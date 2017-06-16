For a total festival must-have, we‘re grabbing this sustainably-made, softest of the soft, Parisian-designed sweatshirt. It's perfect for cozy mornings with our music-loving crew or late night comfort listening to the last notes of our favourite band closing out the show. $150. Available at Boho House.

We love pretty things that are easy and fun to wear, and this ethically-sourced braided multi-wrap is the perfect accessory for our easy breezy festival look. Wear as a double choker, triple anklet or style as a wrapped bracelet alongside your VIP wristband, of course. $40. Available at Hazel Black.

With amazing line-ups featuring our favourite artists all day long, we need to make sure we’re protecting our eyes, as well as look good in the sun. We won’t leave home without these stylish bamboo sunnies with polarized lenses -- the perfect accessory for summer festival fun! $199. Available at Sole-One.

We’re obsessing over this one-piece floral romper from our fave yoga inspired boho-brand, Spiritual Gangster. Cute ruffled shorts and sporty racerback details make this our simple solution for one-step dressing. Complete the look with biker boots for the ultimate festival-babe style. $87.95. Available at Yoga Rebel.

The sweet floral scent of geranium and witch hazel is exactly what we need to perk up mid-fest, and this Canadian-sourced, plant-based spritz is full of pure essential oils to balance, tone and invigorate. It even fights blemishes brought on by a little extra celebrating and a slight lack of sleep! $14. Available at Province Apothecary.

Any green goddess will agree that life is simply better with a flower crown. We love that Toronto designer Jordan DeRuiter serves up pretty, eco-friendly, hand-made posies that don’t break the bank. We’ll be checking her out at Way Home, where she’ll be selling her gorgeous goodies at a special festival-goer price. $48. Available at Etsy.

Heading off for the weekend to see your favourite bands play, but not sure how to stay fresh and moisturized in the woods? Use our tried, tested and true travel trick and pick up a pretty pack of these all-natural, lightly-scented hand and body wipes. With coocnut milk and flower extracts, they're all you’ll need to hydrate effortlessly on-the-go. $7. Available at Pacifica.

Whether you’re rocking out at Boots and Hearts or day dancing at Electric Daisy, we’re sure you’ll spot these delicate gold temporary tattoos adorning ankles, arms and music-loving bodies everywhere. With so many stunning designs to choose from (and knowing that they’re non-toxic and made from vegetable-based ink), we’ll all have to attend plenty of festivals to get to wear one of each! $6. Available at Tattly.

A dress that’s a scarf and a cardi in one? With this Canadian-made, eco-aware brand’s chrysalis cardi tucked into our bag, we’ve got festival dressing down to a fine art. And as if things couldn’t get any better, this multi-purpose piece can even be used as a blanket for sunning, or cuddling up to your favourite song! $138. Available at Encircled.

We’re all for man buns and beards, but even the boys need a little love when it comes to maintaining their festival look. Lucky for them, Triumph&Disaster has grooming covered with their eco-friendly travel kit full of masculine essentials and our fave: an all-purpose wash for body, face and hair! $54.78. Available at Triumph&Disaster.

Toting an all-access pass and have a little extra in the budget for festival fashion? Lady Hayes is a Festivalista’s dream designer. Specializing in locally-made, spectacular silk flower crowns inspired by Grecian beauties like Aphrodite and Athena, she’ll even do a custom design to help you create a beautifully unique festival goddess look. $320. Available at Lady Hayes.

Paired with crop tops, concert tees or simple white tanks, the denim cut off short is an icon of festival fashion, and these hand-selected and awesomely altered vintage 501 shorts are pure perfection for our summer of music-loving fun. $118. Available at The Reformation.

We love the flowy feel of this edgy black silk tunic, and we’re equally enamored with the look of it layered over a bikini top and cut-offs, or topping a simple skirt. No wonder this lovingly crafted piece from our fave new boho-chic brand is on our list for festival fashion that adheres to our eco-chic sensibilities too! $223. Available at Bobo House.

Green Beauty Essentials For Summer

Summer heat calls for a paired-down beauty routine, and this tinted moisturizer from Ilia is our go-to for light coverage and a flawless finish, as well as skin protecting SPF 25. $50. Available at The Detox Market.

This petite pot of luminous magic is our summer secret to perfectly sparkling skin; dab on lids, and swipe on cheeks to nourish skin and let your natural beauty shine. $42. Available at The Detox Market.

We’re cleansing our auras and our yoga mats with Namaste Ninja spray from Happy Spritz. This upllifting blend of lemon, tea tree oil and 100 pure essential oils has natural antibacterial properties, ideal to refresh and stay balanced all summer long. $32. Available at The Cure Apothecary.

We on-the-go gals need a mascara that can keep up with our hectic pace. UK brand Lily Lolo does just that without streaking or clumping, just long luscious lashes and plant-based, chemical-free goodness. $20. Available at Petit Vour.

We’re serious about SPF, but we still love the look of a good summer glow. Try this matte bronzing powder from fan-fave W3ll People for the perfect combo of protection, nourishment and colour. $23. Available at W3ll People.

Ideal for beach bags and summer carryalls, Elements sun cream from Graydon is perfectly packaged to toss and go thanks to its airless, no-leak pump. This lightweight cream is sun reflecting and skin nourishing, and formulated to protect against UV damage and photo aging. Need we say more? $25. Available at Clementine Fields.

We're all about keeping things light in the warm summer months, and a gentle mist of Wake from Aromacentric serves us better than any heavy perfume. Full of the benefits of essential oils, this minty blend keeps us cool, invigorated and oh-so-lemony fresh! $21.95. Available at Aromacentric.

When a bare face just won’t do, we reach for all-natural Sappho Foundation. Canadian-made and full of antioxidants and certified organic ingredients, this lightweight, long-wearing makeup creates a beautiful base for stylish summer beauty. $52. Available at Sappho Organics.

Available in five different colours to match every skin tone, and cleverly divided by superstar resemblance (think Kristen Stewart, Katie Holmes, Cameron Diaz, Kim Kardashian and Tyra Banks), this award-winning multi-purpose skin treatment protects with SPF 30, hydrates, and soothes, all while subtly covering imperfections. $58. Available at Clementine Fields.

Sticky, gooey gloss is a big summer makeup no-no, but we’re all about puckering up with a pretty pink pout thanks to W3ll People’s Bio Extreme Lip Gloss. It plumps, soothes and moisturizes with a minty tingle and subtly coloured shine. We're obsessed! $23.50. Available at W3ll People.

A sweet spritz of this rose water and citrus-scented Beauty Mist from Pelle Beauty keeps us cool and dewy in the summer heat. Made naturally from plant extracts and essential oils, it tones, refreshes and sets makeup, without using any nasty chemicals or dyes. $30. Available at Pelle Beauty.

Whether you’re a beach babe, a festival go-er or a backyard BBQ kind of girl, summer fun calls for on-the-go touch-ups. Thankfully, we’re always prepared with Box naturals wipes -- gently scented with rose and lavender essential oils, this is one beauty-must we won’t leave home without! $10. Available at Petit Vour.

Nude nails are as synonymous with summer as ice cream and suntans, and Namaste from Aila is creamy, shimmery, five-free perfection. This pretty polish is made without parabens and is completely vegan and cruelty-free, meaning there's nothing but beautiful colour and chip-resistant shine. $17. Available at Clementine Fields.

This volumizing lip and cheek tint is an absolute must for easy on-the-go beauty with (bonus!) anti-aging technology. A couple of swipes from Tata Harper’s signature green and gold pot of gorgeous colour and we’re rocking a rosy summer glow, while skin is nourished and moisturized and fine lines are filled. $43. Available at Clementine Fields.