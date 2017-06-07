Whether you have a diagnosed STI, have ever had a diagnosed STI, or have never been diagnosed with an STI, it’s important to know your status and get tested regularly. If you have a family doctor, testing can be done there. If not you can look for a Planned Parenthood or public health clinic in your city: Google your town’s name and “STI testing” to find accessible local resources. Sexual Health Ontario has information about the testing process for different conditions. And if you prefer, STDcheck.com offers private testing with collection sites across Canada.

In many people, STIs can be asymptomatic: up to 70 per cent of women and 50 per cent of men with chlamydia show no physical symptoms, for example. But even STIs that are asymptomatic can cause side effects, and of course can be passed on. It’s important to know the common symptoms of STIs and how they can differ by sex. But it’s also important to be screened in case you have an STI but aren’t showing symptoms.

One of the important ways to be sure of your STI status is to be honest with your physician about your sexual history and current activity, as well as any symptoms you may be experiencing. Your doctor has seen and heard it all and wants to help you be healthy. And if you can’t speak to your physician about your sexual health, that may be a sign that you need a different doctor. Look for one that practices patient-cantered care — these guidelines for physicians from the Public Health Agency of Canada give you an idea of what to expect from a good doctor.

Anyone can contract an STI but knowing your risk factors can help you either prevent contracting one, or ensure that you are treated quickly if you do. Risk factors for STIs in Canada include being younger than 25 (though rates are rising in middle-aged and older Canadians too), having unprotected sex, having previously had an STI, and having a new or more than two sexual partners in the past six months, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Have a conversation with potential partners about birth control and STI prevention before things get hot and heavy — it’s too easy to forget or ignore the topic in the moment. Remember that birth-control methods like the pill or IUDs are effective at what they are designed to do, but they don’t offer STI protection. And if a potential partner pressures you to avoid prevention methods or otherwise makes you uncomfortable discussing this topic, they don’t have your best interests (or theirs!) at heart.

If a partner or potential partner hasn’t brought up STIs there could be a variety of reasons: they might be nervous, they might be unsure of the right timing or they might be worried about your reaction. Bring it up first! Advice columnist Ask Alice advises pushing through the awkwardness, being direct, stressing that you care about your and your partner’s health, and focusing on the details that matter to you.

Let’s say you have an STI, and you know it. Arming yourself with information can make a conversation you’re dreading if not easy then at least as smooth as possible. If you go in knowing the answers to the questions your partner is most likely to ask then you can be reassuring and open. Remember that you’re having a conversation and sharing personal information, not confessing or lecturing, So They Can Know advises. And expect that you’ll be treated with care and respect — because you deserve it, and because that sets the expectation for how your relationship should be.

If you need to talk to a partner or previous partner about your STI status but have reason to fear for your physical safety in doing so, there are resources that can help you. You can choose to talk to them over the phone instead of in person, or send a text or email. If necessary you can send an anonymous email through So They Can Know or inSPOT. Do what you can to inform your partners as warranted, but protect your personal safety first.

If you do have an STI, you may find some comfort in knowing that you are far from alone. STI rates in Canada have been rising since 1997, according to Statistics Canada. In particular, rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis have risen significantly in some parts of Canada in recent years. So odds are good that your partner has encountered an STI in previous relationships, and may even have had one before.

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with an STI like herpes or HIV but are nervous about dating, using a site or app designed for people with a positive diagnosis can make it easier to put yourself back out there. Positive Singles is the largest of these sites, though many exist, and Hift is a new app. It can be helpful to date knowing that your potential partners understand what it’s like to be in your position.

Earlier this spring Alberta officials blamed an outbreak of STIs on social media and dating apps — something that both stigmatized those who use such apps and made a lot of assumptions about people who have STIs. It also wasn’t accurate, because many factors come into play around STI outbreaks. Educating yourself and potential partners is the best way to help fight these stigmas, which are physically and psychologically harmful.