Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL
Joshua Ostroff Headshot
Become a fan

Father's Day Gift Guide For Geeky Dads

Posted: Updated:
Print

Once upon a time, Father's Day gifts meant ugly ties and colognes they would never wear. (Sorry, Dad!) Thankfully, those days are gone, and us fathers now usually get stuff that we actually like.

If the dad in your life is really just a grown-up kid, then this geeky Father's Day gift guide is the perfect list to pull from, with ideas ranging from virtual reality and retro-tech to Japan-shipped snacks and wooden bow ties.

LEGO Simpsons House ($229)

simpsons lego

The tradition in my family has been to get me a high-end Lego set that my son and I build together. We started with The Simpsons House, which has 2,523 pieces. The year after, we built the Kwik-E-Mart with 2,179 pieces, and then last year we stepped up to the Ferris Wheel, which has 2,464 pieces and a battery-operated motor you can buy separately.

"Farpoint VR" Bundle ($99.99)

farpoint

Sony's entry into virtual reality has helped the technology finally break into the mainstream. If your family already has PSVR, then you can't go wrong with the "Farpoint" Bundle, which amps up the acclaimed sci-fi shooter's immersion with the optional two-handed Aim Controller, making you feel like you're really taking down alien hordes. And if you're planning to get a PSVR for Father's Day, "Farpoint" is one of the console's must-buy experiences along, with the Batman game "Arkham VR."

Japancrate ($30 a month)

japancrate

If your dad is into Japanese culture, consider a Japancrate, which puts together a package of not-available-in-Canada items and mails it to you every month. You can buy ones with sweet treats and savoury snacks or an astonishing array of dried noodles. (Other options in this vein: The Roasters Pack for coffee lovers; Canada Craft Club for beer lovers.)

Wooden Bow Tie ($69)

prosac wooden bow tie

I know I made fun of ties above, but these Prosac bow ties from Italy are amazing statement pieces. They have a number of wooden variations, as well as a stunningly subtle lucite bow tie. Bo by Mansori also makes handcrafted "plaid" wooden bow ties. Oh, and the best part is, you don't need to feel bad about not knowing know how to tie a bow tie.

Impossible Polaroid Camera ($179)

polaroid impossible project

Fuji may have brought Polaroid-like cameras back into popular culture with their Instax line, but you can still get the real thing thanks to the Impossible Project. This crowd-funded start-up refurbishes and sells old Polaroids. While bigger than modern competitors, you just can't beat their retro goodness if you want to shake it like a ...

Marvel Unlimited ($69)

marvel unlimited

For $10 a month or $69 for the year, Marvel Comics' Netflix-like service lets you stream over 20,000 comics to your tablet or smartphone, where they look as the paper versions — especially the older comics. The collection dates back to Captain America's pre-Marvel Hitler-punching 1940s adventures and updates weekly.

Yo Gabba Gabba, "Super Music Friends Show" double vinyl ($50)

yo gabba gabba

This might seems like a gift for a kid, but if you've had to listen to the terrible tunes known as "children's music," you'll get that this is really for grown-ups. Initially an Urban Outfitters limited-run exclusive, you can pick it up on sites like Discogs nowadays. It's a double album that compiles the hipster kids' show's greatest guests, from Weezer, Cut Copy and MGMT to The Killers, The Roots and The Flaming Lips.

Tile App ($30)

tile

Does the dad in your life constantly lose his things? Well, you can shut that down with Tile. These small devices — $30 apiece, or four for $90 — can be attached to your keys, phone and whatnot and then be used to track those same things down. They can also be customized with cool skins, ranging from personal photos to animal prints to fake wood and brushed steel.

Personalized Star Chart ($60)

star chart

You don't need to be super into astrology to appreciate the beauty of stars. This gift lets you create star charts of the nights your kids were born, as seen from your specific city or town. Star charts look cool all on their own, but the personalized nature makes these pretty much the coolest wall art you could give to a geeky dad.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Weird Father's Day Gifts 2017
of
  • Fantasy Football Draft Board

    If your dad gets hours of pleasure playing fantasy football, he might enjoy a dose of reality with this draft board that subtly lets him know how his family feels about his hobby. Or not.It might hit as close to home as that rolling pin.

  • Stormtrooper-shaped Decanter

    Everyone knows the stormtroopers in the "Star Wars" films are lousy shots. With this stormtrooper-shaped decanter, every shot should be good (depending on the quality of your scotch).

  • Darth Vader Waffle Maker

    Does Dad like his waffles on the dark side? Then this Darth Vader waffle maker is a force to be reckoned with.

