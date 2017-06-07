ADVERTISEMENT

It must have been "PM-President Tuesday" or something.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama went out for dinner Tuesday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal ... on the same day former U.S. leader George Bush hosted ex-PM Stephen Harper in Texas.

How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2017

Always a pleasure to see my friends President Bush and Laura, thank you for the Southern hospitality today in Dallas, @GWBLibrary. 🇨🇦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/l9WGFqq42H — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) June 7, 2017

Which led us to wonder where Bill Clinton and Jean Chrétien were...

Oh wait, old joke.

So, what are Bill Clinton and Jean Chrétien up to tonight? pic.twitter.com/C8SUzMI3bH — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) June 7, 2017

When are Clinton and Chrétien meeting? — Lyse (@touteparpillee) June 7, 2017

P.S.: The actual answer is Oct. 4 in Montreal. Huh.