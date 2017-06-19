ADVERTISEMENT

There were plenty of bright young things at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards Sunday night, but none arguably shone as brightly as A Tribe Called Red.

The Canadian group picked up the MMVA for Video of the Year for their video "R.E.D." yesterday evening as well as the Best Director award with Kevan Funk for the same video.

A Tribe Called Red and director Kevan Funk walk the carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto on June 18, 2017. (Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

This year the group nabbed four nominations, including Best EDM/Dance Video and Fan Fave video.

While collecting their award, rapper Narcy, who's featured in "R.E.D.," gave an important shout-out to marginalized youth who are often overlooked by the media.

"I just want to say that I grew up watching 'Rap City' with Master T on Much, so this means a lot," said Narcy to a cheering crowd. "To all our black, brown, immigrant, Indigenous, international kids out there, believe in your dreams, make it happen."

Other big winners of the night including The 6ix's very own Drake, who won for best Canadian single of the year with "One Dance" and was named the most buzzworthy Canadian artist, beating out Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes.