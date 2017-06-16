ADVERTISEMENT

They say father knows best and these kids agree.

During AOL Canada's annual Take Your Kids To Work Day (AOL Canada owns HuffPost Canada), we asked a group of kids what lessons they learned from their fathers. (Check out their adorable answers in the video above!)

From riding a bike to washing the dishes to everyday etiquette, these kids have learned a lot from dad. Though many of the examples are a bit more playful than the lessons learned from mum, the truth is dad often imparts some sound words of wisdom.

