Coconut Oil Is Unhealthy According To The American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is out to change the way you look at coconut oil.

According to the health organization, the grease, which is beloved by the wellness industry, is just as unhealthy as beef fat and butter because it is predominantly a saturated fat.

Saturated fat, which is known for raising "bad" LDL cholesterol, is commonly linked to animal fats, but it is also found in tropical plant oils like palm and coconut.

According to the AHA, 82 per cent of coconut oil is saturated fat, compared to only 63 per cent in butter, 50 per cent in beef fat and only 39 per cent in pork lard. The only oil that ranked worse than coconut oil was palm kernel oil, which is one of the most widely consumed vegetable oils on the planet.

"We want to set the record straight on why well-conducted scientific research overwhelmingly supports limiting saturated fat in the diet to prevent diseases of the heart and blood vessels," said Dr. Frank Sacks, lead author of the AHA report. “Saturated fat increases LDL – bad cholesterol – which is a major cause of artery-clogging plaque and cardiovascular disease.”

The debate on saturated fats has been going on for years. "In the real world, 'all good' vs. 'all bad' is reliably more about salesmanship than data," Dr. David L. Katz wrote in a piece for HuffPost back in 2011.

Sacks seems to agree with Katz, suggesting Americans limit but not eliminate saturated fats from their diets.

“A healthy diet doesn’t just limit certain unfavourable nutrients, such as saturated fats, that can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other blood vessel diseases. It should also focus on healthy foods rich in nutrients that can help reduce disease risk, like poly- and mono-unsaturated vegetable oils, nuts, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish and others,” he said in a news release.

Not sure which oils to cook with? Check out this handy cooking oil guide.

  • Avocado Oil

    Buttery avocado oil is chockablock in monounsaturated fat, the kind considered to be heart-healthy because of its powers to improve cholesterol numbers. This über fruit oil also supplies lutein, an antioxidant that improves eye health, and the white coats at Ohio State University determined that the oil can goose salad's potency by improving the absorption of fat-soluble antioxidants such as beta-carotene present in vegetables. Best Uses: With what is considered to be highest smoke point of any plant oil -- about 520 degrees -- ultra-versatile avocado oil can be used for all your high-heat cooking needs such as grilling and pan-roasting. It's also stellar when added to salad dressings, as a garnish for soups like gazpacho or drizzled over homemade pizza, crusty bread or even slices of watermelon.

  • Hemp Oil

    Greener than Al Gore, this earthy-tasting oil pressed from hemp seeds abounds in essential fatty acids such as omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid, which may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to studies. Hemp oil also delivers gamma linolenic acid, an omega 6 that emerging research says can improve skin health by reducing conditions like roughness and dryness. Though hemp may bring to mind peace, love and tie-dyes, the variety of hemp grown for food production contains virtually none of the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana. Best Uses: Hemp oil is too delicate to be heated, so save it for dips, pestos and dressings -- anywhere you would use extra-virgin olive oil.

  • Hazelnut Oil

    Toasty, richly flavored, aromatic hazelnut oil provides vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that appears to keep your mind and hearing sharp. What's more, nearly 80 percent of the fat in hazelnut oil is the ticker-boosting monounsaturated kind. As with hemp oil, delicate nut oils like hazelnut should be stored in the refrigerator once opened to preserve freshness. Buy only the amount you'll use within three to six months for peak flavor. Best Uses: Skip the frying pan and use hazelnut oil to gussy-up cooked rice, quinoa or oatmeal. Whisked with lemon juice, it's delicious strewn over pasta, roasted vegetables and steamed greens. Or work it into your chocolate sauces and slip a few drops into your morning cup of joe or bowl of ice cream.

  • Grapeseed Oil

    This byproduct of winemaking has a clean, light flavor and is a good source of both vitamin E and oleic acid, a fat that may help slash stroke risk by up to 73 percent, according to a recent study in the journal Neurology. Further, scientists at the University of California found oleic acid may curb hunger pangs by being converted into an appetite-quelling hormone. Look for expeller-pressed grapeseed oil, meaning it was extracted by crushing the seeds in a mechanical press without the use of harsh chemicals such as hexane. Best Uses: A neutral flavor makes grapeseed oil a jack-of-all-cooking-trades and is especially good if you don't want to taste the oil in your recipe, such as when preparing kale chips, sautéing onions or baking sweet potato fries. It emulsifies very well, so use it for making mayonnaise and creamy dressings that won't separate when chilled. Grapeseed oil can also substitute butter or shortening in most baked good recipes.

  • Almond Oil

    Made by pressing the oil out of ground almond paste, almond oil has a mild nutty flavor and pale yellow hue. It's plush in monounsaturated fat (like olive and avocado oil), vitamin E and phytosterols, plant compounds shown to improve cholesterol numbers. Doing double-duty as vanity fare, it's also lauded as a topical skin moisturizer. Buy all your fruit or nut oils packaged in dark containers to help stymie deterioration from light sources. Best Uses: Add subtle almond nuances to a range of baked goods, including cookies, quick breads and muffins. Homemade granola goes gourmet when made with almond oil, or whirl up your own nut butter by blending together whole almonds with almond oil in a food processor. Roasted almond oil has a more robust nut flavor, so it can add rich taste to salad dressings, pasta dishes and soups.

  • Tea Seed Oil

    This up-and-comer hails from China and is made by pressing the seeds of the Camellia sinensis plant -- the same one that brings forth your green tea and Earl Grey, but instead of the astringency the drink can sometimes have, tea seed oil has a subtle lemony flavor. While it's a bit scarce, it's worth seeking out, as research shows it's abundant in cholesterol-reducing sterols and unsaturated fatty acids that make your heart happy, and has strong antioxidant activity. Best Uses: Tea seed oil performs great at high temperatures, so use it when preparing Asian-inspired dishes (here's looking at you, stir-fry) with less worry of smoking yourself out of the kitchen. Its light and smooth flavor won’t cover your food's taste, so also try it in marinades and dips or with roasted vegetables.

  • Red Palm Oil

    Poised to give its popular tropical cousin coconut oil a run for its money, this brightly colored oil is laced with antioxidants, including vitamin E and carotenoids such as beta-carotene and alpha-carotene. In the body, beta-carotene can be converted to vitamin A, which is used to promote eye, bone and immune health. Higher intakes of alpha-carotene, on the other hand, may be protective against mortality from heart disease, according to research out of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Look for brands that source their red palm oil sustainably, such as taking steps to avoid destroying animal-friendly rainforest for palm plantations. Best Uses: Palm oil is heat-stable, so it's a good choice for your frying pan or as a replacement for butter when baking. Its buttery flavor works well in curries, rice and fish dishes, sauces and spreads, as well as in smoothies or drizzled over popcorn and roasted potatoes.

