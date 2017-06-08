Canada Style
CMT Music Awards 2017: The Best Dressed Stars From The Red Carpet

They say Nashville may be America's next fashion capital, and Wednesday night's CMT Music Awards proved it.

Sure, you might be used to seeing your favourite country stars in casual jeans or plaid shirts, but when it comes to the CMT Awards, a night to celebrate the biggest and brightest names in country music, you bet the fashion is taken to the next level.

(Yup, no cowboy hats here.)

With superstars like Carrie Underwood wearing a dazzling fringe mini dress, and Miranda Lambert giving the LBD some major flair with embellished-cutouts, the 2017 CMT Awards red carpet served up some unforgettable ensembles.

Oh, and did we mention Reba rocked a power suit on the carpet? It happened. And it was glorious.

reba

Check out the best dressed stars below:

Carrie Underwood in Elie Madi

carrie underwood


Nicole Kidman in Off-White

nicole kidman


Miranda Lambert in David Koma

miranda lambert


Sam Hunt

sam hunt


Jada Pinkett Smith in Carolina Herrera

jada pinkett smith


Kelsea Ballerini in HANEY

kelsea ballerini


Josephine Skriver in Naeem Khan

josephine skriver


Rachel Bilson in Rodarte

rachel bilson


Josh Henderson

josh henderson


Katherine Heigl in Lanvin

katherine heigl


Clare Bowen

clare bowen

 

