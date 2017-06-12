ADVERTISEMENT

We're used to seeing women superheroes looking flawless while the men get to look rough, raw, and flawed. Yes, it's unfair, and yes, it's sexist, but thanks to the blockbuster that is "Wonder Woman," audiences now have a real heroine to look up to and she's far from perfect. (Thank goodness.)

Recently, a Tumblr post from Creative Words, Powerful Ideas, put our collective joy into words, describing the author's reaction upon seeing a film — directed by Patty Jenkins — that's not shot from the male gaze.

"Watching a super hero movie directed by a woman is like putting glasses on for the first time," the Tumblr author wrote. "I didn’t realize how much I had to squint through the 'male gaze' till suddenly, miraculously, I didn’t have to. There were absolutely NO eye candy shots of Diana. There were Amazons with ageing skin and crows feet and not ONE of them wore armor that was a glorified corset."

And even though Diana, played by actress Gal Gadot, is gorgeous, she's allowed to be a real woman, which includes jiggling thighs — a detail that the Tumblr user gleefully points out.

"When Diana did the superhero landing, her thigh jiggled onscreen," they wrote. "Did you hear me? HER FUCKING THIGH JIGGLED. Wonder Woman’s thigh jiggled on a 20-foot tall screen in front of everyone. Because she wasn’t there to make men drool. She wasn’t there to be sexy and alluring and flirt her way to victory, and that means she has big, muscular thighs, and when they absorb the impact of a superhero landing, they jiggle, and.that’s.WONDERFUL."

The author ended their post by thanking Jenkins for making a film that can be seen "through my eyes, not some dude bro who’s there for boobs and butts."

Actress Gal Gadot.

And although we love our female superheroes, it's true that they're generally not allowed to look imperfect or have their own agency in order to serve the male audience, both in comics and on-screen.

"For the most part, men and women are both made to be 'sexy' characters in film. Sex sells. We know this," wrote Everyday Feminism's Amy Shackelford in 2013. "But for the female characters, the male gaze is utilized to hypersexualize the female character, further misrepresenting women in the media through visual depiction and the starvation of their personal agency."

Shackelford notes that at the time, no woman had directed or written a major superhero movie and explains that "this is not inherently bad, but it becomes problematic when only men tell stories about women."

"The problem starts when you realize that none of these women actually have stories of their own. They all revolve around men. So essentially, women’s stories are really men’s stories, too."

It wasn't until 2015 when it was announced that Jenkins would helm "Wonder Woman," making her the first female director to take on a superhero blockbuster.

In a 2015 interview with Vulture, Oscar-nominated director Lexi Alexander, who at the time was the only woman to ever direct a comic book adaptation, explained that different criteria are used when studios are considering female directors for superhero films.

Gal Gadot arrives for the European Premiere of "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" in Leicester Square in London, Britain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

"I think in industries riddled with bias, you tend to hire women only if their previous work is very masculine, which is hilarious given that this is not how male directors are chosen ... Women have to be ‘one of the boys’ to get in on the superhero business, whereas male directors don’t have to have any proof on their resume that they can deliver hardcore action," she said.

And for those who still think that people don't want to watch women superheroes, check out these receipts: "Wonder Woman" is officially a smash at the box office, earning US$263.7 million so far.