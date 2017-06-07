Canada Politics
Obama, Trudeau Go For Dinner On Same Night As Bush, Harper

It must have been "PM-President Tuesday" or something.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama went out for dinner Tuesday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal ... on the same day former U.S. leader George Bush hosted ex-PM Stephen Harper in Texas.

Which led us to wonder where Bill Clinton and Jean Chrétien were...

Oh wait, old joke.

P.S.: The actual answer is Oct. 4 in Montreal. Huh.

 

