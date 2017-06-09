30 New Toronto Restaurants To Check Out In Summer 2017
There's no denying Toronto is a foodie city.
With tons of new spots popping up in and around the downtown core over the past few months, there's plenty of places to add to your restaurant bucket list.
Thai food continues to be a Toronto favourite, and thankfully there are new options to try out. Kiin is the latest restaurant from Chef Nuit and Jeff Regular, the couple responsible for Toronto favourites Pai and Sukkothai, and they're serving high-end options that are culinary works of art.
More Suggestions From HuffPost Canada
For something a little more low-key, try Isaan Der on Dundas, which serves casual noodle and rice dishes from Thailand's Isaan region. Also new is Lao Thai on Gladstone, which introduces many to Laotian cooking, a spicy cousin to Thai cuisine.
But as we know, Toronto has so much to offer from every corner of the globe. Below we've rounded up 30 new Toronto restaurants that range from greasy spoons to eclectic hangouts to upscale Yorkville eateries.
-
Location: 128 Sterling Rd. Type of food: Local On the menu: Grab and go items including baked in-house pastries and pizzas and more filling items like this duck confit sandwich and 24-hour braised brisket. Price point: Lunch can range from $6 to $16 for most items (pizza, sandwiches, smorrebrod, etc.) while sharing platters can cost between $15-24.
-
Location: 336 Adelaide St. W. Type of food: Thai shared plates On the menu: Intricate Thai dishes traditionally served to royalty. Order this stunning Khao Yum or whole sea salt-crusted sea bream, which is deboned tableside. Price point: Small plates start at $10, while mains will run you between $24 and $32.
-
Location: 500 Queen St. W. Type of food: Korean-inspired fried chicken On the menu: Everything from spicy chicken hot pot to wings to pickled radish, and of course, Korean-style fried chicken with sauces like alfredo, hot chili, soy garlic and wasabi green onion. Price point: $34.99 for four servings of bone-in chicken. Sides range from $1.50 to $17.99.
-
Location: 318 Spadina Ave. Type of food: Singaporean On the menu: The High Roller Ramen made them an Instagram sensation, but the dish was only offered for a limited time. Now the restaurant serves up other dishes like Okonomiyaki -style Hamburgers, Tofu Mushroom Rice and Sugar Cane N' Garlic Wings. Price point: About $6 for snacks and $14 for mains.
-
Location: 4 Gladstone Ave. Type of food: Laotian On the menu: Traditional Laotian dishes like Laap a meat salad served with rice, bean sprouts, cilantro and chillies. Price point: Small plates start at $8 while mains are priced around $12.50.
-
Location: 89 Harbord St. Type of food: French bistro On the menu: Everything you'd imagine in a Parisian bistro, including a separate foie gras menu. Price point: Entrees start at $18, while dinner for two can cost as much as $120 for cote de boeuf.
-
Location: 2277 Bloor St. W. Type of food: Vegan On the menu: Spanish flatbreads, pasta dishes and plenty of desserts. Price point: $17 to $26 for mains.
-
Location: 199 Augusta Ave. Type of food: Mediterranean On the menu: Asparagus with halloumi and basil, rabbit pate and lemongrass scallops. Price point: Small plates start at $13, while medium and large plates range between $18 and $36.
-
Location: 1471 Gerrard St. E. Type of food: Asian fusion On the menu: Seafood kaldereta a seafood and tomato stew, Sichuan-style lamb pappardelle and cauliflower katsu. Price point: Snacks start at $6 while large plates range between $22 and $28.
-
Location: 1087 Queen St. W. Type of food: German On the menu: Everything from pretzels to schnitzel to spatz and cheese. Price point: Three-person meals for $35 to $55.
-
Location: 252 Dupont St. Type of food: North American (it's chef/owner Anthony Rose's burger joint) On the menu: Burgers! Shrimp cocktail and coleslaw. Price point: Burgers range from $7.99 to $13.99.
-
Location: 2961 Dundas St. W. Type of food: Thai On the menu: The usual suspects, chicken satay, pad thai, tom yum and green curry. Price point: $13 for most mains, $8 for most starters.
-
Location: 588 College Street Type of food: Italian On the menu: Seared duck breast, grilled lamb chops, and grilled octopus — basically deliciousness. Price point: Pastas starting at $17 and mains starting at $27.
