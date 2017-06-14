Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Father Of Seven Loses 130 Pounds While Parenting Solo

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Who: LeeRoy Allan Swackhammer
Occupation: Personal Support Worker
City: Prince Edward County, Ont.
Height: 5'8"

By The Numbers: 367 pounds at my heaviest, 236 pounds currently, for a total weight loss of just over 130 pounds.

The Weight Gain: From birth up to my mid-teens, I was a normal, average weight. I was very active, involved in baseball, soccer, volleyball and wrestling.

In my mid-teens, I started to put on weight. At the time, I didn't know or understand what was going on. As a child, I was emotionally, physically, and sexually assaulted. As a result of these traumas, I acted out and took on the crown of class clown, keeping everybody at a safe distance. I turned to sports as a temporary relief to the turmoil and pain inside. I pushed my emotions and feelings down. I was confused and embarrassed and felt guilty and ashamed.

leeroy allan swackhammer

Final Straw: Over the years, there were multiple final straws. In my early 30s, I met my intelligent and beautiful wife. In April 2009, I had the first of three heart attacks. Later that year, my wife started having seizures due to a brain tumour. She’s no longer able to live at home. So, for all intents and purposes, in 2016 I became a single parent of seven children. It was the year of discovery and the beginning of recovery.

The Plan of Attack: I had to stay focused, develop discipline, and be honest with myself. I learned to accept help and compliments.

It took nine to 10 months, but in that time I lost more than 70 pounds.

The biggest motivation for me was my own well-being. I had always been busy taking care of my family, my friends, and my community. This is good as long as it's not detrimental to myself, my wife and children, and my fellow TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) members. In one small way, it helped when I encouraged others that there is hope to meet your goals.

Story continues below.

Check out more of our inspiring weight loss stories:

Close
Lost It: Weight Loss Success Stories
of
  • Lee BEFORE

  • Lee AFTER

  • Jordan BEFORE and AFTER

  • Jennifer BEFORE

  • Jennifer AFTER

  • Gracielle BEFORE

  • Gracielle AFTER

  • Sandra AFTER

  • Sandra BEFORE

  • Amber BEFORE + AFTER

  • Christina BEFORE

  • Christina AFTER

  • Naomi BEFORE

  • Naomi AFTER

  • Carly BEFORE

  • Carly AFTER

  • Priscila BEFORE

  • Priscila AFTER

  • Lindsay BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Lindsay AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Martha BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Martha AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Jackie BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Jackie AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Nora BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Nora AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Chris BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Chris AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Melissa BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Melissa AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Shane BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Shane NOW

    Read the story here.

  • Jeff BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Jeff AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Layal BEFORE (far left)

    Read the story here.

  • Layal AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Justin BEFORE

  • Justin AFTER

  • Lisa BEFORE her bootcamp

    Read the story here.

  • Lisa AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Kate BEFORE

  • Kate AFTER

  • Kerry BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Kerry AFTER

    Read her story here.

  • Tony BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Tony AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Ashley BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Ashley AFTER

    Read her story here.

  • Rupinder BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Rupinder AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • James BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • James AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Claire BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Claire AFTER

    Total weight lost: 82 pounds. Read the story here

  • Harpreet BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Harpreet AFTER

    Total weight lost: 50 pounds. Read her story here.

  • Elizabeth BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Elizabeth AFTER

    Total weight lost: 81 pounds. Read her story here.

  • Sandra BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Sandra AFTER

    Total weight lost: 95 pounds. Read her story here.

  • Bruce BEFORE

    Read his story here.

  • Bruce AFTER

    Total weight lost: 27 pounds. Read his story here.

  • Ben BEFORE

    Read his story here.

  • Ben AFTER

    Total weight lost: 97.6 pounds. Read his story here.

  • Lisa BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Lisa AFTER

    Total weight lost: 69 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Steven BEFORE

    Read his story here.

  • Steven AFTER

    Total weight lost: 85 pounds Read his story here.

  • Katie BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Katie AFTER

    Total weight lost: 40 pounds. Read her story here.

  • Kimberly BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Kimberly AFTER

    Total weight lost: 111 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Francis BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Francis AFTER

    Total weight lost: 110 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Rishi BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Rishi AFTER

    Total weight lost: 70 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Matt BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Matt AFTER

    Total weight lost: 175 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Nicole BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Nicole AFTER

    Total weight lost: 27 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Pamela BEFORE and AFTER

    Total weight lost: 30 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Lisa BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Lisa AFTER

    Total weight lost: 180 pounds. Read her story here.

  • Elizabeth

    Total weight lost: 155 pounds. Read the incredible story of the photo series following Beth's journey here.

  • Elizabeth

    Total weight lost: 155 pounds. Read the incredible story of the photo series following Beth's journey here.

