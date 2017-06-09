-
Tatiana Maslany shows off her two acting awards backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Dave Chappelle at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at Sony Centre For Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
Executive producer Patrick Roy (L) and producer Sylvain Corbeil pose backstage with trophies after "It's Only the End of the World" was awarded best film at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Stephan James poses with his award for best actor for the film "Race" backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The cast and crew of "Letterkenny" pose backstage after being awarded best comedy series during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, of "Kim's Convenience," poses with the award for best actor in a comedy series backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, of "Kim's Convenience," poses with the award for best actor in a comedy series backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Catherine O'Hara poses with her award for best actress in a comedy series for "Schitt's Creek" backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast and crew of "Orphan Black" pose backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Tatiana Maslany holds a prop backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Tantoo Cardinal holds her Earle Grey Award backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The cast and crew react after "Letterkenny" was awarded best comedy series during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Tatiana Maslany (C) reacts with the cast and crew after "Orphan Black" was awarded for best TV drama series during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Natasha Negovanlis holds her Fan Choice award backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Stephan James accepts the award for best actor for the film "Race" during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer-songwriter Francesco Yates performs during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Comedian Howie Mandel hosts during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Veteran actor Christopher Plummer poses backstage with his lifetime achievement award during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Veteran actor Christopher Plummer (L) is presented his lifetime achievement award by director Atom Egoyan at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Adrian Holmes, of "19-2," holds his award for best actor in a drama series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Michelle Shephard, Patrick Reed and Peter Raymont accept the Donald Brittain award for best social-political documentary for "Guantanamo's Child Omar Khadr" during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Jason Priestley and swimmer Penny Oleksiak present an award during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Jess Salgueiro attends 2017 Canadian Screen Awardsat Sony Centre For Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Tantoo Cardinal attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: George Stroumboulopoulos attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Jann Arden attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Dave Chappelle attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: The cast of 'Mr D' attend the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Carmen Moore attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: The Honourable Melanie Joly attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Arisa Cox attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Andrea Iervolino attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Lauren Lee Smith, Rick Roberts, Kristopher Turner and Torri Higginson attend 2017 Canadian Screen Awardsat Sony Centre For Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Ana Golja attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Philip Sternberg and Catherine Reitman attend the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Tatiana Maslany attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
Jess Salgueiro arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Clara Pasieka arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Allie MacDonald arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Tatiana Maslany, of "Orphan Black," arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jann Arden arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Costume designer Patricia Macneil arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bhreagh Macneil and Ashley McKenzie arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wendy Crewson arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Lyriq Bent arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Susan Kent, Shawn Majumper, Cathy Jones and Mark Critch, of "This Hour Has 22 Minutes," arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Jennifer Whalen and Aurora Browne, of the "Baroness Von Sketch Show," hold up their name cards for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Natasha Negovanlis arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Gerry Dee, of the television series "Mr. D," is kissed by his daughters Faith and Aly as they arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rob Baker and Paul Langlois arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Adrian Holmes arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Michelle Mylett arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cynthia Knight arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sasha K. Gordon arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Comedian Howie Mandel arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer-songwriter Jillea arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Presenter Sean Cullen arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Michelle Nolden arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Gabrielle Tremblay arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Emmanuel Kabongo arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Landon Liboiron (R) speaks with a fan after posing for a selfie during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Entrepreneur Michele Romanow arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Jennifer Dale arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Television personality Jessi Cruickshank arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Comedienne and playwright Trey Anthony arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Fiona Fu and Steph Song attend the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Howie Mandel at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awardsat Sony Centre For Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)