKIN, THO!

In the video entitled, "Getting ready for show night...," the 47-year-old shares her pre-performance ritual with her 66 million followers from her dressing room.

"So this is what it's like before the show," she says softly, wearing a white robe. "I sit here — no hair, no makeup, no nothing. Trying to get mentally prepared to give you all I have."

Why yes, "All I Have" is the name of her Vegas show at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood.

Caught in the act... lol...🤳#aftershow #AllIhave #Vegas

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on


And as we mentioned, J.Lo is all about that fresh-faced look and she isn't afraid to show it off on social media.

One time, she shared with us mere mortals this pre-workout makeup-free look...

Gotta get it in... #workinonmyfitness #gymtime #cardio #thereIamwithnomakeupagain! Lol

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

"#thereIamwithnomakeupagain! Lol," she hashtagged.

Oh, and this was a gorgeous no makeup video taken in 2015.

GETTING READY... #Vegas #iheartradio #letsgetit

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on


And remember this iconic moment with then-boyfriend Casper Smart? Yup, the Dubsmash vid that will go down in history. Not just for flawless execution of the '#whitegirlsanthem,' but for that flawless bare-faced complexion.

# #dubsmash #starbucks #chipotle #yogapants #morestarbucks #yasssss #whitegirlsanthem

A post shared by Beau Smart (@beaucaspersmart) on


So what's the secret to Jenny from the Block's radiant skin? Her low-maintenance daily beauty routine.

"I have to wear a lot of makeup for work, so when I am not working, I tend to wear little to no makeup," the mother of 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, shared with InStyle.

🤳

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on


"I have a well-rounded regimen that helps me stay fit. First, meditation is one of my secrets for looking and feeling better. I work out regularly and love to dance. Two of my go-to workout pros are Tracy Anderson and David Kirsch. I also follow a healthy diet and don’t drink, smoke, or have any caffeine."

So there you have it! J.Lo's deepest beauty secrets.

Also on HuffPost:

Jennifer Lopez: 'All I Have'
