World Naked Bike Ride Day Continues Its Cheekiness

The annual curiosity known as World Naked Bike Ride Day was celebrated on Saturday, including in Toronto amid a well-timed heat wave.

The international clothing-optional event is designed to raise awareness of environmentally friendly cycling and of road safety, as well as to protest oil dependency and urban pollution.

It certainly is eye-catching.

While most cities mark the day on the second Saturday in June, Vancouver cyclists get their chance to show their flash on July 22 this year.