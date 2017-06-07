ADVERTISEMENT

From the online shopping hub that broke the news that, yes, America's choice of sneaker is indeed Converse (sorry, Yeezys and Nikes!) comes another fashionable discovery that you might want to pay close attention to as we approach summer at full-speed: the 10 most-searched summer dresses.

In the video above, Hello Giggles gives you all the details on which summer dress trends are most popular right now on Polyvore. And to help with your summer shopping, we rounded up these top trends and paired them with a hot dress pick we think you might want to consider for your summer wardrobe:

1. Short-sleeve maxi dress



Dynamite High Low Wrap Maxi Dress

$59.95, available at Dynamite.

Check out more of the style on Polyvore.



2. Rose gold sequin dress



Aidan By Aidan Mattox Embellished Swing Dress in Rose Gold

$325, available at Nordstrom.

Check out more of the style on Polyvore.



3. Floral embroidered dress



Zara Floral Embroidery Dress

$50, available at Zara.

Check out more of the style on Polyvore.



4. Embroidered maxi dress



Simons Boho Embroidery Maxi Dress

$30, available at Simons.

Check out more of the style on Polyvore.



5. Satin slip dress



ASOS CURVE Plunge Neck Satin Slip Dress with Knot Detail

$25, available at ASOS.

Check out more of the style on Polyvore.



6. Tiered maxi dress



J. Crew Tiered Maxi Dress in Stripe

$213, available at J. Crew.

Check out more of the style on Polyvore.



7. Kimono maxi dress



Shona Joy Twist Kimono Maxi Dress

$322, available at Revolve.

Check out more of the style on Polyvore.



8. Tie-Dye Maxi Dress



Forever 21 Tie-Dye Lace-Up Maxi Dress

$30, available at Forever 21.

Check out more of the style on Polyvore.





9. Floral Wrap Mini Dress



Missguided White Floral Flared Sleeve Wrap Shift Dress

$74, available at Missguided.

Check out more of the style on Polyvore.



10. Button-down maxi dress



Reitmans Willow & Thread Button-Down Maxi Dress

$9, available at Reitmans.

Check out more of the style on Polyvore.

