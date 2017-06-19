Beyoncé And Twins Remain In Hospital Due To 'Minor Health Issue': Reports

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of those times when we wish stars weren't just like us.

Like so many parents, Beyoncé Knowles — who reportedly gave birth to twins last week — is staying in the hospital several days postpartum due to health issues with the babies, reports TMZ.

A source told the site the babies were born last Monday, but a "minor issue" was noticed and doctors did not want to release them from the hospital yet.

Beyoncé had announced the pregnancy back in February, with a photoshoot that became instantly iconic.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Her father, Matthew Knowles, was the first to publicly acknowledge the birth on Twitter, with a celebratory picture of balloons and a message from "Granddad."

But with no official word from Beyoncé or husband Jay-Z, there is still some doubt whether or not the twins have even been born.

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, posted her own social media message from New York on Sunday night, writing in part, "God lets things happen in his time not ours! Dont try to rush him!"

In New York for my friends son's wedding ! ❤️❤️God lets things happen in his time not ours! Dont try to rush him! A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

And considering the close relationship Beyoncé has with her mother, that does kind of complicate things.

For his part, Jay-Z (or Shawn Carter), the babies' dad, celebrated Father's Day by bailing out fathers who "can't afford the due process our democracy promises" from jail, as he wrote in an essay for Time magazine.

There are plenty of questions swirling around these two little babes, but if there's one thing we know, when their family decides to talk about them publicly, they'll do so in a completely fabulous way.

After all, their big sister had a hit single within days of her arrival. We can only imagine what the three of them will do together.