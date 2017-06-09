ADVERTISEMENT

It looks like it's officially the season for wicked weather in Alberta.

At around 4:30 p.m. MT Friday, videos and photos posted on social media seemed to show a tornado touching down in Mannville, Alta., east of Edmonton.

Chelsey Konieczny told HuffPost Canada that her dad captured a video of the nasty looking landspout sweeping across the prairie (you can watch the video above).

Environment Canada didn't issue a tornado warning at the time, but at 7:20 p.m. MT posted a weather advisory that funnel clouds could develop in central and southern Alberta.

Incredible photo of a reported landspout north of #Mannville Friday evening. Photo credit: Troy Bader #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/ZyFWp1iGmO — Michelle Mackey (@michellemackey) June 10, 2017

It was the second time in just one week that a funnel cloud touched down in the province. On June 2, a tornado passed near Three Hills, northeast of Calgary:

No injuries were reported from that weather event.

