Sex Ed For Adults: A Reminder Of All The STDs Your At Risk Of
Sex ed has changed a lot since you were in school, so in case you need a refresher, we're here to help.
In the video above by HuffPost Australia, we go through different types of STDs and STIs from the usual suspects: herpes, chlamydia and gonorrhea, to less common infections like mycoplasma genitalium and ectoparasites.
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis rates have been on a steady incline since the late 1990s. And though young Canadians report the highest rates of STIs, diagnoses of middle-aged adults is also on the rise.
Earlier this year, the Toronto Star reported that only one-third of adults between the ages of 40 and 59 practice safe sex — which might explain why chlamydia infections for the age group went up a whopping 154 per cent between 2003 and 2012.
And that isn't the only alarming statistic. The Canadian AIDS Society predicts the percentage of seniors with HIV will double over the next 25 years.
If that doesn't make you want to practice safe sex, watch the video above to learn more about the long-term symptoms of STIs and STDs.