Search and rescue crews are sweeping B.C.'s Interior after a small plane went missing with the two people aboard.

The Piper Warrior aircraft left the Cranbrook airport on Thursday afternoon, but didn't arrive at its destination of Kamloops, said RCMP. It had originally taken off from Lethbridge, Alta. earlier that morning but had stopped in Cranbrook to refuel.

The plane was piloted by Alex Simons, a 21-year-old from Kamloops, and the passenger was Sydney Robillard, 21, from Lethbridge.

The missing plane is a four-seat aircraft often used for training pilots.

Victoria's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre is conducting the search.

