Paulina Gretzky Welcomes Second Child With Fiancé Dustin Johnson

Congrats are in order for Paulina Gretzky and fiancé Dustin Johnson!

The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky gave birth to her second child, a boy, on Monday in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to People magazine. The arrival of the newborn means Gretzky and Johnson’s two-year-old son Tatum is officially a big brother.

Who's Your Caddy? @djohnsonpga..🙋🏼💚⛳️

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on


The 28-year-old model and her pro-golfer fiancé have not officially announced their second son’s birth. However, a sweet photo of their newborn was shared on Twitter by “ESPN” host Ian O’Connor. The image was supposedly sent to him by Johnson, Hello! Magazine reports.

“Meet the beautiful baby boy of Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson. Name to come,” O’Connor captioned the image.

Although the newborn’s name is unknown, we bet Gretzky will be inclined to follow her family’s tradition of giving boys names that start with the letter “T.” After all her brothers are named Ty, Trevor and Tristan, and her own son is named Tatum.

Family..where life begins and love never ends. @djohnsonpga @janetgretzky

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on


Gretzky announced her second pregnancy back in February, and a week later revealed she was expecting a second boy in an adorable Instagram video. The short clip showed Johnson hitting an exploding golf ball on the beach, which revealed a blue powder.

💙👶🏼@djohnsonpga

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on


Now that their newest addition is here, we bet the couple couldn't be happier. Congrats!

