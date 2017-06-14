ADVERTISEMENT

Who: LeeRoy Allan Swackhammer

Occupation: Personal Support Worker

City: Prince Edward County, Ont.

Height: 5'8"



By The Numbers: 367 pounds at my heaviest, 236 pounds currently, for a total weight loss of just over 130 pounds.

The Weight Gain: From birth up to my mid-teens, I was a normal, average weight. I was very active, involved in baseball, soccer, volleyball and wrestling.

In my mid-teens, I started to put on weight. At the time, I didn't know or understand what was going on. As a child, I was emotionally, physically, and sexually assaulted. As a result of these traumas, I acted out and took on the crown of class clown, keeping everybody at a safe distance. I turned to sports as a temporary relief to the turmoil and pain inside. I pushed my emotions and feelings down. I was confused and embarrassed and felt guilty and ashamed.

Final Straw: Over the years, there were multiple final straws. In my early 30s, I met my intelligent and beautiful wife. In April 2009, I had the first of three heart attacks. Later that year, my wife started having seizures due to a brain tumour. She’s no longer able to live at home. So, for all intents and purposes, in 2016 I became a single parent of seven children. It was the year of discovery and the beginning of recovery.

The Plan of Attack: I had to stay focused, develop discipline, and be honest with myself. I learned to accept help and compliments.

It took nine to 10 months, but in that time I lost more than 70 pounds.

The biggest motivation for me was my own well-being. I had always been busy taking care of my family, my friends, and my community. This is good as long as it's not detrimental to myself, my wife and children, and my fellow TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) members. In one small way, it helped when I encouraged others that there is hope to meet your goals.

Story continues below.

Check out more of our inspiring weight loss stories:

Close  Lost It: Weight Loss Success Stories of  





































Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.





Read the story here.

Read the story here.





Read her story here.

Read her story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read her story here.

Read her story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here

Total weight lost: 82 pounds. Read the story here

Read her story here.

Total weight lost: 50 pounds. Read her story here.

Read her story here.

Total weight lost: 81 pounds. Read her story here.

Read her story here.

Total weight lost: 95 pounds. Read her story here.

Read his story here.

Total weight lost: 27 pounds. Read his story here.

Read his story here.

Total weight lost: 97.6 pounds. Read his story here.

Read the story here.

Total weight lost: 69 pounds. Read the story here.

Read his story here.

Total weight lost: 85 pounds Read his story here.

Read her story here.

Total weight lost: 40 pounds. Read her story here.

Read the story here.

Total weight lost: 111 pounds. Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Total weight lost: 110 pounds. Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Total weight lost: 70 pounds. Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Total weight lost: 175 pounds. Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Total weight lost: 27 pounds. Read the story here.

Total weight lost: 30 pounds. Read the story here.

Read her story here.

Total weight lost: 180 pounds. Read her story here.

Total weight lost: 155 pounds. Read the incredible story of the photo series following Beth's journey here.

Total weight lost: 155 pounds. Read the incredible story of the photo series following Beth's journey here.

Read the story here.

Total weight lost: 115 pounds. Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Total weight lost: 81 pounds. Read the story here.

Read the story here

Total weight lost: 186 pounds. Read the story here

Read the story here.

Total weight lost: 110 pounds. Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Total weight lost: 65 pounds. Read the story here.

Read the story here

Total weight lost: 150 pounds. Read the story here

Read the story here

Total weight lost: 51 pounds. Read the story here

Read Dawn's story here.

Read Dawn's story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.









Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read Patricia's story here.

Read Patricia's story here.

Read Candis' story here

Read Candis' story here.

Read Rob's story here

Read Rob's story here





Read the story here!

Read the story here!

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read her story here.

Read her story here.

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here.

Read the story here.





Read Jennifer's story here.

Read Jennifer's story here.

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read the story here.

Read Ali's story here.

Read Ali's story here.

Read Madiha's story here.

Read Madiha's story here.

Read DJ's story here.

Read DJ's story here.

Read Kim's story here.

Read Kim's story here.

Read Rosemarie's story here.

Read Rosemarie's story here.

Read Brian's story here.

Read Brian's story here.

Read Debbie's story here.

