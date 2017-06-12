ADVERTISEMENT

People have been buzzing about 'Wonder Woman' since its recent debut in late May. And while it may be grown-ups who are doing all of the official movie reviews, some of the most touching ones are coming from the tiny humans.

On Sunday, Patty Jenkins, who directed the film, tweeted out a photo of kindergarten students' reactions to the flick.

My producer just sent me this... ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3DzIaMueIh — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 11, 2017

Their responses, while endearing, also proved the importance of how both girls and boys benefit from seeing a woman in charge.

One little boy, who is said to be a huge fan of Iron Man, asked his parents for a new "Wonder Woman" lunchbox. A girl, on the other hand, came into school after seeing the movie and decided that it was totally better than "Frozen."

Gal Gadot was touched by the impact the film had on the group of students, and even said she got "chills" while reading.

Wow the last paragraph really gave me the chills.

So true. So powerful. Gives me a huge drive to dive in and work on the next one..🙏🏻 https://t.co/mI4hYfbNkV — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 11, 2017

Back in 2012, Forbes reported that for parents, seeing more women in charge pushed them to have more "ambitious education goals" for their daughters.

"We think this is due to a role-model effect: Seeing women in charge persuaded parents and teens that women can run things, and increased their ambitions," MIT economist Esther Duflo said. "Changing perceptions and giving hope can have an impact on reality."

But the kids in that particular class aren't the only ones who are feeling empowered by the box office hit. On Friday, former Ebony magazine senior editor Jamilah Lemieux tweeted out photos of her daughter dressed as Wonder Woman, posing around the streets of New York City like a true superhero.

