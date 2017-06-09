Air Canada Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Cabin Fills With Smoke

ADVERTISEMENT

An Air Canada flight made an emergency landing in Seattle on Thursday morning after smoke was seen in the plane's cabin.

Seattle-based reporter Rob Munoz shared a video from a passenger's phone on Twitter, that shows concerned travellers looking around as smoke fills the air on the flight.

VIDEO: smoke on Air Canada flight from Calgary. No visible flames, passengers said everyone remained calm. No cause known yet @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/v0hI6bd6gm — Rob Munoz (@RobKIRO7) June 8, 2017

The Bombardier Inc Dash 8 plane was on its way from Calgary to Seattle.

Passenger Heather Hudson, of Calgary, told Reuters that flight attendants checked overhead bins for the source of the smoke, but didn't seem to find where it originated.

Fire crews met the plane on the Seattle-Tacoma airport's runway, and passengers were evacuated. Those waiting for a flight on the same plane back to Calgary were re-routed onto a later flight through Vancouver, Kiro 7 News reported.

The airport tweeted that no passengers were injured.

Port Fire responding to aircraft situation on 16R runway. Landed safely. All passengers evacuated safely. No injuries. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) June 8, 2017

HuffPost Canada has reached out to Air Canada for comment.

Follow HuffPost Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.