Read Debbie's story here.

Read Jessica's story here.

Read Jessica's story here.

Read Andrea's story here.

Read Andrea's story here.

Read Brian's story here.

Read Brian's story here.

Read Heather's story here.

Read Heather's story here.

Read Jarvis's story here.

Read Jarvis's story here.

Read Lori and Ed's story here.

Read Lori and Ed's story here.

Read Tricia's story here.

Read Tricia's story here.

Read Zachary's story here.

Read Zachary's story here.

Read Jessica's story here.

Read Jessica's story here.

Read Ana's story here.

Read Ana's story here.

Read Cristina's story here.

Read Cristina's story here.

Read Sara's story here.

Read Sara's story here.

Read Katie's story here.

Read Katie's story here.

Read Jen's story here.

Read Jen's story here.

Read Dannii's story here.

Read Dannii's story here.

Read Mindy's story here.

Read Mindy's story here.

Read Claire's story here.

Read Claire's story here.

Read Shawn's story here.

Read Shawn's story here.

Read Lori's story here.

Read Lori's story here.

Read Olivia's story here.

Read Olivia's story here.

Read Danny's story here.

Read Danny's story here.

Read Hannah's story here.

Read Hannah's story here.

Read Janaye's story here.

Read Janaye's story here.

Read Michelle's story here.

Read Michelle's story here.

Read Laurie's story here.

Read Laurie's story here.

Read Melissa's story here.

Read Melissa's story here.

Read Scott's story here.

Read Scott's story here.

Read Betty Lou's story here.

Read Betty Lou's story here.

Read Eli's story here.

Read Eli's story here.

Read Brian's story here.

Read Brian's story here.

Read Ella's story here.

Read Ella's story here.

Read Matthew's story here.

Read Matthew's story here.  Share  Tweet  ✖ Advertisement Share this ✖ close Current Slide





The Exercise Factor: I made a tough decision to hire a trainer for eight weeks. The goal was to make sure I was doing the right amount and type of exercises safely. Providing for seven children and helping my ill wife and on a fixed budget meant sacrifices not only by me but also by my family.

Before I got a trainer, I believed I was very active. In reality, not so much. On one hand, I was busy running around taking care of seven kids, but unfortunately, that doesn't equal exercise. In those days, I would often fall back into bed and sleep the day away.

"I was confused and embarrassed and felt guilty and ashamed."

The Food Element: I started to drink lemon water (lemons, cucumber and mint) and eat real, unprocessed food. I ate less food overall and found real food filled me up better than junk or processed food.

I set a goal of 1,200 to 1,500 calories a day, depending on the level of my activity.

I have a sweet tooth and as a result, I cut out desserts completely. I could only do this because I knew it was temporary and that I would bring back my desserts once I developed a good discipline of healthy portions. I used desserts as a motivating reward.

"I deeply regret the time I spent being angry at God. I regret that my children didn't have the full attention of their father. I regret not asking for help sooner. I regret not being honest with myself."

The Current Day-to-Day: These days, I exercise six days a week. I walk twice a day for 30 to 45 minutes each time three times a week and do a 45- to 60-minute workout with light weights.

I no longer fall back into bad habits for the day and I now have an abundance of energy. I can keep up with most of life. I’m also off my insulin for diabetes.

Being mindful of what I'm eating and why helps me maintain my weight. I don’t beat up myself up anymore, but work to build myself up.

Looking back on my journey I can admit I have some regrets. I deeply regret the time I spent being angry at God. I regret that my children didn't have the full attention of their father. I regret not asking for help sooner. I regret not being honest with myself.

With that said, I am thankful and I'm excited and a little bit nervous that now by the grace of God, I have family, friends, and a great medical system helping me on my road to success! I'm thankful for my fellow TOPS and KOPS members.

My advice for those struggling is: be willing to embrace change. Ask for and accept help. Take small steps, one at a time. Keep going and don't check out of life. Find something that you are thankful about. Find something that you can be excited about and be willing to share your journey. It’s in sharing that we help each other reach our goals.

Oh and for those who hate drinking water, add lemon, cucumber and mint. You can add other fruits, too.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.