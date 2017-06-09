Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

RCMP Celebrate Canada's 150th By Posing For Photo On Terrifying B.C. Suspension Bridge

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

We're going to be seeing plenty of over-the-top displays of patriotism as we near closer to July 1, 2017, the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation.

After all, it's been going on all year.

#CANADA150 | 📷: @sasha_dugonjic

A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) on



But we have to give a hand to the RCMP in B.C., who decided to demonstrate their loyalty to — and trust in — the country by posing for a photo that frankly terrifies us.

A hundred Mounties in their iconic red serge got together on North Vancouver’s Capilano Suspension Bridge, a picturesque and popular tourist attraction.

Take a gander at what that looks like.

mounties bridge photo

That bridge is 70 metres up in the air — and it wobbles.



The officers came from detachments across Vancouver's Lower Mainland for the "once-in-a-lifetime and once-in-a-career opportunity to be part of an historic photo occasion," said Supt. Chris Kennedy who commands the North Vancouver RCMP detachment.

And for all our scaredy-catness, there is something glorious about seeing these officers, dressed in their iconic uniforms, standing proudly among the Canadian wilderness.

Just another day at the office

A post shared by Justine (@justinedoi) on



Even when it started raining on them.


Thanks for all you've done, and all you continue to do, RCMP.

 

Conversations