Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts: 13 Things He'll Love
Father's Day is this Sunday, so if you haven't started shopping you're running out of time!
Fortunately for you, in the slideshow below, we've compiled 13 last-minute Father's Day gifts you can grab at popular big box stores before meeting up with dear old dad.
And some of the gift ideas don't even require you to leave your home. Instead of giving your dad cash, simply get him a gift card for stocks from Stockpile or make a donation to his favourite charity.
He'll be super touched by the thought and that's truly the best gift of all.
This thermos will keep his drinks hot for four hours, or cold for five hours. Get it in Starbucks stores. Price: $33.95
He really wants money, but that feels weird so get him a gift card for stocks which he can watch grow over time. Get it from Stockpile. Price: Up to you!
Don't let dad get an awkward sock tan. Get him these cool leather sandals instead. Get it from H&M. Price: $59.99
This portable grill is perfect for taking to the beach or park. Get it from Indigo. Price: $67.50
Add these locally-crafted spirits to his bar. Get it from Spirit of York. Price: $50.20 for 750mL.
Does dad always lose his keys? This nifty little device will help him keep track of everything that's important. Get it from Indigo. Price: $29.95.
If it were up to dad he'd just use Irish Spring bar soap for everything. Treat him to something a little more spa-like with this grooming kit from Saje. Get it from Saje. Price: $49.95
He already has so much, so why not give to those in need, in his name. Donate To The Papa Project via Plan International.
Celebrate his love of GoT with the complete sixth season on DVD. Get it at Walmart. Price: $40.00
There's more to the radio than Top 40. Give him more variety in the car by gifting him with a satellite radio kit. Get it from Walmart. Price: $99.97
This three-piece kit is perfect for the dad that loves to work out. He'll get a sweat-wicking T-shirt, stretch shorts and boxers. Get it from Lululemon. Price: $138.00
This medium brim cotton hat is a great gift for fathers who like to fish. Get it from Tilley. Price: $95
Who says dad doesn't like soft things? He'll feel oh-so-comfy in this fuzzy robe. Get it from The Bay. Price: $76.30