Charcoal Lattes Are Summer's Coolest Drinks

New York-based Round K Cafe is redefining what it means to order a black coffee.

The Korean-style coffee shop is now offering a dairy-free matte black iced latte that basically looks like a glass of chocolate pudding.


The thick drink is made of espresso, organic coconut ash, Dutch processed cacao and almond milk.

Coconut ash is a type of activated charcoal, created from the charred remains of a coconut shell. Activated charcoal is touted for numerous health benefits including gas relief and detoxing capabilities.

But you'll want to watch your intake. Consuming too much activated charcoal and not enough water can result in dehydration and constipation, Self reports.

Activated charcoal has also found popularity in beauty products, with many companies claiming the ingredient deep cleans skin, but Toronto-based dermatologist Dr. Lisa Kellett tells Global News there's no proof these products work any better than everyday soaps and shampoos.

Round K isn't the first cafe to experiment with black lattes either. The trend has been popping up in cafes around the world.




The dark black drink is a surprising contrast to colourful beverages like the unicorn frappuccino and Starbucks new Pink Ombre drink, which just goes to show there's two types of people in the world — those who live in colour and those who rock the neutrals.

I had to, and its so good!! #ombrepinkdrink #starbucksombrepinkdrink #starbucks #pinkdrink #pinklife #pastel

A post shared by Shannon Grace (@peachesandquinn) on

  • Dermalogica Charcoal Rescue Masque

    Clay masks can take a seat because charcoal masks have arrived. Dermalogica has introduced its own iteration of the charcoal mask, which utilizes Japanese Ubame Oak. Give your stressed skin a little TLC with this skin detoxifying treatment that draws out excess sebum and exfoliates at the same time. You'll be left with a covetable complexion that everyone will be jealous of. $60, available at select skin care centres and spas and at dermalogica.ca.

  • Boscia Konjac Cleansing Sponge With Bamboo Charcoal

    This soft charcoal-infused sponge is ideal for giving the face a gentle scrub. The Konjac root absorbs impurities while the charcoal acts as a natural antibacterial agent. $19, available at Sephora.

  • Dr. Jart+ Pore Minimalist Black Charcoal Sheet Mask

    I was drawn to this product because it reminded me of Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Man in the Iron Mask." Okay, not really, but it did dredge up sad memories of his beautiful face caged behind a haunting mask that could easily be mistaken for this sheet mask. It features pore-tightening benefits and is great for treating pimples and, of course, large pores. Tote this with you on your next flight to give your face a mid-air refresh, all while scaring your seatmate. $44, available at Sephora.

  • LUSH Dark Angels Face And Body Cleanser

    This charcoal-based cleanser by LUSH is perfect for acne-prone skin. Powdered charcoal has been added to the rhassoul mud base to effectively remove dirt and oil, leaving you with a beautiful matte complexion. $12.95-$31.95, available at LUSH.

  • Sort Of Coal Kuro Shampoo

    This Danish company utilizes the benefits of white charcoal in their Kuro Shampoo. Despite its muddy appearance, it’s entirely chemical free, organic and eco-friendly. You know, basically the stuff Goop dreams are made of. $29.75, available at sortofcoal.com.

  • Kobayashi Charcoal Power Toothpaste

    One of the well-known benefits of activated charcoal is its uncanny ability to whiten teeth and prevent bad breath. So it comes as no surprise that charcoal toothpaste eventually surfaced and became a thing. Once you get over the idea of putting black sludge in your mouth, you’ll be glad you did. $9.90, available at yesstyle.ca.

  • Charcoal Facial Soap DETOX

    If all the articles in the world won’t convince you to use charcoal-based products, what about a testimonial? One skeptical woman claims this charcoal facial soap was the only thing that could heal her adult acne. $9.95, available at Destiny Boutique.

  • Fresh Charcoal Green Lemonade

    While juice is not a beauty product per se, it does nourish the body. And we hope after a couple cleanses, it does contribute to our natural glow. Cold pressed juice companies jumped on the charcoal bandwagon not long ago, adding the ingredient to lemon juice and sweetener that tastes much better than it looks. Mud water anyone? $10, available at Fresh Restaurants in Toronto.

  • Bioré Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips

    Bioré strips have always served as a constant source of gross-out entertainment — seriously, how can you not be amazed by all the stuff it pulls out of your pores? And now that it has charcoal, you can bet you'll see even more gunk on that tiny strip. Warning: be careful not to rip off the first layer of skin on your nose with these bad boys! $7.97, available at all mass-market retailers.

  • Uncle Harry's Activated Charcoal Powder

    If you’re an avid DIY’er, you’ll be thrilled to know that you can buy activated charcoal powder and make your own cleanser or charcoal lemonade. Thanks, Uncle Harry's! $6, Available at uncleharrys.com.

