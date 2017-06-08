ADVERTISEMENT

They say Nashville may be America's next fashion capital, and Wednesday night's CMT Music Awards proved it.

Sure, you might be used to seeing your favourite country stars in casual jeans or plaid shirts, but when it comes to the CMT Awards, a night to celebrate the biggest and brightest names in country music, you bet the fashion is taken to the next level.

(Yup, no cowboy hats here.)

With superstars like Carrie Underwood wearing a dazzling fringe mini dress, and Miranda Lambert giving the LBD some major flair with embellished-cutouts, the 2017 CMT Awards red carpet served up some unforgettable ensembles.

Oh, and did we mention Reba rocked a power suit on the carpet? It happened. And it was glorious.

Check out the best dressed stars below:

Carrie Underwood in Elie Madi



Nicole Kidman in Off-White



Miranda Lambert in David Koma



Sam Hunt



Jada Pinkett Smith in Carolina Herrera



Kelsea Ballerini in HANEY



Josephine Skriver in Naeem Khan



Rachel Bilson in Rodarte



Josh Henderson



Katherine Heigl in Lanvin



Clare Bowen