  • Personalized Branding Iron Gift Set

    Does your dad tend to misplace objects (like his steak for instance)? Then this personalized branding iron -- personalized if his name is "DAD" -- is perfect for him. Pop will see the brand and know the meat is for him. Unless his name is "Pop," then you've got other problems.

  • Nonconformist Gnome

    If your father is a man of few words and only one finger, he's sure to flip over this statue of a smug gnome brandishing his middle digit to a crazy crazy world.

  • Catfish Mailbox

    Catfish Mailbox: http://www.bellacor.com/productdetail/rivers-edge-products-052-catfish-mailbox-450069.htm

  • Sun Stove

    Many men judge their manliness by their grilling skills. Others would rather it be as possible. For those, there is the Sun Stove, a solar-powered oven that uses the sun's rays to cook. The food is cooked inside a tube so it's best for dads who have a thing for long, thin food.

  • levitating golf ball

    https://www.touchofmodern.com/sales/desk-toys/antigravi-tee-levitating-golf-ball?open=1

  • Daddy And The World's Longest Poo

    As literary achievements go, "Daddy And The World's Longest Poo" isn't exactly "Oh, The Places You'll Go." It's more like "Oh, The Place Dad Goes." This gripping true-life tale (if your true life involves very large bowel movements) explains why Pop likes to spend so many hours in the can. To be honest: It's probably the answer to a question no one wanted asked.

  • Brewzies

    Some guys will go to any lengths to ensure a beer is next to them -- but even this is pretty extreme. Brewzies are a bra-shaped holster device designed to hold beers in breast shape pouches. Not to editorialize, but if Dad is so desperate for a beer that he's willing to wear a brassiere, it might be time to have an intervention.

  • Beer Sippy Cup

    Dad may be a big baby, but that doesn't mean he's not afraid to adapt. This sippy cup for adults keeps drinks cold and reduces spillage so he never has to cry over spilled beer.

  • Gorilla Gym

    You probably don't have the nerve to ask Dad if he and mom like to swing. It's probably just better to give him this easy-to-install toy rather than get into awkward misunderstandings.

  • elmo onesie

    https://www.tvstoreonline.com/shop-by-type/pajamas/adult-one-piece-hooded-red-elmo-pajama/

  • ScratchSniffBookWeed24527JF 2

    http://www.abramsbooks.com/product/scratch-sniff-book-of-weed_9781419724527/

  • QB54 Throw

    https://www.playqb54.com/

  • USB Mug Warmer

    Dad might like a hot cup of coffee while he readies his daily racist joke email blast. if so, this USB-powered mug warmer will keep his java warm even as his pro-Trump comments make you hot under the collar.

  • 3-In-1 Breakfast-Station

    If Pop lives in a small place but still craves a big breakfast, this 3-in-one breakfast station will allow him to easily make coffee, bacon, eggs and toast in one spot. Funny how cool gadgets make guys willing to fend for themselves.

  • Pool Ball Shot Glasses

    If Dad likes to play pool, he will certainly appreciate shot glasses shaped like billiard balls. Who wouldn't?

  • Star-Wars-Darth-Vader-Red-Lightsaber-Chopsticks-e53ac406-9f8b-43c8-abb5-

    https://www.overstock.com/Home-Garden/Star-Wars-Darth-Vader-Red-Lightsaber-Chopsticks/9989191/product.html?refccid=ELL2GRJTHUJJKUSGVTVKXXSS7I&searchidx=37

  • Visol-Tenses-Printed-Three-In-One-Liquor-Flask-Tower-3-ounces-438023b1-12e9-4019-97fa-d30060438f65

    https://www.overstock.com/Home-Garden/Visol-Tenses-Printed-Three-In-One-Liquor-Flask-Tower-3-ounces/10590582/product.html?refccid=X77P6E2HVMEICT2NN27YU6CMJE&searchidx=86

  • Model

    http://trumprussianties.com/

  • BMBG-BB-Barbell_Beer_Pint-Prod

    https://www.perpetualkid.com/barbell-beer-glass/?gclid=CI_S2fnwmtQCFUgW0wodpMEA4g

  • BMDH-CR-Beer-King-Crown-DrinkingHat-Lifestyle3

    http://www.kotulas.com/deals/gifts-and-gags/gag-gifts/big-mouth-inc.-beer-king-drinking-hat

  • Gun Show Mug

    Dad's days as a gym rat may be long gone, but there is no reason the same thing has to happen to his coffee mug. This one is perfect the father who likes really strong coffee.

  • Rock Star Shower Curtain

    Dad may love to singing to an audience, but if his voice leaves something to be desired, this rock star shower curtain can give him the feeling of playing to a crowd while keeping him from exposing his, uh voice.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations