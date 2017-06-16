ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps in an attempt to distract us from the imminent arrival of the twins, Beyoncé released the names of the recipients of her recently created Formation Scholars, and we couldn't be happier for the winners.

The "Crazy In Love" singer announced the names of the four winners on her website yesterday, with three of them focusing on artistic studies, and the fourth an English major.

The winners include: Sadiya Ramos, a sophomore studying dance at Berklee College of Music, who worked with François Perron at the French Academie of Ballet; Avery Youngblood, a second-year graphic design student at Parsons School of Design, who is also a recent Stanford University graduate; Maya Rogers, a graduate student at Howard University studying music therapy, who is also a songwriter and vocalist; and Bria Paige, an English major at Spelman College, who is also in an honours society, on the dean's list, and is co-president of the English club. (What did you do in school?)

The singer announced the scholarship on April 24 to mark the one-year anniversary of her album "Lemonade." The aim of the scholarship is to "encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident."

According to Bey's website, scholarship applicants had to maintain a 3.5 GPA or above and submit a short essay stating how "Lemonade" "inspired their educational goals." The finalists and winners were selected by committees from the four colleges and universities.

We wish all the best to these four talented, brilliant women and we can't wait to see where their studies take them!