  • Sarah BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Sarah AFTER

    Total weight lost: 115 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Lynn BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Lynn AFTER

    Total weight lost: 81 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Stephen BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Stephen AFTER

    Total weight lost: 186 pounds. Read the story here

  • Gabriela BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Gabriela AFTER

    Total weight lost: 110 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Ellierose BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Ellierose AFTER

    Total weight lost: 65 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Zoe BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Zoe AFTER

    Total weight lost: 150 pounds. Read the story here

  • Sindhu Suppiah BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Sindhu Suppiah AFTER

    Total weight lost: 51 pounds. Read the story here

  • Dawn Barnable BEFORE

    Read Dawn's story here.

  • Dawn Barnable AFTER

    Read Dawn's story here.

  • Mitchell Shannon BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Mitchell Shannon AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Andy Mazzucco BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Andy Mazzucco AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Abbie BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Abbie AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Matthew BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Matthew AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Jamieson BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Jamieson AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Teresa BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Teresa AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Sobora BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Sobora AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Nikki BEFORE

  • Nikki AFTER

  • Kelly BEFORE

  • Kelly AFTER

  • Miranda BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Miranda AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Julie BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Julie AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Becky BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Becky AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Kavita BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Kavita AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Patricia BEFORE

    Read Patricia's story here.

  • Patricia AFTER

    Read Patricia's story here.

  • Candis BEFORE

    Read Candis' story here

  • Candis AFTER

    Read Candis' story here.

  • Rob BEFORE

    Read Rob's story here

  • Rob AFTER

    Read Rob's story here

  • Emma BEFORE

  • Emma AFTER

  • Teresa BEFORE

    Read the story here!

  • Teresa AFTER

    Read the story here!

  • Rob BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Rob AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Hailey BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Hailey AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Andrea BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Andrea AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • CJ BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • CJ AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Adina BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Adina AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Tina Davis BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Tina Davis AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Gregg BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Gregg AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Candice BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Candice AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Yeeshin BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Yeeshin AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Leigh BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Leigh AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Kevin BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Kevin AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Rosie BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Rosie AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Alyse BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Alyse AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Liz BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Liz AFTER

    Read her story here.

  • Amanda BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Amanda AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Wendy BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Wendy AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Jamie Cinq-Mars BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Jamie Cinq-Mars AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Carla BEFORE

  • Carla AFTER

  • Jennifer Fischer BEFORE

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Jennifer Fischer AFTER

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Clover Spears BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Clover Spears AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Sarah Rawlingson BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Sarah Rawlingson AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Kaila Beattie BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Kaila Beattie AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Tameika Gentles BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Tameika Gentles AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Tammy BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Tammy AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Ali BEFORE

    Read Ali's story here.

  • Ali AFTER

    Read Ali's story here.

  • Madiha BEFORE

    Read Madiha's story here.

  • Madiha AFTER

    Read Madiha's story here.

  • DJ BEFORE

    Read DJ's story here.

  • DJ AFTER

    Read DJ's story here.

  • Kim BEFORE

    Read Kim's story here.

  • Kim AFTER

    Read Kim's story here.

  • Rosemarie BEFORE

    Read Rosemarie's story here.

  • Rosemarie AFTER

    Read Rosemarie's story here.

  • Brian BEFORE

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Brian AFTER

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Debbie BEFORE

    Read Debbie's story here.

  • Debbie AFTER

    Read Debbie's story here.

  • Jessica BEFORE

    Read Jessica's story here.

  • Jessica AFTER

    Read Jessica's story here.

  • Andrea BEFORE

    Read Andrea's story here.

  • Andrea AFTER

    Read Andrea's story here.

  • Brian BEFORE

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Brian AFTER

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Heather BEFORE

    Read Heather's story here.

  • Heather AFTER

    Read Heather's story here.

  • Jarvis BEFORE

    Read Jarvis's story here.

  • Jarvis AFTER

    Read Jarvis's story here.

  • Lori And Ed BEFORE

    Read Lori and Ed's story here.

  • Lori And Ed AFTER

    Read Lori and Ed's story here.

  • Tricia BEFORE

    Read Tricia's story here.

  • Tricia AFTER

    Read Tricia's story here.

  • Zachary BEFORE

    Read Zachary's story here.

  • Zachary AFTER

    Read Zachary's story here.

  • Jessica BEFORE

    Read Jessica's story here.

  • Jessica AFTER

    Read Jessica's story here.

  • Ana BEFORE

    Read Ana's story here.

  • Ana AFTER

    Read Ana's story here.

  • Cristina BEFORE

    Read Cristina's story here.

  • Cristina AFTER

    Read Cristina's story here.

  • Sara BEFORE

    Read Sara's story here.

