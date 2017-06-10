Edition: ca
Adam West, TV's Batman, Dead At 88

Hollywood actor Adam West has died. He was 88 years old.

The U.S. actor was known for his portrayal of Batman in the 1960s television series of the same name.

West passed away at home on Friday after a short battle with leukemia, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

adam west batman
Actor Adam West attends the Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders press room at New York Comic-Con on Oct. 6, 2016. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty)

West was born William West Anderson in 1928 in Walla Walla, Washington. He's also known for his voice work on "The Simpsons," "Family Guy" and "The Fairly OddParents."

He is survived by his wife Marelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Adam West as Batman, left, and Burt Ward as Robin, pictured with the Batmobile in the 1960s. (Photo: PA)

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement, published by Vanity Fair.

Who Played Batman The Best?
of
  • Lewis G. Wilson In

    Wilson would go on to play the first live-action Batman set in a world where the U.S. had just joined WWII following the attack on Pearl Harbour. Rather than fight traditional villains like the The Joker or Two Face, Wilson's Batman faced against a Japanese spy named Dr Daka. Wilson's performance wasn't highly praised by critics who took issue with the actor's physical appearance and Boston accent.

  • Robert Lowery in

    The first live-action iteration of "Batman" was popular enough to warrant a sequel called "Batman and Robin" but Lewis G. Wilson's take on the Dark Knight wasn't. So Columbia Pictures brought on Robert Lowery. Critics didn't have many issues with Lowery's performance but the show's low-budget look and feel ultimately left him as history's least memorable Batman.

  • Olan Soule in

    Olan Soule first started out as a live theater actor before stints in radio and eventually television. He gained a reputation as a character voice actor and was soon tasked in bringing Batman to kids in the form of a cartoon. While Soule's version of Batman was light on the cape and cowl of past iterations, he certainly nailed the campy part for future renditions.

  • George Clooney in

    Let's get this out of the way: "Batman & Robin" will probably go down in history as one of one of history's worst renditions of Batman. Most of that blame falls on the shoulder of director Joel Schumacher but part of it is also on George Clooney for his light-hearted portrayal as the Dark Knight. He did nail the rich playboy aspect of Bruce Wayne though, so points for that.

  • Val Kilmer in

    "Batman Forever" may have been a departure from the dark undertones during Tim Burton's time directing Batman movies but Val Kilmer's portrayal as a Bruce Wayne had a surprising amount of anguish and mental torment as a boy who grew up watching his parents gunned down in front of his eyes. His performance as Batman left a little more to be desired though. Between cheesy lines and that goofy smile (when does Batman ever smile?) Kilmer takes a backseat to some of the other actors on this list.

  • Adam West in

    Depending on when you grew up, you knew Adam West as the strange Mayor West on "Family Guy" or as the guy who played the campiest Batman to date. While this sounds like a bad thing, Adam West embraced it and made it his own, standing out among the other Batmen who tried to be too serious or take a middle-of-the-road approach to the winged crusader.

  • Michael Keaton in

    Aside from Christian Bale, Keaton is the only actor to star in back-to-back Batman movies. As the first Batman to hit the big screen, Keaton set the bar for future actors who'd don the cape and cowl striking the right balance behind the menacing and sombre Batman but the charming Bruce Wayne.

  • Christian Bale In

    After two Batman movies by Joel Schumacher, fans were beginning to forget the roots of the Dark Knight. Enter Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale who brought the franchise to where it began: an origin story that shows the progression of Bruce Wayne from an angry man seeking revenge to a symbol of justice and fear. Sure, Bale's gravely Batman voice is still ripe for parody but his performance as someone training to become Batman is something none of the other actors on this list bring to the table.

  • Kevin Conroy in

    While many will hail Christian Bale's performance as one of the best as Batman on the silver screen, no one has left a legacy like Kevin Conroy. The voice actor not only voiced Bruce Wayne and Batman for four seasons, he eventually went to become the voice of Batman for a generation of kids during the early '90s. Since then, Conroy's gone on to reprise his role as the voice of Batman in various animated series like "Batman Beyond", "Justice League", various D.C. digital download movies and three video games from the "Batman: Arkham" franchise.

