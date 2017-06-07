ADVERTISEMENT

On what would have been the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary, Iman honored her late husband, David Bowie, with a beautifully simple social media tribute.

She posted old black and white photo of the couple to Instagram, with the pair seen under an umbrella, Bowie kissing Iman's forehead and her hand on his shoulder.

She wrote, "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again."

June 6th #BowieForever A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

On Jan. 10, 2016, the legendary musician died at the age of 69 after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. He left behind his wife Iman, and their 16-year-old daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones.

Bowie and Iman tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on June 6, 1992 after two years of dating. They were described as "inseparable."

My forever Valentine #BowieForever #ValentinesDay A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:42am PST

The 61-year-old often takes to Instagram to share little memories of David with her fans. Whether it was on the one-year anniversary of his death, or on Valentine's Day, Iman is never afraid to express her love for her late husband publicly.



Iman and David Bowie, 1990.

And through these throwback photos, we see just how influential the seven-time Grammy award winner and his Somali-born supermodel wife were when it came to both fashion and love.

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

"You would think that a rock star being married to a supermodel would be one of the greatest things in the world. It is," Bowie was quoted as saying.

Now, Iman forever keeps David close to her heart, always wearing a gold necklace by Heidi Slimane that reads, "David."

When you're stuck in traffic jam but trying not to care #letgo #NYC A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on May 31, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

What a truly amazing couple.