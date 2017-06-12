Canada Parents
Kate Beckinsale Proves Unconventional Families Can Work

Kate Beckinsale likes to keep things real. That’s why the actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share what an unconventional family actually looks like.

A cute Instagram video shows the “Underworld” star, her ex, Michael Sheen, and their 18-year-old daughter, Lily, strutting into the teen’s high school graduation. In the caption, Beckinsale revealed that she is thankful for the “good hearts, and loyalty and friendship” in their family.


“We may not be a conventional family but we have love and humour and respect and care and I am proud to have walked this far with both of you and to have @lily_beckinsale walk us into the future,” the 43-year-old wrote.

“God bless love, and good hearts, and loyalty and friendship, and may we all have more and more of it and make more and more of it in the world ❤️.”

Beckinsale and Sheen dated for eight years before ending their relationship in 2003. At the time, their daughter Lily was only four years old. Despite this, the former couple has always put their family first, proving that they’re the ultimate #coparentinggoals.

Besides attending their daughter’s high school grad together, the two also sweetly celebrated Lily’s acceptance into New York University in December.

At that time, Beckinsale shared an adorable side-by-side photo of Sheen picking up both Lily and herself in celebration. “The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college: burst into tears, drop everything, rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved,” the actress wrote.

Could this family be any sweeter?


And if that wasn’t enough, Beckinsale has always praised her ex. In an interview with ES magazine last year, the 43-year-old revealed how the two have managed to maintain an amicable relationship.

“It’s so normal for us. We split up ages ago. We have been not together far longer than we were ever together,” she explained. “But I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter.”

Beckinsale and Sheen certainly share the same sense of humour — this Instagram snap where the two hilariously recreated Lily’s birth photo is solid proof.

Always a baby to me #Lily -- See more tonight on the @latelateshow ✨

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on


And Beckinsale isn’t just on good terms with her ex, but with Sheen’s longtime girlfriend, Sarah Silverman, too. While this might seem odd, the actress explained to ES magazine that Silverman is a positive role model in her daughter’s life, and she’s not going to argue with that.

kate beckinsale michael sheen sarah silverman
Michael Sheen, Kate Beckinsale and Sarah Silverman at the Directors Guild of America in 2016.

“I really love [Sheen’s] girlfriend as well, and we are really lucky that we both get on, and Lily gets on great with her,” Beckinsale said. “Having as many strong females in your teenage daughter’s life as possible is a good thing.”

Beckinsale and Sheen are clear proof that unconventional families can work.

Divorced Celeb Parents Who Still Vacation Together
  • Bruce Willis & Demi Moore

    Children: Rumer, 27, Scout, 24, and Tallulah, 22 Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are one of our favourite celebrity co-parents for a reason. After the former couple divorced in 2000, after 13 years together, they remained on good terms and continued to vacation together with their daughters. “They really set a trend of people who had split up being able to still really have a family dynamic,” the exes’ daughter Rumer said in 2015. “I have so much gratitude that that’s the way I was raised, that I didn’t have to split holidays or birthdays.” In fact, Willis even vacationed with Moore and her third husband Ashton Kutcher when they were married for eight years. “It's hard for people to understand, but we go on holidays together,” the “Live Free Or Die Hard” actor said at the time. “We still raise our kids together – we still have that bond.”

  • Kate Hudson & Matthew Bellamy

    Children: Bingham, 4 While Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy don’t technically count as divorced celebrity parents (they were engaged for three years before calling it quits), they are a prime example of #CoParentingGoals. Just days after they announced their split in 2014, the ex-couple was spotted heading to Aspen for Hudson’s annual family trip. And in 2015, the exes headed to Greece for another family vacation. Hudson is also a mom to 12-year-old Ryder, who she had during her first marriage to Black Crowes’s frontman Chris Robinson.

  • Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green

    Children: Noah, 3, Bodhi, 2, and one on the way Exes don’t come friendlier than Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Despite announcing their split last year, after five years of marriage and 11 years together, the two still enjoy vacationing together with their young kids and are even expecting their third child! Since calling it quits, the exes have been spotted going on family outings together on numerous occasions. Most recently, Fox and Green were spotted with their kids in Hawaii just days after Fox’s pregnancy news were revealed.

