ADVERTISEMENT

In case you haven't heard, Kate Beckinsale has absolutely no filter — and it's amazing.

On Monday night the 43-year-old actress shared a video of herself dancing with friends on Instagram. It looked like the "Underworld" star was having the time of her life, tossing her hair and shimmying as her pals bounced around by her side — until she spotted an offensive comment on her video post.

"Go home and take care of your kids. Hehe!" wrote Instagram user ezsmusic.





Beckinsale is one of many celebrity mothers who have been criticized by online trolls. Thankfully, like stars Pink and Chrissy Teigen, Beckinsale isn't taking it sitting down.

"What's amazing is it is no longer the 18th century so now that my one child is grown I don't have to stay home (while she's out with her own friends) playing the pianoforte, getting consumption, or trying to secure her a marriage," she blasted back. Adding "Oh, and I can vote now too! YAY."

For his part, ezsmusic later apologized to the star for his "horrible" joke, but she did not respond. Probably because it really isn't funny.

Beckinsale's daughter, Lilly, with ex-Michael Sheen, is all grown up. The 18-year-old was recently accepted to college for a drama program, which her parents proudly celebrated by sharing their reaction photos online.

The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college : burst into tears ,drop everything ,rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved . @lily_beckinsale we are so unbelievably proud of you . Fly fly fly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:47pm PST

In case anyone was wondering how you parent .. in 2017.