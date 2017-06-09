-
Irazu:Newmarket Ontario, February 2013
Estrogenx:My cat Simon feels the snow provides sufficient camouflage to his pursuit of rabbits.
CarolRollheiser:
Mark McMorris, of Regina, falls on his landing during the Big Air event at the FIS Snowboard World Championship in Quebec City, Saturday, January 19, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
artandthekitchen:Icey cold water of Jasper National Park
Don Decker starts to clean up during the first major snowstorm of the season, in St. John's, N.L., on Friday Jan. 11, 2013. An estimated 40cm have fallen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Blani Bodnar:Sunset at the beaches
CarolRollheiser:Snowmobiling Deceber 30, 2012
An employee of the Saddledome uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of the arena as a light snow falls in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 14, 2013.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Residents in downtown St. John's try to dig out in the aftermath of a snowstorm that dropped over 40 centimetres of snow by Friday morning, Jan. 11, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
The chapel of the Quebec city Ice Hotel is pictured in Quebec city Sunday January 6, 2013. The first ice hotel in North America, L'Hotel de glace de Quebec is located in Quebec borough of Charlesbourg, 10 km from downtown. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
ArcticRose45:Cold Winter Night in Yellowknife, NT But but our souls were warmed with this beautiful display of the Aurora Borealis
Dyanne DiMassimo:Vanderhoof, B.C. December 9 2012
Foggyday000999:Fossil like, but not everlasting.
thebandiswithme:North Bay, Ontario
thebandiswithme:Kirkland Lake, Ontario
Whiteshell Provincial Park in Manitoba — a prairie sunset in the winter.
Photo Courtesy of Leigh McAdam
KidCarm09:Marie Curtis Park in Etobicoke....wonderful wintry day.
HuffPost Blogger Kenny Yum:Running trail at night in Toronto after a snowfall.
fall frozen
my dog lilo loving the snow this morning
cpmaz:Patricia Heights Ravine
Edmonton, Alberta
Peachland, BC Canada January 18th 2013
russell merifield:Walking Leo at -25C Lake Memphremagog Quebec January 2013
richbeau:My home, my paradise.
Paul Paquette: On Moffat Creek in sub-zero weather.
Peachland, BC Canada Christmas day 2012. CasandraProbe
scallywag1959:Time to start shoveling
Peachland, Bc Canada Cassandra
Carryl Coles:Sampson's snow fort, Kamloops BC Jan 2013
Estrogenx:Beautiful Canadian winter scene
Brian S Wyatt:Sunnybrook Park, North York, Ontario, January 9, 2013
Shelley Angus Adler:Beautiful!
Brian Campbell Canada:After a 47 cm snowfall in Montreal, Quebec
Jeremy Luc Hachey:Stopped to stretch our legs in Rogers Pass (Dec. 16, 2012)
marikane:In Oliver BC everyone is friendly, even the horses. On the benchlands above town, we met these ranging horses.
A winter view of some parts of Toronto.
@DebraKirk: Lake Scugog, Ontario
A woman walks through a ravine in Toronto's east end on Tuesday January 22, 2013 as the city issues an extreme weather warning after temperatures drop to minus 24.
brideaumc:Sunset in Caraquet New Brunswick taken on January 14th 2013. Temperatures went from 8c to -15c
@DebraKirk : Lake Scugog, Ontario
William De Merchant:Montreal after a storm
Quikshank:Hwy 11 N of Barrie. January 20, 2013
marikane:Vineyards of the Golden Mile in the South Okanagan, looking south toward Osoyoos, BC.
Leanne B Godin:Love seeing landscapes of snow untouched. Picture taken in Lac Brome Quebec.
Soph Ia:This is the view I woke up to in a cozy cottage near Blue Mountain Ski Resort in Collingwood, ON. Jan. 20, 2012.
marikane:Looking west into Okanagan Valley from bench above Oliver, BC.
augie d:The falls from the SkyWheel, January 2013.
@jaclynmtersigni: This is near Dupont and Spadina (in Toronto).
Jeffrey from AB:Mule Deer in west of Sundre AB. who has been roughed up by a cougar. That's where the scars came from.
Snow falls at near the McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Canada on Jan. 6, 2013. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jonathan Hayward)
HuffPost Blogger Brodie Fenlon:Warming up at dusk on the shores of Lake Erie in southern Ontario.
HuffPost Blogger Kenny Yum:Runners on a trail in Toronto.
HuffPost Blogger Kenny Yum:A view of Toronto skyline from Humber Bay Bridge.
Ten-year-old Howard Zhen chases bubbles on the beach as temperatures rise to record levels in Toronto, on Saturday January 12, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The snow-capped northshore mountains are seen in the background as a couple walk their dog in New Brighton Park in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, January, 11, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The historic St. John's Battery in St. John's Newfoundland, Canada is covered in snow after a storm on Friday Jan. 11, 2013. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Daly)
Residents along Gower Street try to dig out in the aftermath of a snowstorm in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada on Friday Jan. 11, 2013. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Daly)
Rebecca Carew of Seattle is framed by a snow covered tree as she ski tours near the McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Canada on Jan. 6, 2013. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jonathan Hayward)
A man wheels away a generator in St.John's, Thursday, Jan.10, 2013.With an estimate of a possible 70 centimetres of snow, residents are preparing for the first major snowstorm of the winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
A lady takes a photo of the hazy skyline while walking her dog on a balmy winter day at Marilyn Bell Park in Toronto on Sunday, January 13, 2013. Southern Ontario has been basking in record highs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
A white-tailed deer stops to check out the photographer near Koocanusa, B.C. over the Christmas holiday. (Michelle Butterfield photo)
A ferry passenger is silhouetted against the snow-capped mountains as the ferry approaches West Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jonathan Hayward)
A pedestrian crosses a footbridge along the waterfront in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Jan.7, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Hoar frost clings to everything in Calgary earlier this winter. (Michelle Butterfield photo)
View of Fernie Alpine Resort from the top of the bunny hill on New Year's Eve (Michelle Butterfield photo)
A table made of ice is pictured in the Quebec city Ice Hotel in Quebec city Sunday January 6, 2013. The first ice hotel in North America, L'Hotel de glace de Quebec is located in Quebec borough of Charlesbourg, 10 km from downtown. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A person is surrounded by puddles while jogging through Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Sunday, January 13, 2013. Southern Ontario has been basking in record highs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu
Sunnybrook Park, North York, January 9, 2013