  • Sara AFTER

    Read Sara's story here.

  • Katie BEFORE

    Read Katie's story here.

  • Katie AFTER

    Read Katie's story here.

  • Jen BEFORE

    Read Jen's story here.

  • Jen AFTER

    Read Jen's story here.

  • Dannii BEFORE

    Read Dannii's story here.

  • Dannii AFTER

    Read Dannii's story here.

  • Mindy BEFORE

    Read Mindy's story here.

  • Mindy AFTER

    Read Mindy's story here.

  • Claire BEFORE

    Read Claire's story here.

  • Claire AFTER

    Read Claire's story here.

  • Shawn BEFORE

    Read Shawn's story here.

  • Shawn AFTER

    Read Shawn's story here.

  • Lori BEFORE

    Read Lori's story here.

  • Lori AFTER

    Read Lori's story here.

  • Olivia BEFORE

    Read Olivia's story here.

  • Olivia AFTER

    Read Olivia's story here.

  • Danny BEFORE

    Read Danny's story here.

  • Danny AFTER

    Read Danny's story here.

  • Hannah BEFORE

    Read Hannah's story here.

  • Hannah AFTER

    Read Hannah's story here.

  • Janaye BEFORE

    Read Janaye's story here.

  • Janaye AFTER

    Read Janaye's story here.

  • Michelle BEFORE

    Read Michelle's story here.

  • Michelle AFTER

    Read Michelle's story here.

  • Laurie BEFORE

    Read Laurie's story here.

  • Laurie AFTER

    Read Laurie's story here.

  • Melissa BEFORE

    Read Melissa's story here.

  • Melissa AFTER

    Read Melissa's story here.

  • Scott BEFORE

    Read Scott's story here.

  • Scott AFTER

    Read Scott's story here.

  • Betty Lou BEFORE

    Read Betty Lou's story here.

  • Betty Lou AFTER

    Read Betty Lou's story here.

  • Eli BEFORE

    Read Eli's story here.

  • Eli AFTER

    Read Eli's story here.

  • Brian BEFORE

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Brian AFTER

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Ella BEFORE

    Read Ella's story here.

  • Ella AFTER

    Read Ella's story here.

  • Matthew BEFORE

    Read Matthew's story here.

  • Matthew AFTER

    Read Matthew's story here.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide


The Exercise Factor: I made a tough decision to hire a trainer for eight weeks. The goal was to make sure I was doing the right amount and type of exercises safely. Providing for seven children and helping my ill wife and on a fixed budget meant sacrifices not only by me but also by my family.

Before I got a trainer, I believed I was very active. In reality, not so much. On one hand, I was busy running around taking care of seven kids, but unfortunately, that doesn't equal exercise. In those days, I would often fall back into bed and sleep the day away.

"I was confused and embarrassed and felt guilty and ashamed."

The Food Element: I started to drink lemon water (lemons, cucumber and mint) and eat real, unprocessed food. I ate less food overall and found real food filled me up better than junk or processed food.

I set a goal of 1,200 to 1,500 calories a day, depending on the level of my activity.

I have a sweet tooth and as a result, I cut out desserts completely. I could only do this because I knew it was temporary and that I would bring back my desserts once I developed a good discipline of healthy portions. I used desserts as a motivating reward.

"I deeply regret the time I spent being angry at God. I regret that my children didn't have the full attention of their father. I regret not asking for help sooner. I regret not being honest with myself."

The Current Day-to-Day: These days, I exercise six days a week. I walk twice a day for 30 to 45 minutes each time three times a week and do a 45- to 60-minute workout with light weights.

I no longer fall back into bad habits for the day and I now have an abundance of energy. I can keep up with most of life. I’m also off my insulin for diabetes.

Being mindful of what I'm eating and why helps me maintain my weight. I don’t beat up myself up anymore, but work to build myself up.

Looking back on my journey I can admit I have some regrets. I deeply regret the time I spent being angry at God. I regret that my children didn't have the full attention of their father. I regret not asking for help sooner. I regret not being honest with myself.

leeroy allan swackhammer

With that said, I am thankful and I'm excited and a little bit nervous that now by the grace of God, I have family, friends, and a great medical system helping me on my road to success! I'm thankful for my fellow TOPS and KOPS members.

My advice for those struggling is: be willing to embrace change. Ask for and accept help. Take small steps, one at a time. Keep going and don't check out of life. Find something that you are thankful about. Find something that you can be excited about and be willing to share your journey. It’s in sharing that we help each other reach our goals.

Oh and for those who hate drinking water, add lemon, cucumber and mint. You can add other fruits, too.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Do you have a weight loss story to share? Send us an email at CanadaLiving@huffingtonpost.com to be featured on our Lost It series.

 

Conversations