-
Location: 1240 Bay St. Type of food: Mediterranean On the menu: The menu changes often, so check it out if you're up for choosing on a whim. Price point: Dishes range between $13 and $30 while wine range between $10 and $18.
-
Location: 227 Ossington Ave. Type of food: French On the menu: There's more than just those stunning chocolate eggs you've been seeing on Instagram. Order the Eurobass en croûte, which is beautifully encased in pastry and shown to you before being deboned in the back. Price point: Prepare to spend a pretty penny. The fish comes in at about $32, while one of those chocolate eggs costs $45.
-
Location: 849 Dundas St. W. Type of food: Italian On the menu: Delicious pasta dishes including a 100-layer lasagna, alongside seafood options like grilled Portuguese octopus and plenty of vegetarian options. Price point: Mains range between $12 and $20.
-
Location: 53 Clinton St, Type of food: Vietnamese fusion On the menu: A cross between Philly classics and Vietnamese-Cambodian snacks. You'll definitely want to try the Marrow Beef, a riff on butter beef, served in bone. Price point: Shared plates cost around $12 to $15, while drinks range from $6 to $13.
-
Location: 678 Queen St. E. Type of food: Eclectic On the menu: Home-style breakfast and deli options. Price point: Sandwiches cost between $12 and $16, while large platters range between $14 and $22
-
Location: 20 Market St. Type of food: Hawaiian sushi/poke On the menu: Classic sushi and poke bowls with a few creative spins. Try the torched tuna tartare with okra or a ceviche bowl. You won't regret it! Price point: Ceviche bowls start at $13.50, while maki rolls start at $6.95.
-
Location: 137 Avenue Rd. Type of food: Eclectic On the menu: Comic books, cocktails and surprisingly chic dishes like beet carpaccio with red and yellow beet tartare and Guinness braised lamb shank. Price point: Mains between $20 and $30.
-
Location: 2714 St. Clair Ave. E. Type of food: Homestyle cooking On the menu: All your brunch favourites, including eggs benny, pulled pork, smoked brisket and all sorts of sandwiches and burgers. Price point: Specials start at $5.99.
-
Location: 25 The West Mall #1240 Type of food: Churrasqueira On the menu: The rotisserie chicken and double fried smashed potatoes are a must, but you can't go wrong with their fried chicken sandwich or baked beans either. Price point: $28 for a whole chicken.
-
Location: 18 Dupont St. Type of food: Moroccan On the menu: Quinoa and keftas are a staple, but you'd be remiss if you didn't try the roasted goat tagine. Price point: Tagines range between $35 and $80, depending on size and protein.
-
Location: 596 College St. Type of food: Caribbean On the menu: Plantains, fish fritters, oxtail and curry goat. What more can you ask for? Price point: Jerk chicken starts at $7.99/half pound while jerk pork is $12.99/half pound. Fish fritters start at just $4.99.
-
Location: 690 Bloor St. W. Type of food: Traditional Anishnawbe On the menu: Bison sausage, balsamic roasted venison and wild rice casserole. Price point: Small plates range between $2 and $8.
-
Location: 811 Queen St. W. Type of food: Tacos On the menu: Tacos, burritos, quesadillas and paletas! Price point: Tacos start at $3.99.
-
Location: 90 Avenue Rd. Type of food: Mediterranean On the menu: Lamb cutlets, beef short ribs and this incredible seafood linguine. Not much for vegetarians though. Price point: Mains between $55 and $90. Starters average $17.
-
Location: 700 Queen St. E. Type of food: Upscale pub fare On the menu: Looking for something to keep you full? Try the pork belly sandwich or peanut garnished wings. Price point: Sandwiches average $16.
-
Location: 66 Edward St. Type of food: Asian On the menu: You can't go wrong with any of these fresh noodles. Try the Lanzhou beef noodles or the mao xi noodle if you prefer thinner noodles. Price point: Dishes range between $11 and $30.
-
Location: 563 Yonge St. Type of food: Halal/Middle Eastern On the menu: Shawarma, falafel, gyro and hummus in both platters and pitas. Price point: Sandwiches are $6.99 while platters start at $12.49 for a large and $9.99 for a small.