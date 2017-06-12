Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Kate Middleton Visits Victims Of London Bridge Attack

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

The Duchess of Cambridge dropped by King's College Hospital to check in on survivors and staff caring for victims of last week's London Bridge terror attack.


On June 3, eight people were killed and 48 others were injured when a white van ran into pedestrians on London Bridge. After the collision, three men jumped out of the vehicle and began attacking people in nearby Borough Market.


According to the Kensington Palace Twitter account, HRH Catherine Middleton spoke with Dr. Tunnicliff after meeting with patients. The Duchess and the doctor had a brief conversation about the importance of psychological support for both victims and staff at the hospital.


The Duchess, her husband and her brother-in-law are all strong advocates for the education and de-stigmatization of mental health issues. The trio founded the Heads Together campaign, which encourages the British public to start talking about mental health.


For her part, Kate has opened up about the difficulties of parenting and the overwhelming feelings motherhood brings on.

The mother of two has also been a vocal supporter of children's mental health. In early 2016 the Duchess guest edited for HuffPost U.K. where she led the Young Minds Matter column.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
London Attack
of

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations