Edition: ca
Region: ALL

World Naked Bike Ride Day Continues Its Cheekiness

Posted: Updated:
Print

The annual curiosity known as World Naked Bike Ride Day was celebrated on Saturday, including in Toronto amid a well-timed heat wave.

 

The international clothing-optional event is designed to raise awareness of environmentally friendly cycling and of road safety, as well as to protest oil dependency and urban pollution.

It certainly is eye-catching.

naked bike ride toronto

world naked bike ride day toronto(Photos courtesy Pete Em)

Meanwhile in Toronto 🚲

A post shared by Eddy (@sloweddy) on

#WORLDNAKEDBIKERIDE rolled through #KENSINGTONMARKET ... AGIAN!

A post shared by Augusta & Baldwin, Kensington. (@augustaandbaldwin) on

While most cities mark the day on the second Saturday in June, Vancouver cyclists get their chance to show their flash on July 22 this year.

 

Conversations