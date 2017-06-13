Canada Parents
Dads Showing Off Their #MiracleBabies Is The Sweetest Thing

A miracle baby is an infant who defies all odds and survives, despite encountering complications during pregnancy or at birth. We often hear these incredible stories, but rarely see the sweet moments shared between parent and baby following their health scares.

That’s why we’ve rounded up 20 Instagram photos of dads showing off their #miraclebabies in honour of Father’s Day. There’s really no sweeter bond than the one shared between a father and their child.


#runwild #myboy #mymilo #love #lucky #ivfsuccess #miraclebaby @cribstar_official

A post shared by Alison Rowan (@alirowan73) on



Meet Harrison, he was born at 27 weeks 6 days after his Mum went into spontaneous labour in her home town of Geelong. Harrison weighed 1.008kgs and spent 2 months at the Mercy before returning to Geelong Hospital where he continued to be cared for in SCN until the week of his due date. His family relied heavily on the resources of Mercy Health and Mercy Perinatal team during their stay away from home; including accommodation and the milk bank. His parents could not be more thankful! Harrison is now a strong healthy 3 year old with no long term issues. Thanks so much for sharing Bec. Help Alice to Sea raise awareness and money for Mercy Hospital NICU and Mercy Perinatal and their much needed research to ensure more babies make it home safely. 100% of all money raised is being donated Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/alicetosea #tanami #awareness #fundraiser #tanamitrack #alicetosea #prembabies #miraclebabies #mercyhospital

A post shared by Alice To Sea (@alicetosea) on






Mini-Me a.k.a #dylansyahril #daddysboy #myson #miraclebaby

A post shared by Syahril S. Ghazali (@ariel_ss7) on


Our first day at the park with Baby Ford!

A post shared by SashaAnya💋 (@sashaanya) on







When we have each other, we have everything 👪

A post shared by Tazzy Lo 🌻 (@_tasnimlopez) on



3 Generations in 1 Picture... #Blessings #MiracleBaby #JahSoldier #Pops #GrandPops #Sons #GodBodySquad

A post shared by Courtland Marriner (@pro_waxman) on




First-Time Dads Make Our Hearts Melt
of
  • Tristan Bennett and baby Adriana

    January 1, 2015 Tampa, FL

  • Barrett Grab with baby Otto

    "Here is a picture of my husband holding our newborn son for the first time." Red Deer, AB March 4 2015

  • Neil MacLean with baby Finn

    "This is Neil MacLean holding our son Finn on August 24, 2013. Proud daddy!"

  • Benjamin with baby Scarlette

    Alberta March 8th 2014

  • John Brideau and MacKenzie

    "Here is my husband with our newborn baby girl MacKenzie. It was taken December 5, 2007. We live in Quispamsis, N.B."

  • Cam Ralston with daughter Aria

    Grande Prairie, AB June 30, 2012

  • Dad and daughter

    The camera we used did not pan out but this is the first photo I have of my husband and our daughter. This is always how she ends her days, on Daddy's chest.

  • Musoke Sendaula and son Oliver

    "September 10th, 2014, Oliver shown here with his daddy Musoke Sendaula. The clothes we had bought for him were too big, he came two weeks early! Funny to think he used to swim in all his clothing, now we have trouble keeping up with the growth spurts! (Taken in St Catharines, Ontario)."

  • Shawn and baby Austin

    April 8, 2015 Regina, Saskatchewan

  • Kevin Naidoo and baby Spencer

    "[This] is a photo of my husband holding our son for the first time -- love at first sight!" Brampton, Ontario July 25, 2014

  • Patrick and baby boy

    "This photo was taken Feb 20, 2009. This is my husband Patrick with our son in the nursery, after I needed an emergency c-section."

  • Adam Campbell and son Cillian

    "My husband Adam Campbell with our son Cillian on August 7, 2007. (Cornwall, Ontario)"

  • Adam Campbell with daughter Addison

    "My husband Adam Campbell with our daughter Addison on March 23, 2009."

  • Adam Campbell and daughter Ainsley

    "My husband Adam Campbell and I with our daughter Ainsley on July 22, 2011. (Cornwall, Ontario)"

  • Josh Ostroff and baby Emile

  • Thomas Corrigan with daughters Ayla and Kenzie

    "This is my husband Thomas Corrigan with our daughters Ayla and Kenzie. We live in Winnipeg (although these three were all born in Florida), and this photo was taken the day Kenzie was born September 1, 2009. Ayla picked out her and daddy's shirts for the special occasion."

  • Frank Nelson and BJ Barone with baby Milo

    Both these pictures were taken on June 27, 2014, right in the middle of World Pride in Toronto. This picture shows just how proud we were to welcome our little man into the world. The picture below was a selfie we took right after my husband BJ Barone cut the umbilical cord. Words can not express what we were feeling.

  • Frank Nelson and BJ Barone with baby Milo

    The second picture was the picture seen around the world! Taken by Lindsay Foster, the picture shows my husband and I welcoming Milo Huxton Nelson-Barone to the world! He was still attached to Kathy via umbilical cord when the picture was snapped. I was feeling fear (I didn't want to hurt Kathy or drop the baby!) and so much happiness!

  • Craig Bowery with baby Rosalie

    July 11, 2014 St. Catharines, ON

  • Jason Hopkins and baby Alexander

    "The first and only time getting to hold his first baby before passing away. Picture taken on June 22, 2006. Minto, NB."

  • Scott with baby Jack

    April 19, 2015

  • Derek MacDonald and baby Trent

    November 4, 2011 Sault Ste Marie, ON

  • Colin Fadum with babies Matthew and Madeline

    "My husband, Colin Fadum, holding our twins for the very first time (Matthew and Madeline) on August, 16, 2011. Emergency c-section where I was knocked out completely. Both were placed in his arms at the same time! Taken in Port Alberni, BC."

  • Dad, Mom and baby Jesse

    "My parents and me, 34 years ago."

  • John McLaughlin and baby Dylan

    "My husband John McLaughlin holding our son Dylan for the first time on April 2, 2010. Taken at the DECH in Fredericton, NB."

  • John McLaughlin and baby Eve

    "My husband John McLaughlin holding our daughter Eve for the first time, on July 15, 2014. Taken at the DECH in Fredericton, NB."

  • Matthew Zettle with baby Max

  • Scott with baby Sadie

    "My husband Scott holding our daughter Sadie, born May 29, 2015, in Toronto, ON."

  • Mike Childs and baby Ava

    "My husband Mike Childs holding our sweet baby girl Ava Sue on March 7, 2007. Burlington, Ontario."

  • Noel Krohn with baby Violet

    "This is a picture of my husband Noel, holding our daughter Violet. She was born in Regina, SK but we are from Estevan, SK. Photo taken March 29, 2013, the day she was born."

  • Noel Krohn and Gabe

    "This is another picture I would like to submit. This is my husband Noel on our wedding day with my son Gabriel from a previous relationship. He said his vows to me and then called Gabriel up. He presented a dog tag with the name Krohn on it and then vowed to him that he would adopt him and be his father, the one he deserved. And he has been ever since. This picture was taken right after he placed the dog tag around Gabe's neck on May 21, 2011 in Regina, SK. Gabriel's adoption was completed less than a week before his sister was born on March 29, 2013. My husband became a father twice in one week."

  • Paul Ryan

    December 2014 Milton, ON

  • Rob Madore with baby Léo

    "This is my husband, Rob Madore, holding our son Léo on June 14, 2014. It's the first photo I have of them together. Léo was born in Ottawa on June 13, 2014."

  • Roger Lovell with baby Alleigh

    "My boyfriend Roger Lovell with our daughter Alleigh May. December 24, 2013. Fort McMurray, Alberta."

  • JY St. Germain and baby Jackson

    "JY St. Germain holding his son Jackson seconds after he was born Boxing Day 2014. Daddy's birthday is Christmas Eve and I was born on Labour Day so we have a holiday family! Grande Prairie, AB."

  • Todd O'Connell and baby Piper

    "Todd O'Connell holding our daughter Piper the day she was born September 11, 2008, in Vancouver, BC."

  • Dad and baby Tricia

    "My dad holding me in the adoption office for the first time, October 10, 1975, which then became what we called 'Gotcha Day'! Stratford, Ontario."

  • Brandon Bonello and baby Scarlette

    May 20, 2015 Whitby, ON

  • Bob Sime and baby John, 1986

  • Bob Sime and baby Michael, 1988

  • Bob Sime and baby Iain, 1990

  • Ken Attfield with baby Avalyn

    "Dad doing skin to skin with our 34-week preemie Avalyn weighing 4 lbs, 15 oz born January 6, 2015. We live in Northern BC! This was taken shortly after she was moved to the NICU where we stayed for four weeks in Prince George, a four-hour drive from home."

  • Patrick Jack with baby Zaisha Bombay

    "He wasn't there for our first. So this meant a lot for him to be there for me and the birth of his baby girl!"

  • Jordan with baby Molly

    July 8, 2014 Kitchener, Ontario

  • Matthew with baby James

    "James Thomas Brighton born February 2, 2013, came into our lives February 16, 2013. Officially adopted August 26, 2013. Our gift! Daddy Matthew holding the day we brought him home."

  • Faical Adam Ben Guenna with baby Adam

    "He doesn't love anyone in this world as much as he loves his boy!" March 28, 2011 New Liskeard, Ontario

  • Brandon with baby Logan

    January 22, 2013 Maple Ridge, BC

  • Jordan with baby Rylee

    "Hard to see in the pictures, but daddy is crying like a baby. Wearing a transformers shirt, he transformed into a father that day." June 26, 2014 Montreal, Quebec

  • Clayton with baby Noah

    July 14, 2010 Victoria, BC

  • Carl with baby Mina

    November 28, 2014 North Bay, ON

  • Randall Ritchey with baby Troy

    May 1, 2014 St. Louis, Missouri

  • Zachary Tait with baby Kassandra

    September 24, 2014 Vancouver, BC

  • William with baby Jacob

    November 6, 2011 Valleyfield, Quebec

  • Kyle with big sister Kyley and baby Jace

    October 20 Kingston, ON

  • Shaye Coleman with baby Tristan

    May 18, 2014 Edmonton, AB

  • Kristofer Barr with baby Lochlan

    November 7, 2013 Nanaimo, BC

  • Usman with baby Zahra

    January, 8 2015 Calgary, AB

  • Ozzie with baby Ethan

    June 4, 2009 Los Angeles, CA

  • Ozzie with baby Liam

    March 6, 2015 Los Angeles, CA

  • Joe Hughes with baby Veronica

    "Picture taken the day she was born March 10, 2014, in Woodstock, ON.Some skin to skin with her daddy."

  • Sebastien with baby Zoe

    September 12, 2014 Montreal, Quebec

  • Bryce Scholz with baby Viola

    March 20, 2015 Swan Hills, AB

  • Jason with baby Jamison

    December 31, 2013 Detroit, Michigan

  • Brent with baby Johnny

    August 13, 2013 North Bay, ON

  • Scott Tromley and baby Edison Alexander

    "I had an emergency c-section and daddy made sure baby got skin to skin as soon as possible in the NICU. It melted my heart." May 18, 2015 Peterboroug, ON

  • Alexander with baby Alexander

    April 4, 2013 Augusta, GA

  • Ralph and baby Tannis

    January 12, 2011 White Rock, BC

  • Jesse Murphy with baby Emileigh

    July 12, 2013 Keewatin, Ontario

  • Jesse Murphy with baby Koleton

    January 26, 2015 Keewatin, Ontario

  • Kelvin Stalker with baby Aubrey

    March 23, 2015 Nanaimo, BC

  • Lloyd with baby Ivy

    November 24, 2014 Brisbane, Australia

  • Perry Dunn with baby Blaze

    April 17, 2014. Regina, SK

  • Sage with baby Emalyn

    October 10, 2014 Edmonton, AB

  • Kevin Cheena with baby Adeline

    Vancouver, BC May 6, 2015

  • Erik and baby Mia

    "She was love at first sight and the kisses didn't stop. You never forget that moment." May 23, 2009 Newmarket, Ontario

  • Kyle Savage and baby Vanessa

    October 2 Montreal, QC

  • Mark with baby Cameron

    February 22, 2014 Hamilton, Ontario

  • Michael and baby Noah

    December 11, 2014 Kingston, ON

  • Daddy with baby Mattias

    "Daddy holding Mattias Emerrick on October 30, 2008 -- his fourth son. Mattias almost didn't make it due to the umbilical cord wrapped twice around his neck. The best and worst day of my life so far."

