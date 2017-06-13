Edition: ca
Caesar Cocktails Are As Canadian As The Calgary Stampede

There's no one way to whip up a Caesar, but there is one person behind the iconic cocktail: Walter Chell.

The Calgary bartender needed to create a signature drink for a new restaurant back in 1969. Drawing inspiration from one of his favourite pasta dishes, spaghetti vongole, Chell eventually arrived at the boozy, spicy and savoury drink that's synonymous with patio brunches for millions of Canadians.

Fast forward 48 years, and travel some 2,700 kilometres east, and you'll find yourself in Toronto, where bartenders like Samantha Chisnall have put their own twist on the drink.

The Caesar at Carters Landing is a meal within itself.

But despite the embellishments (seriously, this thing comes garnished with a slice of pizza), Chisnall says the crux of the drink remains the same and undoubtedly Canadian.

Check out the video above to learn what separates Caesars from its American sister, the Bloody Mary.

  • Alberta

    Alberta Premium whisky and -- of course -- the Caesar. Canada's cocktail was first mixed in Calgary in 1969, so while the Classic Caesar would have done just fine for this province, the Alberta of today is a more sophisticated place than it was when Walter Chell was behind the bar at the Calgary Inn. Some things just keep getting better with age. Rim Steak Spice 1 oz. Alberta Premium Rye Whisky 1 oz. Beef stock 1 pinch Steak Spice 2 dashes Hot Sauce 3 grinds Fresh Cracked Black Pepper 4 oz. Mott's Clamato Garnish Grilled flank steak on a skewer 1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. 2. Roll three times with another glass. 3. Rim serving glass and fill with ice. 4. Strain the Caesar into the serving glass, garnish.

  • British Columbia

    A study released at the end of 2011 showed that Asian immigration to Canada is impacting our national palate. When the result is a cocktail as delicious as this one, we say bring it on. Of course, it's not a Caesar without a Canadian spin, provided here by the B.C. salmon jerky that tops off the drink. Rim Chinese Five-Spice /Fresh Cracked Salt and Pepper 1 oz. Victoria Gin ½ bar spoon Siracha Hot Sauce ½ bar spoon Oyster Sauce 3 grinds Fresh Cracked Black Pepper 5 dashes Worcestershire 4 oz. Mott's Clamato Garnish Salmon Jerky 1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. 2. Roll three times with another glass. 3. Rim serving glass and fill with ice. 4. Strain the Caesar into the serving glass, garnish.

  • Manitoba

    The economy of Manitoba today is thankfully more diverse than it was in the 18th century, when fur trading drove much of the commerce and trade throughout the province. A single example of Manitoba's new economic drivers? Crown Royal whisky is produced exclusively on the shores of Lake Winnipeg. Rim Fresh Cracked Salt and Pepper 1 oz. Crown Royal 1 oz. Bison Broth 2 dashes Garlic Hot Sauce 2 dashes Worcestershire Sauce 3 grinds Fresh Cracked Salt and Pepper 3 oz. Mott's Clamato Garnish Buffalo mozzarella balls and a cherry tomato on a skewer 1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. 2. Roll three times with another glass. 3. Rim serving glass and fill with ice. 4. Strain the Caesar into the serving glass, garnish.

  • New Brunswick

    With a history of Acadian culture running through its veins, New Brunswick is the only province in the federation that is constitutionally bilingual. This Caesar pays homage to early French explorers and settlers with the use of brandy and Louisiana Hot Sauce, complimented by a fresh seared scallop from the Bay of Fundy. Rim Fresh Cracked Salt and Pepper 1 oz. Brandy 3 dashes Louisiana Hot Sauce 4 grinds Fresh Cracked Black Pepper 6 leaves Arugula/Rocket 4 oz. Mott's Clamato Garnish Seared Scallop 1. Muddle arugula in the brandy in a mixing glass. 2. Add all other ingredients with ice and stir. 3. Rim the serving glass and fill with fresh ice. 4. Fine strain the Caesar into the serving glass, garnish.

  • Newfoundland

    The Caesar celebrating Canada's most eastern province is inspired by "The Rock" and this region's close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean. It contains the infamous Screech Rum, Scotch Bonnet spice, and a whole sardine to garnish. Rim Celery Salt 1 oz. Screech Rum ½ Scotch Bonnet Pepper (some seeds in) 2 grinds Fresh Cracked Salt and Pepper 4 oz. Mott's Clamato Garnish Sardine on a skewer 1. Muddle pepper in the rum in a mixing glass. 2. Add all other ingredients with ice and stir. 3. Rim the serving glass and fill with fresh ice. 4. Fine strain the Caesar into the serving glass, garnish.

  • Nova Scotia

    Nova Scotia lobster is the "King of Seafood", which makes the cocktail the "King of Caesars"- capturing the true essence of coastal cuisine and honouring one of Canada's four founding provinces. Rim Fresh Cracked Salt and Pepper 1 oz. Gin 1 oz. Lobster Broth 1 dash Worcestershire Sauce 3 dashes Hot Sauce 3 sprigs Dill 3 oz. Mott's Clamato Garnish Lobster Claw/Dill Sprig 1. Muddle dill in the gin in a mixing glass. 2. Add all other ingredients with ice and stir. 3. Rim the serving glass and fill with fresh ice. 4. Fine strain the Caesar into the serving glass, garnish.

  • Ontario

    Good things do grow in Ontario - but many of Ontario's residents have roots far beyond the borders of Canada's most populous province. This Caesar celebrates the international flavours that make this province unique. Rim Celery Salt 1 oz. Pisco Brandy (South America) 1 bar spoon Ginger - grated (Asia) 2 dashes Worcestershire Sauce (Europe) 3 dashes Peri-Peri Sauce (Africa) 4 oz. Mott's Clamato Garnish Matt & Steve's Extreme Bean (North America) 1. Muddle ginger in the pisco in a mixing glass. 2. Add all other ingredients with ice and stir. 3. Rim the serving glass and fill with fresh ice. 4. Fine strain the Caesar into the serving glass, garnish.

  • Prince Edward Island

    It may be Canada's smallest province, but everyone knows that Islanders have the biggest hearts. One third of Canada's potatoes are grown in PEI, and some of them are put to very good use in PEI potato vodka. The birthplace of Confederation gives birth to a unique and delicious Caesar. Rim Fresh Cracked Celery Salt and Pepper 1 oz. Prince Edward Potato Vodka 2 dashes Hot Sauce ½ bar spoon Fish Sauce 4 grinds Fresh Cracked Black Pepper 4 dashes Worcestershire Sauce 4 oz. Clamato Garnish P.E.I. Mussel 1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. 2. Roll three times with another glass. 3. Rim serving glass and fill with ice. 4. Strain the Caesar into the serving glass, garnish.

  • Quebec

    Canada's largest province stands out with a quintessential gourmet, European flare that seemingly extends through to the predominantly French-speaking population. This recipe reflects the sophisticated vibe of the province with a unique combination of sweet and savoury flavours. Rim Fresh Cracked Salt and Pepper 1 oz. Grand Marnier 4 Blueberries 3 drops Maple Bitters ½ oz. Lemon Juice 6 grinds Fresh Cracked Black Pepper 4 oz. Mott's Clamato Garnish Blueberries dipped in fresh cracked black pepper 1. Muddle blueberries in the Grand Marnier in a mixing glass. 2. Add all other ingredients with ice and stir. 3. Rim the serving glass and fill with fresh ice. 4. Fine strain the Caesar into the serving glass, garnish.

  • Saskatchewan

    Das ist gut! Almost one third of the residents of Canada's sunniest province hail from Germany, which provided some of the inspiration for this prairie Caesar. Rim Celery Salt 1 oz. Wiser's Special Blend Whisky 1 fork full Sauerkraut 3 dashes Hot Sauce 5 grinds Fresh Cracked Black Pepper 4 oz. Mott's Clamato Garnish Pickled Baby Corn 1. Muddle sauerkraut in the whisky in a mixing glass. 2. Add all other ingredients with ice and stir. 3. Rim the serving glass and fill with fresh ice. 4. Fine strain the Caesar into the serving glass, garnish.

  • The North

    Canada's northern territories have taken off in the last twenty years - leading economists to coin the term "The Booming North". Still comprised of mostly untouched territory, this recipe is inspired by gold mining and the characteristically cold temperatures of the northern territories - Nunavut, Northwest Territories and the Yukon. Ingredients: 4 oz Mr and Mrs T Margarita mix 1 oz Polar Ice Vodka 4 oz Mott's Clamato Extra Spicy cocktail 1 oz Polar Ice vodka 4 dashes Worcestershire sauce 2 dashes freshly ground salt and pepper Garnish with lime slice Preparation: 1 Make Margarita Slush: In a blender, combine 4 oz of Mr and Mrs T's Margarita Mix with 1 oz of vodka and 3 cups ice. Blend until smooth. 2 In a separate glass, mix Mott's Clamato Extra Spicy cocktail, vodka, Worcestershire sauce and salt and pepper over ice. 3 Scoop margarita slush into center of margarita glass 4 Gently pour Clamato mixture around margarita slush 5 Garnish with lime slice

Conversations