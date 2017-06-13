Dads Showing Off Their #MiracleBabies Is The Sweetest Thing
A miracle baby is an infant who defies all odds and survives, despite encountering complications during pregnancy or at birth. We often hear these incredible stories, but rarely see the sweet moments shared between parent and baby following their health scares.
That’s why we’ve rounded up 20 Instagram photos of dads showing off their #miraclebabies in honour of Father’s Day. There’s really no sweeter bond than the one shared between a father and their child.
Meet Lincoln. 💙 He is my miracle baby. Due to placenta infection and Intrauterine Hypoxia (placenta not getting oxygen), my baby wasn't getting any oxygen so we had to urgently deliver him via emergency C-section. We saved his life and I am forever grateful to the amazing doctors and nurses that turned a traumatic moment into an amazing positive experience. He is to remain in NICU until his original due date of July 25th but there is a chance for him to come home early depending on his progression. He was born at 32 weeks and 6 days on 6/5/17 at 3lbs 10oz & 16.5" long.#warrriorbaby #nicubaby #nicumama #nicupapa #preemiebaby #miraclebaby #soinlove #lincolnleharkness
I love the way she loves you. I love the way you love her. I love how you #play together. I love how you make time. I love how you #prioritize us, always. I love how you love being with us all the time. I love how much #joy she brings you, especially during this deeply #sad time. I love how #pure this love, joy and QT is. I love you. I love us, so very much. #AmazingFather #QualityTime #married #FatherAndDaughter #BabyGirlAndDaddy #miraclebaby #MorningSessions #Moments #Memories #IloveYou
Meet Harrison, he was born at 27 weeks 6 days after his Mum went into spontaneous labour in her home town of Geelong. Harrison weighed 1.008kgs and spent 2 months at the Mercy before returning to Geelong Hospital where he continued to be cared for in SCN until the week of his due date. His family relied heavily on the resources of Mercy Health and Mercy Perinatal team during their stay away from home; including accommodation and the milk bank. His parents could not be more thankful! Harrison is now a strong healthy 3 year old with no long term issues. Thanks so much for sharing Bec. Help Alice to Sea raise awareness and money for Mercy Hospital NICU and Mercy Perinatal and their much needed research to ensure more babies make it home safely. 100% of all money raised is being donated Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/alicetosea #tanami #awareness #fundraiser #tanamitrack #alicetosea #prembabies #miraclebabies #mercyhospital
When you put all selfish and petty issues to the side so a king can raise another king. Regardless of anything and everything these are the moments I fight for #blackfamilies #lineage #kingsraisingkings #fatherandson #blackfathersmatter #himandhis #6od #miraclebaby #taurusbaby #phuckyourfeelings #allforhim #priceless #bossbaby
Google photos for the win today! Also 3 years ago today! . I remember it clearly. #TheSolomonShow didn't want to slide. Daddy came home early from work and meet us at the playground. She's so happy to see Daddy. She slides! The power of Daddy😒 . I'm sure I had a bottle of hand sanitizer on me. Fear of germs landing us back in the hospital. But I really just wanted us to be "normal". Let her play, let me breathe. We've come such a long way. . These 2 are my glue! So even if I break, because I have, I do, and possibly will again, I don't shatter. @en2zist . I love you.
Liam Ray was born on May 3 at the U.S. Naval Hospital of Guam with a heart defect known as "Transposition of the great arteries," preventing his body from getting enough oxygen. Through the effort of three different hospitals and dozens of medical staff, baby Liam successfully underwent heart surgery in Seattle and a healthy baby once again. Photos courtesy of Scott Ray #baby #infant #newborn #mom #dad #miracle #miraclebaby #hospital #mother #father #child #birth #pediatrics
I remember when this was only a dream 😊 always stay humble and kind baby girl........ . . . . #miraclebaby #babyspam #babygirl #helenikalolo #fatheranddaughter #fatheranddaughterdance #instababy #instafamily #unconditionallove #puremoments #indigochild #4monthsold #purejoy #joy #fullheart #humbleandkind #fijian #fijianpride #greek #greekpride #fijianandgreek #myloves #family #daddysgirl #daddyanddaughter #lilprincess #9yearsinthemaking #ourmiracle #thesemoments
For years my husband and I would go to Reds games and I would see Dads with their sons and it would break my heart, I never thought I would be able to give my husband a child, and look at us now! Yesterday we took Dominic to his first @reds game and he had a blast! We got a cute certificate to remember it too! #webeatinfertility #miraclebaby
Daddy goes back to work today so we're a little bummed. 🙁 It's been amazing having so much time together bonding with our lil one. 👪🐶🐶💙🙏🏼 @villain_in_glasses_ #thankful #daddyandme #cuddlepuddle #mancub #3weeksyoung #mylilfamily #lovemyboys #vegas #vegasbaby #cababy #itsaboy #maybaby #babyfever #babypeanut #snuggles #rainbowbaby #miraclebaby