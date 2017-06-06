ADVERTISEMENT

New York-based Round K Cafe is redefining what it means to order a black coffee.

The Korean-style coffee shop is now offering a dairy-free matte black iced latte that basically looks like a glass of chocolate pudding.

The thick drink is made of espresso, organic coconut ash, Dutch processed cacao and almond milk.

Coconut ash is a type of activated charcoal, created from the charred remains of a coconut shell. Activated charcoal is touted for numerous health benefits including gas relief and detoxing capabilities.

But you'll want to watch your intake. Consuming too much activated charcoal and not enough water can result in dehydration and constipation, Self reports.

Activated charcoal has also found popularity in beauty products, with many companies claiming the ingredient deep cleans skin, but Toronto-based dermatologist Dr. Lisa Kellett tells Global News there's no proof these products work any better than everyday soaps and shampoos.

Round K isn't the first cafe to experiment with black lattes either. The trend has been popping up in cafes around the world.

The dark black drink is a surprising contrast to colourful beverages like the unicorn frappuccino and Starbucks new Pink Ombre drink, which just goes to show there's two types of people in the world — those who live in colour and those who rock the neutrals.