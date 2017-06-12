World Naked Bike Ride Day Continues Its Cheekiness
The annual curiosity known as World Naked Bike Ride Day was celebrated on Saturday, including in Toronto amid a well-timed heat wave.
The international clothing-optional event is designed to raise awareness of environmentally friendly cycling and of road safety, as well as to protest oil dependency and urban pollution.
It certainly is eye-catching.
(Photos courtesy Pete Em)
While most cities mark the day on the second Saturday in June, Vancouver cyclists get their chance to show their flash on July 22 this year.