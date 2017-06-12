Canada Business
Toronto House Price Map Shows Some Subway Stations Are Still -- Gasp! -- Affordable

It’s a fact that homes in Toronto are more expensive near the subway — something of a conundrum, since it’s low-income earners who need transit most.

But even within reach of one of Toronto’s coveted subway stations, you can still find bargains.

According to data from listing site The Red Pin, it’s still possible to find a one-bedroom condo for $150,000 — you just have to move out to the far east end of the Bloor-Danforth line.

Here are the average selling prices for condos, by subway station.

“The sheer diversity of the Toronto property market is clear for anyone to see," The Red Pin says on its blog.

Diversity indeed. At the other end of the spectrum, you’ll have to spend an average of $2.7 million to buy any kind of property near Lawrence Station, the priciest dot on the subway map.

Here are the average selling prices for all types of housing, by subway station.

Here are the average selling prices for townhomes, by subway station.

And if Toronto house prices have been making you despair of ever buying a home or upgrading, take heart in the fact that the region's housing market has shown strong signs of cooling.

If the bears are right and Greater Toronto is headed for a housing correction, more of these subway stations could prove affordable in the future. But given Toronto’s performance in recent years, it may make sense not to hold one’s breath.

What Toronto's House Prices Will Buy You Across Canada (March 2017)
  • Toronto

    First, here's what the average price in Toronto will buy you in Toronto: A modest, three-bedroom, two-bath house near Chinatown. It features central air conditioning and two parking spots, and is asking $1,499,000. Listing.

  • An historic house on the edge of Montreal's Old Town

    In Montreal, you can get a named home for Toronto's average house price. The Maison Marguerite-Hay features three bedrooms and two baths on 3,600 square feet of living space. Asking $1,469,000. Listing.

  • A palace in suburban Halifax

    This eight-bedroom, nine-bath property has nearly 11,000 square feet of finished space and comes with a sauna, gym, 3D cinema, pool table and hot tub, among many other features. At 900 square feet, the master bedroom alone is larger than the average Toronto condo. Asking $1.5 million. Listing.

  • A traditional home in Ottawa's ritziest neighbourhood

    This three-story house in Rockcliffe Park features four bedrooms and three baths, and is located near two of Ottawa's most prestigious private schools. Asking $1,575,000. Listing.

  • A landmark home in Saskatoon

    This nearly 2,400-square-foot home in central Saskatoon has three bedrooms and four baths, and come with amenities such as heated floors and a camera security system. Asking $1,575,000. Listing.

  • A modernist townhome in Calgary

    This three-bedroom, four-bathroom executive townhome is walking distance to downtown and features 11-foot ceilings and 2,081 square feet of finished space. Asking $1.45 million. Listing.

  • A monster home in Edmonton

    This four-bedroom house has more than 3,900 square feet of finished space and features ensuite baths in each bedroom. The master bedroom has its own wet bar and Jacuzzi. Asking $1,477,700. Listing.

  • Meanwhile, in Vancouver...

    Home sales have dropped off a cliff and prices have started to soften in Vancouver's housing market, but it remains Canada's priciest city for residential real estate. For $1.5 million, you can buy this three-bedroom, two-bath house with a two-bedroom basement suite, and 1,935 square feet of living space. Listing.

