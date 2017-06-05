Canada Living
June Is The Most Popular Month For One-Night Stands

Things are heating up and not just outdoors.

June marks the start of summer and the peak of hook-up season. According to data from online dating site OkCupid, most users are just looking for a one-night stand in June.

Between 2013 and 2016, 18 million users were asked a series of questions regarding their relationship status and goals. OkCupid blogger Kelly Cooper reports, between April and June the number of users who state they want their next relationship to last one night, goes up 17 per cent. In June alone, that number goes up 33 per cent.

OkCupid Data Scientist Dale Markowitz says the increased desire for a one-night stand in June is actually linked to the "transitory nature of summer."

“More students, vacationers, interns and other travellers join OkCupid during this time,” she explained. “Since these members are not necessarily tied to the place where they’re dating, maybe they are less likely to look for a serious commitment.”

And there's certainly statistics to back that up. According to a 2014 survey conducted by HostelBookers.com, 52 per cent of men and 41 per cent of women have had one-night stands while on vacation.

Of those surveyed, nearly 70 per cent had sex with locals and almost 44 per cent had sex with more than one person while travelling.

Unfortunately, only one in three women are actually pleased with their casual sex experiences.

“Women regretted having a one-night stand the most, but they weren’t sorry about [turning one down] at all," revealed professor Leif Edward Ottesen Kennair from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology’s (NTNU) department of psychology.

According to Kennair, women tend to worry a lot more about casual sex encounters for multiple reasons, including becoming pregnant, STIs and getting a bad reputation.

Whatever your reasoning behind your decision, we have one piece of advice: use protection, because an STI (or a pregnancy) will last a lot longer than your one-night stand!

  • Healthy sex is a mindset

    Whenever you have sex, do it for reasons that make you feel good. That could mean doing it with someone you love and trust, but it could also mean doing it with a stranger you just met and won't ever (hopefully) see again. If what you're after is a fun, commitment-free experience where the goal is pleasure alone, there's no reason not to seek that out.

  • Guilt is a waste of energy

    Feeling bad about one night stands is pretty pointless. If you used protection, felt physically safe, and found the sex enjoyable, you have nothing to regret. A little sexual adventure doesn't mean anything about you morally. If you're feeling like you did something "wrong," ask yourself, "Am I really uncomfortable with last night, or have I been programmed to think about my actions, my choices, and my body in a certain way that has little to do with me per se, but more to do with social expectations of how women should act?" Own your decisions. You made them for a reason, and you do only live once.

  • Anonymous sex is pure

    I can't take credit for this one. In her 1973 novel "Fear of Flying," Erica Jong introduced the concept of what she called a "zipless f***" For those of you unfamiliar with the term, Jong wrote, "The "zipless f*** is absolutely pure. It is free of ulterior motives. There is no power game. The man is not 'taking' and the woman is not 'giving.' No one is trying to prove anything or get anything out of anyone." Although Jong recanted (after selling 20 million copies and becoming a cultural icon), I still think there's something intriguing about the "pureness" she saw in sex with someone you don't know. It's kind of like "no muss; no fuss" sex, and like one of my guy friends puts it, "We do it, and then I leave." There's something honest there that I respect.

  • One night stands can be emotionally less draining than repeat casual sex

    Maybe this is familiar to for you: You tell yourself you're not going to get emotionally attached, that you're going to keep the relationship "just about sex." I know in my experience at least, once I get naked with someone, I become more vulnerable. My "casual sex" attitude usually goes out the window, but I'll spend months in denial of my true feelings, and at the end of it all the "no muss; no fuss" ends up a mess. One nighters are a good way for those of us who have a hard time separating the physical from the emotional to experience a purely sexual encounter -- without ANY expectation of it turning into something more.

  • They get the job done without wasting your time

    One of the great things about a one night stand is that the person you have it with isn't suppost to be Mr. or Ms. Right. The point of this encounter is to have a little fun when the right person for each of you hasn't shown up yet. It can remind you that you've still got it and allow you to get your sexual needs met while saving you from dating people who aren't right for you because you long for physical closeness.

  • One night stands are perfect revenge sex

    Your significant other cheated on you. Your BFF hooked up with your ex. You found out the entire time you were in your last relationship, he or she had a secret obsession with his or her hot co-worker. These are the times when it's easy to feel bad about you even though the other people involved are the ones who've acted inappropriately. Rather than self-loathing, why not experience your anger? After all, you have a right to be pissed off. Also, endorphins released during sex can help you loosen up and improve your mood after you've been so worked up and "pissed off." For a moment, you can get caught up in pleasure and forget about the people who've wronged you.

  • Life doesn't always have to have a plot

    And as a single woman you have the luxury of playing around with an alter ego. Sometimes everyone needs a break from the routine of day-to-day life. A one night stand employing a fantasy persona is a break from being the fabulous woman you are and be another fabulous woman. I'm not talking about living a double life; I'm talking about one night. No strings attached. Just go with the flow.

  • The more you know yourself, the better sex you will have

    Period. When you go into a one night stand (consciously or unconsciously) trying to fill an emotional void, you'll typically feel worse and emptier the next day. If you feel any hesitancy or are not 100% positive it's the right thing to do right now, don't. Do it if you know you're going to be safe, know you'll be able to focus on the moment, and know you want it.

Conversations