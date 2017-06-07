Canada Style
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

United Colours Of Benetton Saying 'Girls Not Allowed' Has People Pissed

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

United Colors Of Benetton, a clothing brand historically known for taking the lead on inclusive and provocative advertising, is catching heat over what some are calling a "sexist" Instagram post.

Last Friday, the Italian retailer posted a photo to the social media site of three boys with their arms around each other, captioning the pic, "Sorry ladies. Girls not allowed!"

And people were pissed.

Sorry ladies. Girls not allowed! #SS17 #Benetton #kids

A post shared by United Colors of Benetton (@benetton) on


"My daughter would love the red top and blue shorts, but since girls are not allowed...," one mom commented. "Gee, Benetton missed the opportunity to double their sales on those clothes, can they spell STUPID?"

"Um, alright. I take my two girls and myself elsewhere. Oh, and my son and husband have decided they're coming with us," said another.

But not everyone understood what all the fuss was about. And one person even noted that this is a common phrase school-aged boys often tend to use.

boys fort

"I'm lost because nowhere do I see them saying these are boys shorts or tanks just for boys it simply says 'no girls allowed,' they asserted. "Every boy at some point had a clubhouse, treehouse or a fort with a sign saying 'no girls allowed' so stop whining [and] find something else to be pissed off at."

Nonetheless, Benetton replied to users with an explanation in the comments, Allure reported on Tuesday.

"We're very sorry that our message struck the wrong chord with some of you. We only meant to be playful in this post, and we apologize if we have unintentionally offended anyone," the brand wrote. "We certainly did not intend to be sexist. In fact, we take pride in the fact that United Colors of Benetton has always promoted gender equality, which we firmly believe is necessary for building a better world.

"This is precisely why we launched — in 2015 — the Women Empowerment Program, a long-term sustainability program aimed at supporting and empowering women worldwide."

"We have a history of women and girls being excluded from male-oriented categories and while the caption is likely a joke, society is just not there yet."
— Sharon Lamb, psychologist at the University of Massachusetts

Aside from that, the company also released an empowering global campaign for International Women's Day in March 2017, encouraging women to "pledge for half" in order to prove no gender is better than the other. And back in 2013, they featured trans model Lea T alongside fellow model Mario Galla, who wears a prosthetic leg in their campaigns, in an effort to combat prejudice.

All these factors considered, it's probably fair to say this was all a big miscommunication. But Sharon Lamb, a psychologist at the University of Massachusetts told Yahoo Style that in this day and age, brands need to be a lot more careful about their messaging.

The most fun happens alongside friends. #Benetton #FW16 #knitwear #stripes

A post shared by United Colors of Benetton (@benetton) on


"We have a history of women and girls being excluded from male-oriented categories and while the caption is likely a joke, society is just not there yet," she told the publication. "It’s only a joke if everyone can participate in its humour."

"The ad seems to be trying to masculinize these boys and make them appear bonded over their gender," she continued. "It’s OK to bond over stylish clothing, although we typically don’t see boys doing it in ads. That might be why Benetton had to make them bond over gender."

The company has yet to remove the photo or edit the caption.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Gender-Neutral Styles
of
  • Not Equal Box Jumpsuit, $450

    Not Equal celebrates "genderless form" with one of their standout pieces being the Box Jumpsuit. We can really see this piece being worn on anyone fashion forward, male or female. Get it here.

  • Rad Hourani Loose Crepe Shorts, $345

    Canadian native, Rad Hourani, has made a name for himself internationally as one of the few exclusively unisex designers. His collections are clean, minimalistic and tailored to flatter both the male and female form. We especially like these Loose Crepe Shorts. Get it here.

  • Public School NYC Mandarin Collar Shirt, $455

    If you pay much attention to fashion, you’ve probably already heard of Public School NYC. Although the rising label has a distinct "men’s" and "women’s" sections, the clothing is intended to be gender-bending. With steeper price points, you might want to share the purchase with your significant other. Get it here.

  • Publish Veller Jogger Pant, $78

    You’ll notice that Toronto-based online boutique, Parloque doesn’t separate their clothing into women’s or men’s sections. Instead, they prefer a genderless approach to fashion. Everything available on their website can easily be worn by both men and women, like these comfy jogger pants by West Coast brand, Publish. Get it here.

  • Oak + Fort Blouse, $100

    This Vancouver-based brand focuses on uncomplicated design, which makes it a perfect gender-neutral brand to get hooked on. While some designs are distinctly feminine, the majority of the available pieces could be worn by either gender, including this boxy minimalistic top with mesh details. Get it here.

  • OAK NYC Classic Shirt Martini Tropic, $200

    Pieces from OAK NYC’s collection are featured in both the men’s and women’s sections on the brand’s e-commerce site. The Classic Shirt in this fun tropical print is perfect for summer, whether it’s paired with a skirt or pants. Get it here.

  • FEIT Handsewn High, $660

    The minimalistic designs of footwear label, FEIT makes it hard to distinguish between those intended for men or women and the brand’s founders, Tull & Josh Price like it that way. Despite the tabs for "women" and "men" on FEIT’s website, the same shoe designs can be found in both sections. Get it here.

  • American Apparel Unisex Denim Jacket, $145

    American Apparel’s take on the classic denim jacket accommodates both men and women because of its neutral, slightly boxy silhouette. Not convinced? You can even choose to view the jacket on a male and female model. Get it here.

  • Kowtow Identity Pant, $165.93

    New Zealand-based Kowtow is another brand that does gender-neutral well. Their Identity Pant is a favourite and features a cropped hem and a curved silhouette that’s flattering on both men or women. Get it here.

  • Nicopanda Patchwork Shirt, $180

    At first glance, the most recent collection from Nicola Formichetti’s label, Nicopanda, screams femininity but it’s actually meant to be unisex. Formichetti was inspired by Japanese street style, which explains the out there pieces, but the Patchwork Shirt is one we think any guy or gal could get behind. Get it here.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations