Actress China McClain Ditches Straight Hair For Curls: I'm Black And 'Hella Proud'

Former Disney star China McClain has come a long way since her days on the TV show "A.N.T. Farm," where she often wore straight, sleek hairstyles — and is now fully embracing herself as a curly girl.

In a post shared on her Instagram last week, the 18-year-old showed off her natural hair and made it very clear that she was ready to ditch the flat iron.


"Why do we let everyone else tell us what we should look like? How we should dress? How to wear our hair? What we can't do based on our appearance or the colour of our skin?" she questioned. "Haven't ever really worn my hair natural but I'm sick of straightening this magic."

"I'm a black girl and I'm hella proud. And whether you are black, white, brown, yellow, red, green, or purple you should be proud too because you're BEAUTIFUL," she continued.

Considering that her primary fanbase is young girls, the actress's powerful message is vital for someone with her platform. By sending this message, especially on Instagram, she makes it very clear that there's nothing wrong with embracing your natural beauty.

But aside from looking fab, McClain is keeping busy in Hollywood. Not only will she be starring in Disney Channel's summer movie "Descendents 2." she also has a new upcoming series, called "Black Lightning," which is set to premiere on the CW, Essence reports.

  • Erykah Badu

    Though she usually wears her hair wrapped in a large headscarf, the singer has got some enviable locks underneath!

  • Willow Smith

    When Willow Smith shaved her head, people were shocked that her mother let her do it in the first place. We were impressed. The teen proved that even though she liked whipping her hair back and forth, she didn't need it to define her.

  • Viola Davis

    We love Viola Davis' natural hair so much on her -- she looks so polished and regal all the time!

  • Esperanza Spalding.

    The jazz singer and bassist has had natural hair her entire life and has even been quoted saying that she never has and never will relax it. (You go girl! Stick it to the man!) She looks gorgeous just the way she is!

  • Kilo Kish

    The musician keeps her natural hair wild and free, and we think it looks awesome. But it doesn't come easy! Kish explained to Into The Gloss that her natural hair "is actually harder to maintain than straightened hair or weaves; it takes a lot of work." Well, that work is paying off, because her hair is amazing.

  • Oprah

    When Oprah debuted her naturally curly afro on the cover of O back in 2012, she stirred up quite the controversy. But we applaud the talk show host and media mogul for letting her natural locks free, and giving them a chance to shine (on a front cover, no less!).

  • Kandace Springs

    Singer Kandace Springs lets her natural curls loose and we love her for it. She's even influenced her friends to wear their hair natural too!

  • Janelle Monae

    We can always count on Janelle Monae to wear her natural hair in an awesomely sculpted 'do, which only adds to her cool factor.

  • Corinne Bailey Rae

    After a series of perms and relaxers, the songstress finally decided to leave the hair treatments behind. Now she wears her natural locks in perfectly twisted curls, which we love.

  • Yvette Nicole Brown

    We love that Yvette Nicole Brown tries different styles with her natural locks, like this one-sided 'do. So cool!

  • Lupita Nyong'o

    The Oscar-winning actress has become a poster girl for natural hair, proving that short hair can be just as glamourous as long hair.

  • Alicia Keys

    Alicia Keys' shaved sides and sculpted hair almost make us want to grab a buzzer. Almost.. if only we had her looks!

  • Tamera Mowry-Housley

    The "Sister Sister" actress has experimented with her hair, sometimes wearing it long and wavy, but we think she looks great with her natural locks. Her curls are beautiful!

  • Yaya DaCosta

    The former "America's Next Top Model" contestant has had her large afro for quite some time, and frankly, we can't imagine her with anything else. It just looks so good on her!

  • Solange Knowles

    The ultimate cool-girl, Solange has been rockin' the natural look for a few years now, making us all envy her naturally curly locks.

