Iman Honours Late Husband David Bowie On What Would Have Been Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

On what would have been the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary, Iman honored her late husband, David Bowie, with a beautifully simple social media tribute.

She posted old black and white photo of the couple to Instagram, with the pair seen under an umbrella, Bowie kissing Iman's forehead and her hand on his shoulder.

She wrote, "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again."

June 6th #BowieForever

On Jan. 10, 2016, the legendary musician died at the age of 69 after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. He left behind his wife Iman, and their 16-year-old daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones.

Bowie and Iman tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on June 6, 1992 after two years of dating. They were described as "inseparable."

My forever Valentine #BowieForever #ValentinesDay

The 61-year-old often takes to Instagram to share little memories of David with her fans. Whether it was on the one-year anniversary of his death, or on Valentine's Day, Iman is never afraid to express her love for her late husband publicly.

david bowie iman
Iman and David Bowie, 1990.

And through these throwback photos, we see just how influential the seven-time Grammy award winner and his Somali-born supermodel wife were when it came to both fashion and love.

"You would think that a rock star being married to a supermodel would be one of the greatest things in the world. It is," Bowie was quoted as saying.

Now, Iman forever keeps David close to her heart, always wearing a gold necklace by Heidi Slimane that reads, "David."

When you're stuck in traffic jam but trying not to care #letgo #NYC

What a truly amazing couple.

13 David Bowie And Iman Style Moments
of

  • When he praised her "dramatic and elegant" style on their way in to the 2010 CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony, on 7 June 2010 in New York City, where she was presented with the Fashion Icon Award.

  • When she fixed his hair at the DKMS' 5th Annual Gala: Linked Against Leukemia on April 28, 2011 in New York City.

  • When they dressed as heroes just for one day at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, on 5 May 2008 in New York City.

  • When Iman wore Thakoon Panichgul and Bowie wore an Aquascutum shirt and suit with Yves Saint Laurent pocket handkerchief - and they couldn't keep their hands off each other - at the Hammerstein Ballroom during Keep A Child Alive's 6th Annual Black Ball on 15 October 2009 in New York City.

  • When Iman made sure Bowie was photo ready on the red carpet at The 4th Annual 'Black Ball' Concert for 'Keep A Child Alive' on 25 October 2007.

  • When they ensured their suits weren't too 'matchy' at the 'Poiret: King of Fashion' Costume Institute Gala in New York City, in May 2007. When asked if they ever share clothes Iman remarked: "No! Honey, I have hips… I will never fit."

  • When they looked better than most of us manage on our wedding day at the Costume Institute Benefit Dance: 'Party of the Year' in New York.

  • When they unexpectedly nailed the grunge look at the premiere of 'Hannibal' on 5 February 2001 in New York City.

  • When they stuck a sartorial middle finger up to people who think "you should dress for your age" at Bowie's 50th Birthday Celebration Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, in January 1997.

  • When they were the ultimate 90s power couple on April 4, 1991 at Spago Restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

  • When he matched his hair to her dress in 1993. “We have fun with each other," said Iman. He’s very English in a way that he’s a gentleman.”

  • When he protected both of their hair-dos from the rain at a party for Barni's on 21 November 1991 at La Midori in New York City.

  • When they looked just perfect.

