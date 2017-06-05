ADVERTISEMENT

Pinterest and wedding planning go hand in hand — even if you don't have a ring on said hand.

Pre- wedding engagement boards on Pinterest are not a new phenomenon. In 2014, nearly 70 per cent of Pinterest users admitted to having a wedding-themed board before they even got engaged.

Fortunately, the online bookmarking site has you covered there too, with thousands of boards dedicated to the perfect engagement ring so you can start sending your S/O some hints (or a direct link).

Pinterest's 2017 Wedding Report predicts pink to be the it colour for weddings this year, and that goes for engagement rings too, considering the most popular engagement ring on Pinterest this year is a 1.22 karat solitaire with a two-millimeter-width rose gold band.

The ring, which was custom-made for owner Sylvia Billone, has been saved more than 103,900 times on the social networking site.

Billione has not disclosed the cost of her ring, but Tiffany & Co. sells a similar design one-carat diamond on 18K rose gold for $16,300.

Billione paired her solitaire with an Art Deco-inspired wedding band, which was also made custom and inspired by another ring she saw on Pinterest, The Daily Mail reports.

Love the look but don't think it's in the cards? See more of our favourite rose gold engagement rings below, courtesy of Pinterest: