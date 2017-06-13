ADVERTISEMENT

We're betting hoarding coins will soon be the latest Canadian fad.

That's because the new toonie, with a stunning design of the iconic Northern Lights, GLOWS IN THE DARK.

The Royal Canadian Mint announced a special set of coins that would be circulated this year to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday. But the sneaky minters intentionally kept the glow-in-the-dark feature a surprise to generate ADDED EXCITEMENT.

It totally worked because we can't stop talking about the toonie in ALL CAPS.

Named "Dance of the Spirits," the GORGEOUS design was submitted by Dr. Timothy Hsia from Richmond, B.C. and his lawyer brother, who both happen to do artwork "in their spare time," reported CBC News.

The coin was coloured using the mint's new "new pad-printed process and a new ink formulation containing luminescent material," mint spokesman Alex Reeves told HuffPost Canada.

All that COOL TECHNOLOGY makes the aurora borealis design POP.

About three million of the toonies have been made for general circulation, and you'll see them eventually as banks replenish their coin inventory, explained Reeves.

The mint also added colour to the Canada 150 circulation quarter, designed by Joelle Wong when she was eight years old.

Instead of hoping for these YOLO COINS to show up in your change at Tim Horton's, you can buy a full set of the Canada 150 coins yourself at a Royal Canadian Mint boutique in Ottawa, Winnipeg or Vancouver, or online.

The mint has issued glow-in-the-dark coins before but only as limited, collector editions.

