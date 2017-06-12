ADVERTISEMENT

The Duchess of Cambridge dropped by King's College Hospital to check in on survivors and staff caring for victims of last week's London Bridge terror attack.

Following last week's #LondonBridge attack, we're pleased to welcome HRH The Duchess of Cambridge to King's today. https://t.co/YNH5AjDU7L — King's College NHS (@KingsCollegeNHS) June 12, 2017

On June 3, eight people were killed and 48 others were injured when a white van ran into pedestrians on London Bridge. After the collision, three men jumped out of the vehicle and began attacking people in nearby Borough Market.

HRH is meeting staff on one of our trauma wards, as well as patients who are being treated at King's after being injured at #LondonBridge. pic.twitter.com/GLl75yQ3qc — King's College NHS (@KingsCollegeNHS) June 12, 2017

According to the Kensington Palace Twitter account, HRH Catherine Middleton spoke with Dr. Tunnicliff after meeting with patients. The Duchess and the doctor had a brief conversation about the importance of psychological support for both victims and staff at the hospital.

After meeting patients, HRH sits with Dr Tunnicliff who explains how important the psychological support offered to staff & patients is. pic.twitter.com/JZpvTenMIu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

The Duchess, her husband and her brother-in-law are all strong advocates for the education and de-stigmatization of mental health issues. The trio founded the Heads Together campaign, which encourages the British public to start talking about mental health.

The Duchess says goodbye to the fantastic team @KingsCollegeNHS and thanks them for all their care & support for victims of the attack. pic.twitter.com/hH9qKum1p9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

For her part, Kate has opened up about the difficulties of parenting and the overwhelming feelings motherhood brings on.

The mother of two has also been a vocal supporter of children's mental health. In early 2016 the Duchess guest edited for HuffPost U.K. where she led the Young Minds Matter column.