  • Heather Locklear & Richie Sambora

    Children: Ava, 18 Heather Locklear’s daughter Ava might be all grown up, but that hasn’t stopped her and her ex Richie Sambora from vacationing together as a family. In 2014, the family was spotted spending time together in Hawaii and in 2015, they were spotted together in Bora Bora. Locklear and Sambora were married for 13 years and divorced in 2007, when Ava was 10. In a 2014 interview with People, the Bon Jovi guitarist talked about their amicable relationship, saying: “I still love Heather and I know she loves me.”

  • Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck

    Children: Violet, 10, Seraphina, 7, and Samuel, 4 When one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples announced their split last year, we were devastated. But since then Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have maintained a very close relationship and have gone on several vacations together with the kids. After they called it quits, the pair took their family to the Bahamas. This year, the ex-couple has already brought their kids on a ski vacation in Montana, as well as on a Europe trip to London and Paris. “We're doing our very best and we're putting our kids first and that's how we're focusing on our day-to-day lives,” Affleck said in March. “We don't know what the future's going to hold, but each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second.”

  • Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie

    Children: Luca, 4 Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in February this year. But during the entire process, the two made sure their young son came first. “We have such a great kid, and we're both so obsessed with him,” Duff said of ex Comrie earlier this year. “We are good friends and we laugh a lot and we have a great communication. We share pictures when one is not with Luca. Yeah, he's great.” Since calling it quits, the exes have been spotted on outings together with Luca and, most recently, the family took a vacation together in Hawaii.

  • Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

    Children: Monroe and Moroccan, 5 Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have always made it clear that family comes first. While they technically haven’t gone on vacation together since splitting in 2014, the former couple has made an effort to celebrate every family milestone together, including holidays and birthdays. They have also been known to take day trips with their kids in Santa Monica. Most recently, Carey and Cannon got together to celebrate Mother’s Day with their twins.

  • Courteney Cox & David Arquette

    Children: Coco, 11 A year after Courteney Cox and David Arquette announced their separation, the pair was spotted taking their young daughter to Disney World. Since then, the exes have remained close and have been known to reunite for important occasions, such as Coco’s soccer games. “Even though the relationship didn't work out, we wanted to still remain friends and treat each other with respect and have a great relationship for our daughter,” Arquette said in a 2014 interview.

  • David Duchovny & Téa Leoni

    Children: Madelaine “West,” 17, and Kyd Miller, 13 Remember when David Duchovny and Téa Leoni were one of the biggest it couples of the 90s? Well, even when the two divorced in 2014 – after 17 years together! – they still maintained a close relationship for the kids and even live down the street from each other. The same year of their divorce, the former couple was spotted heading to Turks and Caicos with the kids for the Christmas holidays. And last year, Duchovny and Leoni’s daughter posted an Instagram of her happy family, who look like they are on a weekend camping trip.

  • Caitlyn & Kris Jenner

    Children: Kendall, 20, and Kylie, 18 When Caitlyn and Kris Jenner split in 2013, they released a statement saying: “Even though we are separated, we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority.” Since then, they have kept their word and continued to spend family time together. Besides appearing on each other’s shows, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and “I Am Cait,” the two have also gotten together to celebrate their daughters’ birthdays and to party in New Orleans.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

    Children: Apple, 12, and Moses, 10 Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin remained close even after they “consciously uncoupled” in 2014. After their divorce was finalized the following year, the two were spotted vacationing with their kids in Mexico. Just last weekend, the exes were also spotted taking their kids to Disneyland to celebrate Apple’s birthday.

  • Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick

    Children: Mason, 6, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 1 Kourtney Kardashian and longtime partner Scott Disick called it quits in 2015 after nine years together. Since then, they have reunited to spend time together with their kids. In April, for instance, Kardashian and Disick took their kids on a ski vacation in Vail.