  • Daddy with baby

    March 1, 2011 Vancouver, BC

  • Mike Broecker with baby Wyatt

    January 16, 2012 Buffalo, MN

  • Mike Broecker with baby Zane

    September 10, 2014 Buffalo, MN

  • Kris Quintana with baby Abel

    March 31, 2015 Tyler, TX

  • Sherif and baby Malik

    August 2, 2014 Oshawa, ON

  • Justin Davidson with baby Thomas

    "You can tell, even with the mask on, that proud grin is ear to ear." January 2014 Alberta

  • Russell and baby RJ

    "After being sick during my delivery this is the first time he could actually take in how wonderful our baby was." April 4, 2009 Toronto

  • Harold Bird Jr and baby Harold Bird III

    Nov 3, 2014 Black River, MB

  • Tracy Watt and baby Thomas

    November 24, 2011 Banff, AB

  • Jorge and baby Caitlyn

    "This is a picture of my amazing husband Jorge holding our daughter Caitlyn for the first time. She and her brother were born five weeks early on October 10, 2014. Her brother was admitted to the NICU right after birth. This picture was taken the day they were born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in the recovery room. They are both healthy 8 month olds now. This is Jorge's first Father's Day."

  • Richard Bezuidenhout and baby Joshua

    "Joshua Bezuidenhout was born July 11, 2009, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to a Canadian mama and Tanzanian papa. We are all in Edmonton now!"

  • Jonathan Rowe and baby Valeris

    January 9, 2009 London, Ontario

  • Mark Wilson and baby Hazel

    "She is minutes old in this photo. Greatest day ever!" November 10, 2014 Regina, SK

  • Andrew and baby Cassie

    December 2009 North-western, ON

  • Ryan Duchesne and baby Felix

    "The pic was quickly taken before he was taken to ICU. The second one when is we were finally allowed to have him in our room." August 26, 2013 Ottawa, ON

  • Ryan Duchesne and baby Felix

    August 26, 2013 Ottawa, ON

  • Jason Alexander and baby

    "Me and my little Squishy."

  • Bryan Englund and baby Isaac

    August 24, 2010 Regina, SK

  • "My hubby holding our newborn twins, born May 30, 2014." Milton, Ontario

  • Tyler and baby Pippa

    June 10, 2015 Kelowna, BC

  • Brian and baby Hailey

    November 28, 2004 Vernon, BC

  • Kevin and baby Jude

    May 23, 2013 Vancouver, BC

  • Justin and baby Jessa

    Nov. 20, 2007

  • Justin and baby Will

    January 25, 2014

  • Jeremy and baby Macy

    May 25, 2015 Fredericton, NB

  • James and baby Madeleine

    July 30, 2012 Edmonton, AB

  • Jeff and baby Marlan

    February 18, 2015 Woodstock, ON

  • Martin Charron and Bernard Chenier with baby

    "Well, this is a different story! Here's my picture of the first time we saw our son!" November 24, 2012

  • Jerry and baby Reid

    April 1985

  • Dan and baby Lily

    August 2007 Maple Ridge, BC

  • Baby Charlie

  • Paul and baby Spencer

    Nov 13, 2007 Churchill, MB

  • Rob and baby Olivia

    October 2006

  • Rob and baby Alex

    June 18, 2009

  • Jeremy Hertel and baby Jake

    July 25, 2010 Guelph, Ontario

  • Mike Steeves and baby Audrey

    May 20, 2008 Moncton, NB

  • Jayson and baby Nathan

    June 17, 2014 Saint John, NB

  • Jared and baby Ryder

    August 26, 2010 Charlottetown, PEI

  • Stephen and baby Nakoda

    October 23, 2014 Nova Scotia

  • Dick and baby Dahlia

    February 2012 Ontario

  • Kevin and baby Isabelle

    April 13, 2015 Saint John, NB

  • Kyle and baby Jack

    January 4, 2015 Winnipeg, Manitoba

