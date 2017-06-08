Father's Day Gift Ideas For Big Tickets Items You Can Give As A Group
Dad does a lot and often asks for nothing in return. So, this Father's Day, give back with a gift that will leave him in awe.
Giving a great gift often just involves good listening skills. Pay attention not only to what he says he wants, but also what he actually needs. Does he complain about his lawn mower a lot? It might be time for an upgrade.
Of course, sometimes what he needs and what he wants can end up costing a lot, which is why we recommend gathering up your siblings (and maybe even their significant others) for a group gift that will leave a lasting impression.
In the slideshow below, we've rounded up 20 incredible group gift ideas for Father's Day. We promise you'll never see him more surprised!
-
This compact cooler is super durable, making it a great option for dads who like to go portaging. Get it from MEC. Price: $350
-
Coffee lovers will adore the smooth, creamy coffee that comes out of this sleek machine. Get it from Nespresso. Price: $279
-
Give him the gift of relaxation. This hammock can be moved around from home to the cottage and hold up to 350 pounds, so the kiddies might even be able to join him for a swing. Get it from Lee Valley. Price: $129
-
Help dad keep track of his daily adventures and activities while also helping him keep in touch with you. Get it from Best Buy. Price: $399.99
-
Give him this sleek-looking wallet as a way to say thanks for all the times he loaned you money. Get it from the One Of A Kind Online Shop. Price: $195
-
Whether he's commuting on a loud train or just needs a break from household noise, these wireless headphones will be his sweet escape. Get them from Indigo. Price: $329.95
-
Help dad cut back on his pop intake while still letting him enjoy fizzy drinks. Get it from SodaStream. Price: $99.99
-
This stunning wood and marble board is great for the dad who likes to entertain. Get it from The One Of A Kind Online Store. Price: $129
-
New dads will love this leather backpack complete with a removable wet bag, bottle holder and padded changing mat. Get it from Poppy's Collection. Price: $249.99
-
This weekend duffel is great for fathers who travel a lot for work or even for anyone toting a lot of stuff to and from the office. Get it from Brave Leather. Price: $330
-
Help him keep all of his tools in one neat and organized space. Get it from Home Depot. Price: $519
-
Does dad always complain about tight calves and sore feet? This vibrating pad can help reduce swelling, numbness and general pain. Get it from Showcase. Price: $199.99
-
For the father who's always counting down to cottage season, this paddle would make the perfect gift. Get it from Hagenwood. Price: $95
-
Any gadget-loving dad will love this device that keeps track of your home's energy use and ultimately helps you keep on top of heating and cooling bills. Get it from Indigo. Price: $329
-
Forget taking dad out to the movies, bring the big screen home for him! Get it from Epson. Price: $1,499.99
-
Save him some time in the kitchen by picking up this compact pasta maker that does all the hard work for you. Get it on Amazon. Price: $279.99
-
For the father who's constantly carrying around important documents. Get it from The One Of A Kind Online Shop. Price: $179
-
This smoker is perfect for cooking tender juicy meats and can even hold a whole turkey. Get it from Home Depot. Price: $399
-
He finally got his dream yard, but mowing it is probably a nightmare. Make it easier with this mini lawn tractor. Get it from Rona. Price: $999
-
Take his fitness tracking to the next level with this fully integrated wellness system. The band, heart rate strap and weighing scale all seamlessly sync with the app for a full breakdown of his fitness levels. Get it from UnderArmour. Price: $399.99