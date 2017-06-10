Adam West, TV's Batman, Dead At 88

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood actor Adam West has died. He was 88 years old.

The U.S. actor was known for his portrayal of Batman in the 1960s television series of the same name.

West passed away at home on Friday after a short battle with leukemia, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.



Actor Adam West attends the Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders press room at New York Comic-Con on Oct. 6, 2016. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty)

West was born William West Anderson in 1928 in Walla Walla, Washington. He's also known for his voice work on "The Simpsons," "Family Guy" and "The Fairly OddParents."

He is survived by his wife Marelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Adam West as Batman, left, and Burt Ward as Robin, pictured with the Batmobile in the 1960s. (Photo: PA)

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement, published by Vanity Fair.

