Canada Parents
Year-End Teacher Gift Ideas Educators Will Absolutely Love

The end of the school year is nigh, and with the excitement that comes with your child finishing up a grade is the important task of figuring out how to thank the teacher who taught your kid so much since September.

If you canvas a group of teachers about what they prefer to get as an end-of-the-year gift, they'll inevitably tell you that a handwritten (or transcribed) note from your child is most precious to them.

And while we wouldn't dare disagree with that incredibly sweet sentiment, we can't help but think teachers also deserve a little something more too. Below, we've put together some ideas that can help tell your kid's teacher how much they mean to your whole family. Just make sure to, you know, add a handwritten note in there too.

Great Ideas For End-Of-Year Teacher Gifts
  • Daily Reminder

    A keychain with a sweet and oh-so-true idiom ($15, Etsy) will keep their spirits up on tough days.

  • Lunch In Style

    Teachers need lunchboxes too! These cute segmented Yumbox Panino ($37, Little Adventurer) makes sure nothing gets soggy, and is easily packable in their grown-up schoolbag.

  • Make A Donation

    If you know of a cause close to the teacher's heart, put some money in their honour into it. Some options could be local food banks, hospitals for kids or education in other countries.

  • Teacher-Specific Gift Cards

    Gift cards are a way to show your appreciation for the things they might do outside of school. We particularly love options like this one from Chapters/Indigo, which is tailored to teachers.

  • A Wise Mug

    Oh, we know, they get mugs all the time. But this one ($23, Etsy) will make them laugh, and that makes all the difference.

  • Make It Personal

    Almost every teacher has to keep a planner, so why not set them up for next year with one that's personalized and pretty? ($37.60, Etsy)

  • Paper Pleaser

    If a notebook is more the teacher's style, get them a patriotic option from EcoJot, who created a variety of "jumbo journals" for Canada's 150th birthday. We love this design. ($19, Ecojot)

  • Geography Every Day

    For the social studies or geography teacher, this Province Tea Towel ($14, Drake General Store) is adorable.

  • Wipe It Off

    History not their thing? Then perhaps these Paper Print Tea Towels ($14.10, Uncommon Goods) might be.

  • Make Them Laugh

    If you and and the teacher have a sense of humour, then this wine glass ($19.50, Etsy) is a great choice. If you're feeling super generous, add a bottle of wine.

  • Keep It Green

    There are tons of great ideas on sites like Pinterest for printable labels to tailor your gift to the teacher. We particularly love this one that focuses on growth, paired with a gorgeous plant, from The Crafting Chicks.

  • Flowers A-Blooming

    If you want more specific on where you can put that greenery, there's nothing prettier than any of these springtime options (from $14 to $22, Anthopologie).

  • Keep Them Caffeinated

    Coffee shop gift cards are a huge favourite for teachers (and you don't have to wonder why), but this DIY printable craft from Eighteen25 makes it that much more personal.

  • Steeped In Style

    If teach loves tea (or really, any hot drink) this gorgeous Moroccan Mosaic Colour Changing Travel Mug ($30, David's Tea) will accompany them in style.

  • Lazy Day

    In case teachers need a reminder summer is coming (hint: they don't), this Fatboy Lamzac Hangout Chair ($78, MEC) is a great gift to go in on with another set of parents or two.

  • Just Hanging Out

    Similiarly, if you know the teacher is planning to spend some time at a cottage or even just on their porch this summer, this HBC hammock ($60, The Bay) will serve them well.

  • Feed Their Souls

    A sweet tooth is almost a guarantee when you're a teacher, but giving them a gift of Soul Chocolate ($5 per bar) that is not only incredibly pretty and delicious, but also made with ethically sourced, small batch ingredients really satisfies.

  • Say It Loud

    A water bottle that keeps liquids cool for hours AND inspires both teachers and students? Who would love that? ($34, Anthopologie)

  • Show Their Stripes

    You know you know a few teachers who would just love to have this phone case on hand at all times. ($34.80, Etsy)

  • Put It In Pictures

    If you happen to have images from your kid's class, putting them together into a calendar is a gorgeous reminder of all the fun they've had. ($30 USD, Artifact Uprising)

