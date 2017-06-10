Olympics Adds Mixed-Gender Events For 2020

The wrestler snatched Canada's fourth gold medal at Rio after winning her freestyle final match, and her exuberant celebration was a sight to behold. In her excitement, she even lifted up her coach.

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin made history at the Rio Olympics when she became the first Iranian woman to ever win an Olympic medal. The 18-year-old took bronze in taekwondo, beating Sweden's Nikita Glasnovic in the -57kg category. “I am so happy for Iranian girls because it is the first medal and I hope at the next Olympics we will get a gold,” she said, according to the BBC.

Yusra Mardini's road to Rio was a swim for survival. Before representing the Olympic Refugee Team, the Syrian refugee fled Damascus with her sister. When their boat broke down, she swam for three hours in the Algerian ocean as she pushed a boat full of Syrian refugees to safety. Mardini competed in the women's 100-metre butterfly and 100-metre freestyle, finishing 40th and 45th, respectively. She won a 100-metre butterfly heat at the Rio Olympics, against only four other swimmers.

Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva grew up in Brazil's favelas, and was expelled from school for brawling. She went on to channel her fighting spirit into training in judo, and in Rio she has gone on to beat the best ranked judoka in her weight class. The openly gay judoka faced scrutiny and racist harassment following her loss at the 2012 London Summer Games. For bringing Brazil its first gold in the 2016 Summer Games, she's become a national treasure.

American saber fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad won bronze while wearing her hijab. In doing so, she set two records, as the first American hijabi to compete and win a medal.

With little fanfare, the U.S. women's rowing team upheld a decade-old winning streak at Rio. Emily Regan, Kerry Simmonds, Amanda Polk, Lauren Schmetterling, Tessa Gobbo, Meghan Musnicki, Eleanor Logan, Amanda Elmore and Katelin Snyder won gold during the women's rowing event. They have not lost since 2006, the Washington Post reports.

The "Girl On Fire" herself, U.S. artistic gymnast Gabby Douglas, sky-rocketed to prominence with her two gold-winning performances at the 2012 Summer Games. At Rio so far, Douglas has won one gold medal for the team gymnastics event. But online commentary has been unkind to the Olympic champion. Her hairstyle has been ridiculed on Twitter, which she's called "really hurtful." Actress Leslie Jones defended the 20-year-old, starting the hashtag #LOVE4GABBYUSA to show solidarity.

The story of 800-metre South African runner Caster Semenya has been fraught with overcoming humiliation. Her record-breaking times and gender presentation have led some to question whether she was a woman, after beating the fastest times in the 2009 Berlin World Championships. She was accused by an Italian competitor of being a man. Semenya underwent intensive gender verification testing, which some called invasive and others have condemned as racially charged. She's since been publicly identified as an intersex woman although Semenya has never spoken on her gender. She was ordered by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to take medication that would lower her testosterone levels if she wanted to compete. Under those restrictions, she won silver in the London 2012 Summer Games. The ruling has been overturned and athletes at Rio have not been subjected to sex-testing. She will be competing in the women's 800-metre final on Saturday.

Katinka Hosszu not only won gold in the 400-metre freestyle medley but she shaved two seconds off the previous world record, claiming the title for herself at Rio. Amid the incredible achievement, the Hungarian swimmer was subject of one of the many examples of sexism that plagued the Rio Olympics. Following her record-breaking win, a NBC commentator said, "And there's the man responsible for turning his wife into an entirely new swimmer," referring to her husband and coach. The comment drew outrage from fans. Hosszu finished the 2016 Olympics with three gold medals, and one silver — all by herself.

If there was an Olympic medal for congeniality, Fu Yuanhui would be a top contender. The Chinese swimmer's enthusiastic post-race interviews and photos warmed viewers' hearts early on. But our love for the 20-year-old was sealed when she was unabashed about competing during her menstrual cycle. Fu said her period caused her stomach pains and she struggled during the 400-metre relay, but said it was no excuse for swimming poorly. China came in fourth place, and Fu felt responsible, but fans still praised her for her performance, and for challenging menstrual taboos.

Oksana Chusovitina made her Olympic debut in 1992 and Rio was the gymnast's seventh Games. The 41-year-old gymnast from Uzbekistan is now the oldest female gymnast to compete at the Olympics. Up against young star Simone Biles in the vault final, Chusovitina attempted 'the vault of death' also known as the Produnova — one of the most dangerous combinations. Chusovitina failed to stick the landing and it cost her a number of points, but fortunately she finished the risky stunt without injury.

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky was just 15 when she won gold for the 800-metre freestyle in record time at her first Olympics in 2012. Not only did Ledecky win gold again at Rio, but she shattered her own world record by two seconds and blazed ahead of her competitors in the pool by more than 11 seconds. The 19-year-old swept the 200-, 400- and 800-metre freestyle events and left Rio with four gold medals and one silver. Damn, girl!

Swimmer Penny Oleksiak dominated the pool for Canada in Rio, winning Canada's first gold medal of the Games when she tied for first in the 100-metre freestyle. Not to mention she's Canada's first gold medalist to be born this century. The 16-year-old will be travelling home with four medals total, and a personal shout-out from rapper Drake under her belt. Not too shabby.

Simone Biles is a powerhouse. At her debut Olympic Games in Rio, the 19-year-old gymnast secured three gold medals and a bronze for herself and another gold with the rest of her U.S. team. The four-foot-eight athlete earned acclaim ahead of the Olympics for her physics-defying skills. And leading up to it, there was hope that she would break the record and earn five Olympic gold medals in gymnastics, but four isn't too shabby. She is currently the most decorated U.S. gymnast with 19 Olympic and World Championship medals total. And not to mention her signature move has officially been named after her. Slay, Biles. Slay.

Simone Manuel has dominated the Rio Olympics podium with her four Olympic medals, and in doing so made monumental strides: she made history as the U.S.'s first black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming. The 20-year-old tied with Canada's Penny Oleksiak in the 100-metre freestyle, earning both of them a gold medal each. Her win has been heralded as a major encouragement for black women pursuing the sport.

Etenesh Diro was competing in the 3000-metre steeplechase qualifier when her right shoe fell off. After wasting several seconds trying to refasten her sneaker, she tossed it to the side and kept wearing only one shoe. The Ethiopian track-and-field athlete managed to finish seventh and qualify for the final.